KATV
Arkansas Poison Control Center seeing rise in intentional pediatric and teenage overdoses
Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas Poison and Drug Information Center has seen a rise pediatric patients trying to overdose on medications. Dr. Ari Filip, Medical Director for the Arkansas Poison and Drug Information Center says since 2005, the number has gone up in Arkansas about 300 percent in those aged 13 to 19, and 800 percent in the patients 12 and under.
What Are Those Mysterious Explosions Being Heard in Arkansas?
Besides winter weather impacting most of Arkansas mysterious explosions are being heard near Blytheville, Arkansas. According to police reports from the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, citizens have become concerned because the explosions have been rattling windows for miles around this small town located in the northeast corner of Arkansas 60 miles from West Memphis.
Courthouse News Service
Fired for using prescribed marijuana
TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
Co-counsel appointed in Arkansas deadly kidnapping case
A federal public defender has been appointed as co-counsel for the defendant facing charges stemming from the kidnapping and death of a pregnant Arkansas woman.
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
US Marshals offer reward for info on suspected MS-13 gang member accused in deadly Arkansas shooting
Federal officials and Springdale police are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspected gang member believed to be involved in the killing of an Arkansas man.
Post Register
Man admitted stabbing his girlfriend, her friend after walking in on them, prosecutors say
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (TND) — A man from Wisconsin admitted to stabbing his girlfriend and a friend of hers to death, prosecutors said. Richard Sotka was arrested 10 hours away in Arkansas, and it happened because of criminal charges he was already facing. The deadly stabbings happened in Green...
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
5newsonline.com
Ambulance stuck in ice freed by Arkansas National Guard team
ARKANSAS, USA — An Arkansas National Guard team dug out an ambulance while helping state police in Northwest Arkansas as icy weather bears down across the area. On Monday, after overnight sleet and ice blanketed NWA and The River Valley, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated National Guard teams to help Arkansas State Police teams in Fort Smith and Lowell.
FBI warns of virtual kidnapping scheme targeting Spanish-speaking Arkansans
The FBI field office in Little Rock has issued a warning about a virtual kidnapping scheme targeting Spanish-speaking citizens in Arkansas.
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Scipio Africanus Jones; prominent Little Rock attorney
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scipio Africanus Jones, commonly known as S. A. Jones was born to an enslaved woman and would later become known as one of the most notable businessmen and attorneys in central Arkansas. Jones was born in 1863 near Tulip in Dallas County to Jemmina Jones,...
KHBS
Road crews in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley give update on conditions
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas road crews have continued to treat streets and highways while seeing a final round of sleet and freezing rain in the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation's focus has shifted primarily to the River Valley and central Arkansas. Sebastian County:. Sebastian County officials...
Semi Truck Loses Control On Slick Oklahoma Highway
This week has been interesting, to say the least, for winter weather in Oklahoma. Some areas have received enough ice or sleet to cause slick roads, others, like us here in Southwest Oklahoma, have only received bitterly cold temperatures without much precipitation. So if you're traveling across Oklahoma this week,...
Arkansas resident cuts down on the grocery store bill by having his own chickens
The price of eggs continue to soar in grocery stores across the country.
Attorney General Tim Griffin addresses Summit Utilities overcharge in energy bills
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said he has reached out to Summit Utilities officials to address the overcharges in energy bills.
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
Two Arkansas Residents Arrest on I-30
On 01/28/2023 at approximately 8PM, LT Jonathan Painter observed a gray Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of the south service road of IH-30. He turned around and caught up to the vehicle at the 110 entrance ramp. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled over to the right side of the road.
KATV
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
Death of Tyre Nichols shows importance of 2020 Arkansas law enforcement task force
Following the murder, captured on camera of George Floyd "there was a lot of frustration," Timothy Campbell said.
Kait 8
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
