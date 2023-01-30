ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Q&A: Dean of the School of Education reflects on new undergraduate major, recognition as one of nation’s 200 most impactful education scholars

By Editorial
Pitt News
 3 days ago
ahn.org

AHN Facilities Recognized as Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Excellence by American College of Radiology

PITTSBURGH – Five additional imaging centers across Allegheny Health Network (AHN) have been recognized by the American College of Radiology (ACR) as Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Excellence (DICOE), including those at AHN Wexford Hospital, AHN Forbes Hospital, AHN Peters Township Health + Wellness Pavilion, AHN Imaging – Sewickley and AHN Cancer Institute – Saint Vincent in Erie. This latest recognition brings the total number of AHN facilities having received the DICOE designation to 20.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive

John Weinstein, Michael Lamb and Sara Innamorato each raised six figures last year, setting up an expensive race to May 16 primaries. The post Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
ahn.org

Allegheny Health Network introduces new “We See You” brand platform

PITTSBURGH— Allegheny Health Network has introduced its new “We See You” brand platform, designed to showcase the many ways that AHN and its care providers serve, support and “see” people throughout their lives — on good days and bad ones, in the home and in the hospital, in challenging times and in times of triumph, and every moment in between.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Tony Norman: A Hill District native’s journey from troubled cop to neighborhood icon

Retired Pittsburgh Police Officer Brenda Tate turned what could have been the worst years of her life into an opportunity for growth. The woman who would be photographed shaking hands with the Dalai Lama and President Bill Clinton and standing between a smiling then-Senator Barack Obama and the late Franco Harris at a gala she was tasked with protecting, was born into one of the most challenging environments imaginable.
PITTSBURGH, PA
downtownpittsburgh.com

Happening this month in Downtown Pittsburgh: February 2023

Winter is in full swing and it’s the perfect time to cozy up and watch a show, listen to live music, or go on an indoor adventure. Here’s a look ahead at some of the events, shows, and live concerts happening around ‘tahn this month. For a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: The real & sobering story at PIT

The Allegheny County Airport Authority continues to paint a rosy picture of rebounding passenger traffic at Pittsburgh International Airport. “PIT travel roars back,” part of a headline blared recently on the authority’s website. But an analysis of the latest publicly available numbers — for November 2022 —...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Here’s How To View The Green Comet Around Pittsburgh

Last seen by Neanderthals and woolly mammoths, the green comet last passed by Earth 50,000 years ago. Now, under the right viewing conditions, the comet will again be visible as it makes its closest pass by Earth. Comet C/ 2022 E3 (ZTF) — its government name — is famous for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge closes to vehicular traffic

The Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge, which connects Squirrel Hill and Greenfield to Oakland and Downtown, closed Wednesday afternoon to vehicular traffic. “I made a pledge to the residents of Pittsburgh that I will not hesitate to close a bridge for the safety of our citizens,” Mayor Ed Gainey said in a press release. “Inspection results have come back that tell us this bridge needs repair work to be safe for traffic.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bus drivers from two school districts fired over inappropriate messages with students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two school bus drivers are in trouble and are accused of acting inappropriately with students.The Greensburg-Salem School District recently fired a bus driver after someone filed a ChildLine report.Sources say the driver is accused of texting students and asking about their sexual orientation.KDKA has confirmed that the bus company DMJ Transportation fired the driver after the district completed its investigation.A Frazier School District bus driver has also been fired,The district received a report about inappropriate messages between the driver and a student.After an investigation, the district says administrators and authorities determined the isolated incident warranted termination.The district asks parents to take this time to talk to their children about appropriate boundaries and report any questionable interactions.
GREENSBURG, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Japanese sandwiches, challah for a cause, and more Pittsburgh food news

A local pop-up dedicated to the art of Japanese sandwiches will soon appear at various Pittsburgh breweries and restaurants. G.S. Sandoco announced on its Instagram page a full schedule of events throughout February, during which guests can enjoy handhelds made with traditional milk bread and Japanese flavors. The month kicks off on Feb. 1 with an event at Scratch & Co., followed by appearances at Soju, Lolev Beer, Coven Brewing, and Dancing Gnome.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

How a Pittsburgh-Area Forest, Once Used by a Bootlegger, is Now a Protected Green Space

A forest of hemlocks, hollies and ferns, home to foxes and coyotes, and once the hideout of a notorious bootlegger, is just 15 minutes from Downtown. Pittsburgh-area residents now have protected access to this 46-acre space called Vinegar Hollow after it was purchased by the Hollow Oak Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation organization. The deal gives the land new protection and allows for publicly funded trail building to improve accessibility.
PITTSBURGH, PA

