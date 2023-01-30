Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Reckless Drivers, a Bail Jumper, and Domestic Issues in Leake
12:54 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to assist a bail bondsman with an apprehension at Westbrook Square Apartments on Hwy 16. 6:17 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Roberts Road for a domestic issue with a child. 6:38 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Fire responded...
kicks96news.com
Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala
ALLEN HOWARD, 72, of West, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $0. HARLEIGH D HUTCHINSON, 22, of McCool, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. DEONTE D JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $228, $218, $168, $674.25. KATELAN D...
WTOK-TV
Man charged with lustful touching of a child
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace, 64, Tuesday night on two counts of lustful touching of a child. According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the department received a complaint that led to an investigation that resulted in charges. Bond was set at...
Madison County Journal
21-year-old arrested in deadly shooting
FLORA — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Kearney Park earlier this month, the authorities said. The man, Jakeviyon Demarquise Hunter, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, murder and shooting into a vehicle. Hunter was booked into the...
Two arrested after $275,000 worth of drugs seized in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) agents said they seized $275,000 worth of drugs. Authorities said the agents conducted a search warrant at a Jackson home on Tuesday, January 24. They seized 9.4 pounds of marijuana, 496.5 grams of powder fentanyl, 350 grams of methamphetamine, 44 dosage […]
Man shot while trying to avoid being carjacking victim in Mississippi’s capital city
Police say a man was injured while trying to stop two males from trying to steal his vehicle. Jackson police officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to a shooting on McDowell Road at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officers report that the victim was shot trying...
Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver
Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
breezynews.com
Juvenile Busted for Vehicle Theft
On Saturday, January 28th just after 11 pm, Carthage Police made a traffic stop on a male in a ServPro truck for careless driving on Hwy 35 near Fortune Mart. After some investigating, the driver told the officer that the truck was stolen from Kosciusko. The juvenile was arrested by...
WTOK-TV
Three charged by Meridian Police in two 2022 murder cases
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022. The Meridian Police Department said its Special Operations Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in making the arrests. Two people were charged for the Dec. 2, 2022, murder of Tywon Lewis....
kicks96news.com
An Accident with Injuries, An Open Door, and Domestic Disputes in Leake
12:04 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to an accident on Union Road with no injuries. 1:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked on a residential alarm on Grand Avenue in Lena. 9:13 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a tree down blocking the Natchez Trace near Bell Road.
WTOK-TV
Man faces DUI manslaughter charge for 2021 wreck
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A local man has been indicted for DUI manslaughter related to a wreck that happened Oct. 10, 2021. William David Burcham, 63, is facing the charge for a wreck on Highway 39 near John Stennis Drive. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 38-year-old Vance Miller died...
WLBT
Another suspect named in shooting of delivery driver killed in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have identified a suspect accused in connection to the murder of a delivery driver in Belhaven. Darren Shannon is wanted in the murder of Corey Price. Investigators say Shannon is from Jackson. Price was killed on November 2 while delivering food to a Belhaven...
WLBT
JPD: 2 men injured when vehicle shot into on Hair Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were injured when the vehicle they were inside was shot into on Hair Street on Monday evening, Jackson police say. According to a WLBT reporter on the scene, at least two bullet holes could be seen in the car. At least six evidence markers...
kicks96news.com
Shooting into a Vehicle and Other Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests
CECIL O BAILEY, 34, of Durant, Contempt of Chancery Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. DAMARRIUS J CARR, 18, of Kosciusko, Shooting into a Motor Vehicle, KPD. Bond $100,000. TAYLOR EVANS, 25, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Reckless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, KPD. Bond $5,000, $400, $400, $900, $500.
WLBT
Jackson residents frustrated with broken traffic lights, road infrastructure repair delays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Broken traffic lights and poles down around the capital city. It’s a problem that’s driving some residents to distraction and they want the city to take action. ”It’s an eyesore with inoperable lights hanging off poles.”. Tameka Gilkey lives in North Jackson. Gilkey...
Man pleads guilty in 2019 Jackson murder case
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to the 2019 murder of Andante Nelson and an unrelated drive-by shooting that happened in 2018. Police said Nelson pulled up to his home on Utah Street when he was fatally shot multiple times on May 12, 2019. He had just gotten home from a Mother’s Day […]
WAPT
Driver says he lost power steering, leading to crash in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. — A man said his power steering went out, leading to a crash in Belhaven. The crash happened midday Wednesday on Greymont Avenue. The SUV went past a brick light and crashed into a metal bar, which driver Jeremy Williams said was the only thing keeping his vehicle from ending up in a ditch.
WAPT
Man walking on I-55 in Jackson dies after being struck by vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson. Jackson police said a driver traveling north about 10:30 p.m. on the interstate near Briarwood Drive told police the car in front of him swerved, so he swerved as well, but ended up hitting a man who was walking on the interstate.
wcbi.com
Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
Man killed after crashing into tree in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in Hinds County on Monday, January 30. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the scene around 10:54 a.m. on Highway 473 near Rosemary Road. A 2002 Toyota Camry that was traveling southbound had run off the […]
