Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
CBS Sports
NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries
After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
49ers rumors: Niners may have DeMeco Ryans replacement already lined up
With DeMeco Ryans reportedly the favorite for the Houston Texans’ head coaching job, the San Francisco 49ers have his replacement in mind. The San Francisco 49ers fell one game short of reaching the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, as they lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Alabama linebacker transferring to Colorado, joining Deion Sanders
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy announced Wednesday he has committed to transfer to Colorado. Kennedy, who announced his decision on Instagram, had entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 17 after three seasons with the Tide. The former Theodore High School star was the state of Alabama’s top-rated recruit by 247 Sports...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was not cleared to play ahead of the game against the Eagles and found himself watching from the bench as both QBs Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson went down with injuries. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.
Tom Brady begins and ends with passes to Alabama receivers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday after an unparalleled 23-year NFL career that included seven Super Bowl victories, 15 Pro Bowl selections, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards. If Brady really has hung up his cleats – he retired last year...
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says 'too early to know' who is following DeMeco Ryans to the Texans
DeMeco Ryans is well respected. The new Houston Texans coach was highly regarded while the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers for the past two seasons. However, Ryans had made inroads and connections inside the organization longer than that as he started his coaching career in San Francisco in 2017, the first year of the Shanahan era.
msn.com
2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too
The college all-star games are under way, which means it’s officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here’s a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let’s be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
KRON4
Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo not coming back to 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not coming back to the team next season, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday in the final press conference of the 2022 season. Shanahan was asked if Garoppolo, who agreed to a $6.5 fully guaranteed salary for...
‘I’m B.Y. and he’s Byron’: Senior Bowl has doubled down on Byron Youngs this year
Former Tennessee defensive end Byron Young was in junior college when he discovered there was another person with his name who was a high-level football player. Young checked his Twitter account one Saturday night and found a message congratulating him on Alabama’s victory earlier that day. Turns out the compliment was directed at the “other” Byron Young, a defensive tackle with the Crimson Tide.
Alabama’s Henry To’oTo’o withdraws from Reese’s Senior Bowl due to injury
Former Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o has withdrawn from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl due to an undisclosed injury, game officials confirmed Monday. To’oTo’o was no longer listed on the official Senior Bowl game roster posted online Monday. Trey Wallace of Outkick.com first reported the news on To’oTo’o.
NFL sets lineups for Pro Bowl Games events
Fourteen players from Alabama high schools and colleges are set to participate in the Pro Bowl Games this week. In September, the NFL eliminated the Pro Bowl game and replaced it with a skills competition for its all-star players. The competition starts on Thursday night with Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, Lightning Round, Longest Drive, Precision Passing and the first round of Best Catch and concludes on Sunday with the Best Catch finale, Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick Tac Toe, Move the Chains and three flag-football games.
Shaun Dion Hamilton finally gets on the field at the Senior Bowl
Five years after Shaun Dion Hamilton was supposed to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, he was running around the practice field on Tuesday in preparation for Mobile’s annual all-star game – as the defensive-backs coach for the American team. Hamilton came to the Port City with...
Washington offensive coordinator turns down Alabama job, reports say
University of Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb decided to remain with the Huskies after interviewing for the Alabama offensive coordinator job, according to reports Tuesday. ESPN reported Grubb was the “top target” for Alabama, while The Athletic and The Seattle Times reported Grubb was offered the position. Grubb,...
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games
The Detroit Lions now have four players who will participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as quarterback Jared Goff has been named to the Pro Bowl Games. Goff will join his fellow teammates Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell, and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl Games the NFL announced on Tuesday. Goff replaces Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who will be playing in Super Bowl LVII in just under two weeks.
2023 QB recruits who could make College Football Playoff runs, from Tennessee to Oregon State to Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah each list five quarterback recruits from the Class of 2023 that they expect to make a difference in the race for the College Football Playoff in years to come. That means...
New York Giants’ Evan Neal glad to drop anchor in 2023
When the New York Giants begin the 2023 NFL season, Evan Neal knows he’ll be doing the same thing he did in the 2022 season – playing right offensive tackle. And Neal is looking forward to the continuity. · ALABAMA ALUMNI LEADERS IN NFL STYLE, TOO. ·...
2 Alabama HS seniors named to USA Today national defensive team
Thompson’s Peter Woods and Central-Phenix City’s AJ Harris have both been named to the All-USA Today Defensive Football Team. The 25 members of the team will be honored as nominees for the national defensive player of the year, which will be revealed this summer. Woods, the No. 1...
