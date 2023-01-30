Q&A: Dean of the School of Education reflects on new undergraduate major, recognition as one of nation’s 200 most impactful education scholars

Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pitt News
Letter from the editor | The Pitt News releases newsroom diversity, equity and inclusion plans
A few years ago, The Pitt News published a story on the stunningly low number of Black students at Pitt. According to University data, Black students represented just 5.26% of the undergraduate student body in 2019, a statistic Black student leaders called “embarrassing.”. The same leaders argued that the...
The Pittsburgh Foundation to invest $50M to advance racial equity, racial justice
The Pittsburgh Foundation on Tuesday announced a new strategic plan: It will invest $50 million of its unrestricted grantmaking pool over the next five years to advance racial equity and racial justice.
ahn.org
AHN Facilities Recognized as Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Excellence by American College of Radiology
PITTSBURGH – Five additional imaging centers across Allegheny Health Network (AHN) have been recognized by the American College of Radiology (ACR) as Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Excellence (DICOE), including those at AHN Wexford Hospital, AHN Forbes Hospital, AHN Peters Township Health + Wellness Pavilion, AHN Imaging – Sewickley and AHN Cancer Institute – Saint Vincent in Erie. This latest recognition brings the total number of AHN facilities having received the DICOE designation to 20.
wtae.com
Some university students living in Downtown Pittsburgh express concern about recent violence and gunfire
PITTSBURGH — Some university students who live downtown are expressing concern for public safety in the wake of recent incidents of violence and gunfire. But one who had a closer brush with danger is not daunted by her experience. Watch the report from Downtown Pittsburgh in the video above.
Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive
John Weinstein, Michael Lamb and Sara Innamorato each raised six figures last year, setting up an expensive race to May 16 primaries. The post Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ahn.org
Allegheny Health Network introduces new “We See You” brand platform
PITTSBURGH— Allegheny Health Network has introduced its new “We See You” brand platform, designed to showcase the many ways that AHN and its care providers serve, support and “see” people throughout their lives — on good days and bad ones, in the home and in the hospital, in challenging times and in times of triumph, and every moment in between.
Get Marty: Mom is on mission to prevent choking in local schools
Heidi Priest is a mom on a mission, and she needs our help. Watch the video on this page to meet this mother of three and why she’s so passionate about preventing choking in her community schools.
The DOJ is investigating an AI tool that could be hurting families in Pennsylvania
The Justice Dept. is allegedly concerned with recent deep dives into the Allegheny Family Screening Tool. Deposit PhotosCritics—and potentially the DOJ—are worried about the Allegheny Family Screening Tool's approach to mental health and disabled communities.
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: A Hill District native’s journey from troubled cop to neighborhood icon
Retired Pittsburgh Police Officer Brenda Tate turned what could have been the worst years of her life into an opportunity for growth. The woman who would be photographed shaking hands with the Dalai Lama and President Bill Clinton and standing between a smiling then-Senator Barack Obama and the late Franco Harris at a gala she was tasked with protecting, was born into one of the most challenging environments imaginable.
2023 Pitt Football Schedule Released
The Pitt Panthers' full schedule for next season has been revealed.
The River Community Church Pastor Dean Ward went from diving for golf balls to growing the church's mission
Serving an estimated 1,100 visiting police officers for funeral events for fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire was just another facet of The River Community Church in New Kensington and its pastor, Dean Ward. Ward, 56, of New Kensington isn’t your typical pastor. He built a business diving for golf...
downtownpittsburgh.com
Happening this month in Downtown Pittsburgh: February 2023
Winter is in full swing and it’s the perfect time to cozy up and watch a show, listen to live music, or go on an indoor adventure. Here’s a look ahead at some of the events, shows, and live concerts happening around ‘tahn this month. For a...
Allegheny County seeks to clarify confusion over permanent mail-in ballot applications
Allegheny County election officials are reminding voters that mail-in ballots are not sent to their homes on a permanent basis, and voters must complete an application at least once a year if they want to vote by mail. This week, the county will be sending out 300,000 mailings to voters...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Nationwide pharmacist shortage impacting Pittsburgh area, some pharmacy chains cutting hours
A nationwide shortage of pharmacists is plaguing drug store chains, forcing some to cut hours, and we’re seeing the impact in the Pittsburgh area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: The real & sobering story at PIT
The Allegheny County Airport Authority continues to paint a rosy picture of rebounding passenger traffic at Pittsburgh International Airport. “PIT travel roars back,” part of a headline blared recently on the authority’s website. But an analysis of the latest publicly available numbers — for November 2022 —...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Here’s How To View The Green Comet Around Pittsburgh
Last seen by Neanderthals and woolly mammoths, the green comet last passed by Earth 50,000 years ago. Now, under the right viewing conditions, the comet will again be visible as it makes its closest pass by Earth. Comet C/ 2022 E3 (ZTF) — its government name — is famous for...
Pitt News
Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge closes to vehicular traffic
The Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge, which connects Squirrel Hill and Greenfield to Oakland and Downtown, closed Wednesday afternoon to vehicular traffic. “I made a pledge to the residents of Pittsburgh that I will not hesitate to close a bridge for the safety of our citizens,” Mayor Ed Gainey said in a press release. “Inspection results have come back that tell us this bridge needs repair work to be safe for traffic.”
Bus drivers from two school districts fired over inappropriate messages with students
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two school bus drivers are in trouble and are accused of acting inappropriately with students.The Greensburg-Salem School District recently fired a bus driver after someone filed a ChildLine report.Sources say the driver is accused of texting students and asking about their sexual orientation.KDKA has confirmed that the bus company DMJ Transportation fired the driver after the district completed its investigation.A Frazier School District bus driver has also been fired,The district received a report about inappropriate messages between the driver and a student.After an investigation, the district says administrators and authorities determined the isolated incident warranted termination.The district asks parents to take this time to talk to their children about appropriate boundaries and report any questionable interactions.
pghcitypaper.com
Japanese sandwiches, challah for a cause, and more Pittsburgh food news
A local pop-up dedicated to the art of Japanese sandwiches will soon appear at various Pittsburgh breweries and restaurants. G.S. Sandoco announced on its Instagram page a full schedule of events throughout February, during which guests can enjoy handhelds made with traditional milk bread and Japanese flavors. The month kicks off on Feb. 1 with an event at Scratch & Co., followed by appearances at Soju, Lolev Beer, Coven Brewing, and Dancing Gnome.
pittsburghmagazine.com
How a Pittsburgh-Area Forest, Once Used by a Bootlegger, is Now a Protected Green Space
A forest of hemlocks, hollies and ferns, home to foxes and coyotes, and once the hideout of a notorious bootlegger, is just 15 minutes from Downtown. Pittsburgh-area residents now have protected access to this 46-acre space called Vinegar Hollow after it was purchased by the Hollow Oak Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation organization. The deal gives the land new protection and allows for publicly funded trail building to improve accessibility.
