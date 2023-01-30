ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Lady Vols snap two-game skid with win over Ole Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Lady Vols snapped a two-game losing skid with a 65-51 win over Ole Miss Thursday Night. The Lady Vols were led in scoring by Jordan Horston who had 20 points. Rickea Jackson added 16. Tennessee improves to 17-8 and 9-1 in the SEC....
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy