Philadelphia, PA

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries

After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Alabama linebacker transferring to Colorado, joining Deion Sanders

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy announced Wednesday he has committed to transfer to Colorado. Kennedy, who announced his decision on Instagram, had entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 17 after three seasons with the Tide. The former Theodore High School star was the state of Alabama’s top-rated recruit by 247 Sports...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was not cleared to play ahead of the game against the Eagles and found himself watching from the bench as both QBs Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson went down with injuries. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AL.com

Tom Brady begins and ends with passes to Alabama receivers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday after an unparalleled 23-year NFL career that included seven Super Bowl victories, 15 Pro Bowl selections, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards. If Brady really has hung up his cleats – he retired last year...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says 'too early to know' who is following DeMeco Ryans to the Texans

DeMeco Ryans is well respected. The new Houston Texans coach was highly regarded while the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers for the past two seasons. However, Ryans had made inroads and connections inside the organization longer than that as he started his coaching career in San Francisco in 2017, the first year of the Shanahan era.
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too

The college all-star games are under way, which means it’s officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here’s a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let’s be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
GEORGIA STATE
KRON4

Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo not coming back to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not coming back to the team next season, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday in the final press conference of the 2022 season. Shanahan was asked if Garoppolo, who agreed to a $6.5 fully guaranteed salary for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AL.com

‘I’m B.Y. and he’s Byron’: Senior Bowl has doubled down on Byron Youngs this year

Former Tennessee defensive end Byron Young was in junior college when he discovered there was another person with his name who was a high-level football player. Young checked his Twitter account one Saturday night and found a message congratulating him on Alabama’s victory earlier that day. Turns out the compliment was directed at the “other” Byron Young, a defensive tackle with the Crimson Tide.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

NFL sets lineups for Pro Bowl Games events

Fourteen players from Alabama high schools and colleges are set to participate in the Pro Bowl Games this week. In September, the NFL eliminated the Pro Bowl game and replaced it with a skills competition for its all-star players. The competition starts on Thursday night with Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, Lightning Round, Longest Drive, Precision Passing and the first round of Best Catch and concludes on Sunday with the Best Catch finale, Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick Tac Toe, Move the Chains and three flag-football games.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Washington offensive coordinator turns down Alabama job, reports say

University of Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb decided to remain with the Huskies after interviewing for the Alabama offensive coordinator job, according to reports Tuesday. ESPN reported Grubb was the “top target” for Alabama, while The Athletic and The Seattle Times reported Grubb was offered the position. Grubb,...
SEATTLE, WA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The Detroit Lions now have four players who will participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as quarterback Jared Goff has been named to the Pro Bowl Games. Goff will join his fellow teammates Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell, and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl Games the NFL announced on Tuesday. Goff replaces Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who will be playing in Super Bowl LVII in just under two weeks.
DETROIT, MI
AL.com

AL.com

