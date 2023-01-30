Read full article on original website
Man repairs TOOTH with a kit he bought online for £3.99 after failing to get a dentist appointment
Antony Watson, of Bridlington in Yorkshire, originally broke his tooth 20 years ago. Dentists gave him a crown at the time.
BBC
Midwife Donna Ockenden to meet failing Nottingham maternity bosses
A midwife who is leading an independent review of failings at a city's NHS maternity units is due to meet with hospital bosses. Donna Ockenden is examining how dozens of babies died or were injured at the Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) trust. She is due to feed back her initial...
msn.com
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Girl who had limbs amputated after hospital mistake wins seven-figure payout
A girl who had all four of her limbs amputated after she was wrongfully discharged from hospital has won a multimillion-pound payout.The child was taken to the emergency department at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey displaying “red flags for meningitis and sepsis”, including a high temperature, fast heart rate, leg pain, drowsiness, and vomiting.Despite the warning signs, she was prescribed paracetamol and was discharged by the hospital. A few hours later, her parents took her back to A&E after she developed a rash and a fever and she was diagnosed with meningococcal sepsis.The child was transferred to the paediatric intensive...
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
A 62-year-old woman in Italy had stomach pain and unexplained weight gain. It was a rare form of ovarian cancer.
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage
After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Urgent warning to 500,000 at risk of heart attack or stroke over medication delay
HALF a million Brits should have started vital heart meds during lockdown but did not get medical help. Now 13,500 more people are at risk of serious illnesses like strokes and heart attacks because of the delays. The British Heart Foundation said there were 491,306 fewer first prescriptions for blood...
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Engineer reveals three ‘long Covid’ symptoms that turned out to be terminal cancer
A former calibration engineer, who was told just days before Christmas his leukaemia is terminal and given months to live, organised his own “living funeral” to give him the “chance to say goodbye” to his friends and loved ones before he dies.Rob Hale, 33, who lives in Thornbury, South Gloucestershire, said he has known for nearly two years that he will die of leukaemia – cancer of the white blood cells – but he did not receive the terminal prognosis until December 2022, which was “devastating”.After doctors told him his remaining lifespan will be measured in “weeks to months, rather...
My daughter, 14, is banned from going to the toilet during class – she’s traumatised after having an accident
A MUM has pulled her daughter out of school after she was refused toilet breaks during her period. The woman has claimed teachers at St James' Catholic High School in Stockport refused her daughter, 14, access to the toilet on numerous occasions. The 14-year-old has reportedly suffered a number of...
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately
Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains: “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
Boy dies of cancer after doctors dismissed mother’s warnings six times
A little boy whose headaches turned out to be a brain tumour died in his parent’s arms just four months after his diagnosis.Rayhan Majid, aged four, died after doctors discovered an aggressive grade three medulloblastoma tumour touching his brainstem.His mother Nadia, 45, took Rayhan to see four different GPs on six separate occasions after he started having bad headaches and being sick in October 2017.No one thought anything was seriously wrong, but when his headaches didn’t clear up Nadia rushed him to A&E at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.An MRI scan revealed a 3cm x 4cm mass in...
