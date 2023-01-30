ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kicks96news.com

Reckless Drivers, a Bail Jumper, and Domestic Issues in Leake

12:54 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to assist a bail bondsman with an apprehension at Westbrook Square Apartments on Hwy 16. 6:17 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Roberts Road for a domestic issue with a child. 6:38 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Fire responded...
CARTHAGE, MS
kicks96news.com

Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

ALLEN HOWARD, 72, of West, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $0. HARLEIGH D HUTCHINSON, 22, of McCool, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. DEONTE D JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $228, $218, $168, $674.25. KATELAN D...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Man charged with lustful touching of a child

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace, 64, Tuesday night on two counts of lustful touching of a child. According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the department received a complaint that led to an investigation that resulted in charges. Bond was set at...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
Madison County Journal

21-year-old arrested in deadly shooting

FLORA — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Kearney Park earlier this month, the authorities said. The man, Jakeviyon Demarquise Hunter, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, murder and shooting into a vehicle. Hunter was booked into the...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested after $275,000 worth of drugs seized in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) agents said they seized $275,000 worth of drugs. Authorities said the agents conducted a search warrant at a Jackson home on Tuesday, January 24. They seized 9.4 pounds of marijuana, 496.5 grams of powder fentanyl, 350 grams of methamphetamine, 44 dosage […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver

Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Juvenile Busted for Vehicle Theft

On Saturday, January 28th just after 11 pm, Carthage Police made a traffic stop on a male in a ServPro truck for careless driving on Hwy 35 near Fortune Mart. After some investigating, the driver told the officer that the truck was stolen from Kosciusko. The juvenile was arrested by...
WTOK-TV

Three charged by Meridian Police in two 2022 murder cases

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022. The Meridian Police Department said its Special Operations Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in making the arrests. Two people were charged for the Dec. 2, 2022, murder of Tywon Lewis....
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Man faces DUI manslaughter charge for 2021 wreck

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A local man has been indicted for DUI manslaughter related to a wreck that happened Oct. 10, 2021. William David Burcham, 63, is facing the charge for a wreck on Highway 39 near John Stennis Drive. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 38-year-old Vance Miller died...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Another suspect named in shooting of delivery driver killed in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have identified a suspect accused in connection to the murder of a delivery driver in Belhaven. Darren Shannon is wanted in the murder of Corey Price. Investigators say Shannon is from Jackson. Price was killed on November 2 while delivering food to a Belhaven...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD: 2 men injured when vehicle shot into on Hair Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were injured when the vehicle they were inside was shot into on Hair Street on Monday evening, Jackson police say. According to a WLBT reporter on the scene, at least two bullet holes could be seen in the car. At least six evidence markers...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Shooting into a Vehicle and Other Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

CECIL O BAILEY, 34, of Durant, Contempt of Chancery Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. DAMARRIUS J CARR, 18, of Kosciusko, Shooting into a Motor Vehicle, KPD. Bond $100,000. TAYLOR EVANS, 25, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Reckless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, KPD. Bond $5,000, $400, $400, $900, $500.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man pleads guilty in 2019 Jackson murder case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to the 2019 murder of Andante Nelson and an unrelated drive-by shooting that happened in 2018. Police said Nelson pulled up to his home on Utah Street when he was fatally shot multiple times on May 12, 2019. He had just gotten home from a Mother’s Day […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Driver says he lost power steering, leading to crash in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. — A man said his power steering went out, leading to a crash in Belhaven. The crash happened midday Wednesday on Greymont Avenue. The SUV went past a brick light and crashed into a metal bar, which driver Jeremy Williams said was the only thing keeping his vehicle from ending up in a ditch.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man walking on I-55 in Jackson dies after being struck by vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson. Jackson police said a driver traveling north about 10:30 p.m. on the interstate near Briarwood Drive told police the car in front of him swerved, so he swerved as well, but ended up hitting a man who was walking on the interstate.
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
LOUISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed after crashing into tree in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in Hinds County on Monday, January 30. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the scene around 10:54 a.m. on Highway 473 near Rosemary Road. A 2002 Toyota Camry that was traveling southbound had run off the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS

