ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Are Those Mysterious Explosions Being Heard in Arkansas?

Besides winter weather impacting most of Arkansas mysterious explosions are being heard near Blytheville, Arkansas. According to police reports from the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, citizens have become concerned because the explosions have been rattling windows for miles around this small town located in the northeast corner of Arkansas 60 miles from West Memphis.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Courthouse News Service

Fired for using prescribed marijuana

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Ambulance stuck in ice freed by Arkansas National Guard team

ARKANSAS, USA — An Arkansas National Guard team dug out an ambulance while helping state police in Northwest Arkansas as icy weather bears down across the area. On Monday, after overnight sleet and ice blanketed NWA and The River Valley, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated National Guard teams to help Arkansas State Police teams in Fort Smith and Lowell.
FORT SMITH, AR
Z94

Semi Truck Loses Control On Slick Oklahoma Highway

This week has been interesting, to say the least, for winter weather in Oklahoma. Some areas have received enough ice or sleet to cause slick roads, others, like us here in Southwest Oklahoma, have only received bitterly cold temperatures without much precipitation. So if you're traveling across Oklahoma this week,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSST Radio

Two Arkansas Residents Arrest on I-30

On 01/28/2023 at approximately 8PM, LT Jonathan Painter observed a gray Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of the south service road of IH-30. He turned around and caught up to the vehicle at the 110 entrance ramp. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled over to the right side of the road.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KATV

Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy