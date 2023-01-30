Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Scipio Africanus Jones; prominent Little Rock attorney
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scipio Africanus Jones, commonly known as S. A. Jones was born to an enslaved woman and would later become known as one of the most notable businessmen and attorneys in central Arkansas. Jones was born in 1863 near Tulip in Dallas County to Jemmina Jones,...
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
KATV
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
What exactly is an AMI day?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A timeless tradition for nearly every kid-- waking up early to see if your school scrolls across the bottom of the screen for a snow day!. However, these days you may notice something else next to your school-- AMI day. But, what exactly does AMI...
Arkansas AG Tim Griffin files to take embattled Big Country Chateau into receivership
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says he believes the owners of an embattled Little Rock apartment are failing their tenants and wants someone else to take over the property
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Taylor Aldridge
Taylor Aldridge is a senior student with a passion for fitness and body positivity. Aldridge is from Vilonia, Arkansas majoring in public relations with a minor in English. When she is outside the classroom, she is busy creating fitness content and helping others along their self-love journey. What’s your dream...
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
talkbusiness.net
Westrock Coffee to build $70 million distribution center in Conway
Westrock Coffee Co. announced Tuesday (Jan. 31) an agreement to develop a $70 million, 530,000-square-foot distribution center with Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership that was represented by Colliers Arkansas. The 30-acre site will be located near heavily trafficked I-40 in Conway, just 30 miles from Little...
Kait 8
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Warning through 9 AM Wednesday
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Museum asks guests for help identifying historic photographs
The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie will host an interactive program on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. The event will feature unlabeled photographs from the Museum’s archive. Guests will be encouraged to look for familiar faces and other clues in an effort to identify people and places from Grand Prairie history.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tracking an icy winter storm
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas
When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
armoneyandpolitics.com
Small Business Owner Hosts Buffalo River Cleanup
Hot Springs native Kyle Tabor has always had an affinity for an adventurous lifestyle. After growing up in the Spa City, Tabor made the short move to Conway where he would attend the University of Central Arkansas. He decided to take some time to travel after getting his degree, which is when Tabor noticed himself falling in love with the local coffee shops at each destination, as well as the support that each community gave those shops.
KATV
Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 22- 28:. 1. Police: NWA faith-based facility searched for drugs, founder & 5 others arrested. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Friday morning, police conducted a search of a northwest Arkansas...
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
Current & former Sylvan Hills High School students killed in crash
Two current and three former Sylvan Hills High School students died in a car crash in Wyoming Sunday.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Final round of winter weather
OVERNIGHT: Wintry precipitation tapers off tonight with cold conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s for lows with a northeasterly wind 5-10mph making it feel closer to 20°F. WEDNESDAY: Freezing rain and sleet are possible late Wednesday afternoon and continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will hover...
Arkansas resident cuts down on the grocery store bill by having his own chickens
The price of eggs continue to soar in grocery stores across the country.
