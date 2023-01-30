Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
WPXI
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs wouldn't be here without an incredible success rate in the draft
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is in year 2 of a 10 year, $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. For the 2022 season, he, alone, gobbled up 17.2% of the team's salary cap, according to spotrac.com. Mahomes is the most talented player in the league, so...
WPXI
Super Bowl 2023: Key moves, crucial wins and turning points in Eagles' NFC title run
For most of the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were favored to win the NFC East. The idea that the Philadelphia Eagles would not only win the division but be in the Super Bowl seemed farfetched. The Eagles had an improving quarterback in Jalen Hurts, a fantastic supporting cast on offense...
WPXI
2023 NFL Playoffs: Chiefs AFC championship win sets record 53M viewers; Eagles' NFC title draws 47.5M
The NFL’s conference championship Sunday offered two games that could not have been more different, but massive viewership numbers show that both kept audiences’ attention. The Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals went down to the wire and enticed 53.1 million people to...
WPXI
2023 Super Bowl: Rams, Bucs will have tough time re-summiting NFL like Eagles, Chiefs did
Either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles will be the fifth team since 2000 to win two Super Bowls within five years. It's a feat that is impressive for a number of reasons — we'll get to that later — but even more striking when you juxtapose both the Chiefs' and Eagles' success with the previous two champions, the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
WPXI
Conference Championship Recap: Chiefs & Eagles win with defense
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab break down both the AFC and NFC Championship games from over the weekend, talking about Brock Purdy’s injury in the 49ers loss and Patrick Mahomes playing through a high ankle sprain to lead the Chiefs to victory.
WPXI
2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too
The college all-star games are under way, which means it's officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here's a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let's be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
WPXI
2023 NFL draft order: Picks 1-29 are set after conference championship games
With the conclusion of conference championship weekend, the NFL Draft order is almost completely set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams are slotted in after they're eliminated. That means we already know where picks 1-29 will be in the first round, with only the last two picks to be decided in the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
