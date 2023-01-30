Read full article on original website
BBC
Lack of parking at Castle Cary station 'making main road unsafe'
People living close to Castle Cary train station say inconsiderate parking by rail commuters is making a nearby busy road unsafe. Residents of the Somerset town say insufficient space in the station's car park is prompting drivers to park on the pavement and verges. Locals have reported being forced to...
BBC
Train services in South West cancelled in rail strikes
Rail passengers are facing disruption amid train staff walk outs on Wednesday and Friday over pay and conditions. Train driver members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are among those striking. GWR said an "extremely limited service" would operate on strike days - between 07:30 GMT...
BBC
Hook landslip: Broken-down crane stops Basingstoke to Woking trains
Trains were halted after a crane working on repairs to a major landslip broke down. The engineering train mounted with a crane was being used on the Hook landslip repairs overnight. It meant trains were unable to run on the line between Basingstoke and Woking. Network Rail Wessex said a...
BBC
Lifts to be installed at Warwick railway station in £6.8m scheme
A £6.8m scheme to install two lifts at a railway station will begin on Monday and take the rest of the year to finish. The project at Warwick station is aimed at helping passengers, including those with reduced mobility, to get to platforms 1 and 2, Network Rail said.
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Dog walker vanishes on river path as major police search launched after spaniel found without her
A major search is under way after a woman vanished while walking her dog in Lancashire. Nicola Bulley, 45, was walking her dog on Friday 27 January around 9.15am on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre. Lancashire Police said Ms Bulley's dog - a brown Spaniel - has been found close to where she was last seen and hope this might help jog the memory of anyone who saw her at around the same time and who may have information relating to her whereabouts.Emergency crews including Lancashire Fire...
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
BBC
Leeds roadworks congestion prompts bus changes
Congestion due to major roadworks in West Yorkshire has prompted a bus company to make a number of changes to its timetables. Arriva said schemes in Leeds and Huddersfield had led to a "significant worsening" of bus journey times. The operator said it was having to add running time to...
I'm an American who traveled by UK trains for the first time — here's what my 1,200-mile, $240 round trip was like
On a recent trip to the UK, an Insider reporter traveled to Glasgow, London, and Inverness by train. It didn't always go smoothly.
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC
Body found in hunt for teenager missing from Somerset
A body has been found in the hunt for a Somerset teenager missing for over four months. Freddy, 17, went missing from his family home in Stolford on 20 September. A member of the public found human remains on Steart Marshes near Bridgwater on Monday. Avon and Somerset Police said...
BBC
Footage shows car before it veers into crowd at Portsmouth meet
Phone footage has captured the moment a Mazda MX5 veered off a road at a car meet. The meet, involving 40-50 cars, took place on Portfield Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Saturday night. A teenage girl and a woman, in her 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, two other...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC
Trains cancelled after gas leak near Carnoustie station
Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen have been cancelled after a gas leak was detected near the tracks in Carnoustie. Scottish Gas Network (SGN) said their engineers were working on repairs following "third party damage". The railway around Carnoustie station and the road at Taymouth Street are expected to be closed...
BBC
Further consultation on A66 dual carriageway plans
People are being invited to give their views on changes to plans to revamp 50 miles of the A66. The A66 Northern Trans-Pennine project aims to dual the single carriageway from Penrith to Scotch Corner. Feedback from the public and partners had been taken on board for the £1.3bn scheme,...
BBC
Devon drivers face big increase in potholes
A Devon council says it has recorded more potholes so far this month than it did in the whole of January last year. Up until 20 January, 4,156 potholes were recorded in the Devon County Council area, compared with 3,494 in January 2022. The council blamed consecutive freezing temperatures and...
BBC
LGBT bar in Coventry seeks new premises amid redevelopment
The managers of a bar predominantly used by the LGBT community say customers will be left without "safe spaces" in the city when it closes. The Yard Bar is within Coventry's Bull Yard, which is set for demolition and redevelopment under the City Centre South project. Kieran Jones said despite...
BBC
Anger over Stagecoach bus services in Coventry and Warwickshire
A father whose son uses a bus service to and from school in Warwickshire says it is consistently late or early, or sometimes not running at all. Paul Garner said he was fed up with Stagecoach's Coventry to Warwickshire X17 service and wanted answers as to why there were so many issues.
