Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Bengals’ Joseph Ossai Addresses Costly Late Hit on Mahomes
With tears in his eyes, the Cincinnati defensive end addressed what he was thinking on the play.
Look: Bengals Player Apologizes For What He Did After Loss
A Cincinnati Bengals player has apologized for what he said after his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Sunday night, the Bengals fell to the Chiefs, 23-20, thanks in part to a critical late-hit penalty on Cincinnati defensive player Joseph Ossai. ...
Horrific Call on Bengals Joseph Ossai Was Unnecessary
Considering the time, score and magnitude of the situation, the referee should have kept that flag in his pocket.
3 Cincinnati Bengals who won’t be back next season and why
After coming up one game short of the Super Bowl this season, the Cincinnati Bengals have to reconfigure their plans heading into a critical 2023-24 campaign. The Cincinnati Bengals went out with a bang, as they talked their way to the top of the bulletin board in Arrowhead Stadium. As catchy as ‘Burrowhead’ sounded throughout the week, it was bound to get the best of a Cincinnati team which went up against a gauntlet in the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
Bengals LB Germaine Pratt apologizes for reaction to Joseph Ossai's personal foul at end of loss to Chiefs
The pain of defeat overwhelmed Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who shouted angrily at his teammate in the immediate moments following Sunday night's AFC Championship Game loss to the Bengals. A day later, Pratt expressed regret for his actions and harsh words for fellow defender Joseph Ossai. "I was emotional. I...
Bengals fans getting their Whataburger fix in Kansas City might have Mahomes to thank
Whataburger fans living in Greater Cincinnati know that you can't get it in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Whataburger locations closest to the Tri-State are near Nashville, Tennessee. While Bengals fans headed to Kansas City for Sunday's AFC Championship against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium might be looking forward to...
WKRC
Die-hard Bengals fans greet players as they return to Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals returned to Cincinnati in the early morning hours Monday after their heartbreaking loss in the AFC Championship in Kansas City. Some dedicated fans still showed up to Paycor Stadium overnight in the rain to welcome the team home. They waived and cheered as the players...
Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during AFC championship vs. Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LVII after a thrilling victory over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Defeating the Bengals after last year’s devastating loss with crucial plays from stars and rookies on both sides of the ball. Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the AFC Championship game; check it out:
