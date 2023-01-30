Read full article on original website
BBC
Body found in hunt for teenager missing from Somerset
A body has been found in the hunt for a Somerset teenager missing for over four months. Freddy, 17, went missing from his family home in Stolford on 20 September. A member of the public found human remains on Steart Marshes near Bridgwater on Monday. Avon and Somerset Police said...
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC
Somerset A361 reopens as flood threat is reduced
A major route has reopened after a successful clear-up operation following recent flooding. A significant stretch of the A361 across the Somerset Levels had been flooded since last week. Emergency road closure gates were locked shut at Burrowbridge and East Lyng to keep people safe. Gates have now been reopened...
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
Police find 'key witness' who may help them locate missing dog walker Nicola Bulley
Lancashire Police said the witness, who was walking a white fluffy dog in the area, was 'currently being spoken to'.
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Lonely disabled 80-year-old fined £100 at Morrisons because she took too long to do her shopping
Ann Tawe-Jones parked up at the store to do her shop - while also taking time to chat and enjoy the company of other shoppers.
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
Margate man who stabbed partner through door jailed for murder
A man who killed his partner with a knife at a neighbour's house has been jailed for life for her murder. Thomas Allen, 38, attacked 37-year-old Samantha Murphy in Elfrida Close, Margate, Kent, in July 2022. Ms Murphy was stabbed in the leg by Allen after he had kicked a...
BBC
Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet
Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC
Project to dismantle Derbyshire weir sees fish breed
A project to dismantle and take away a weir has helped fish to breed more successfully, environmental groups have said. The project, on the River Ecclesbourne, near Duffield in Derbyshire, saw the weir - built in the 1970s - removed. Experts said it had blocked salmon from swimming upstream where...
BBC
Leeds roadworks congestion prompts bus changes
Congestion due to major roadworks in West Yorkshire has prompted a bus company to make a number of changes to its timetables. Arriva said schemes in Leeds and Huddersfield had led to a "significant worsening" of bus journey times. The operator said it was having to add running time to...
BBC
Man's 420-mile 'worthwhile' new year walk raise charity funds
A man who wanted to start 2023 doing something "worthwhile" walked 420 miles (676 km) in January to raise money for charity. Martin Syrett, 66, walked 13.5 miles (22 km) from Clevedon to Bristol each day, encountering weather from rain and floods to ice and frost. He was fundraising for...
Dorset and Wiltshire firefighters ‘photographed female crash victims’
Several women in fire service also claim to have been sexually harassed by colleagues
BBC
Footage shows car before it veers into crowd at Portsmouth meet
Phone footage has captured the moment a Mazda MX5 veered off a road at a car meet. The meet, involving 40-50 cars, took place on Portfield Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Saturday night. A teenage girl and a woman, in her 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, two other...
BBC
Wigton 'loving dad' killed after car crashes into wall
Tributes have been paid to a "much loved" dad who died when his car left a road and crashed into a wall. Stephen Pape was driving the Honda Civic when it came off the A595 in Crofton, Cumbria, at about 17:20 GMT on Monday. The 44-year-old from Wigton was described...
BBC
LGBT bar in Coventry seeks new premises amid redevelopment
The managers of a bar predominantly used by the LGBT community say customers will be left without "safe spaces" in the city when it closes. The Yard Bar is within Coventry's Bull Yard, which is set for demolition and redevelopment under the City Centre South project. Kieran Jones said despite...
