BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
BBC
Liam Taylor: Knife-crime murder that ripped a family apart
"They wake up every morning and they breathe. They breathe but they're not surviving - they're not really living." This is how Julie Taylor describes the devastating effect of her grandson's murder. Three years on from the senseless killing, Mrs Taylor talks because the rest of the family is still...
BBC
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
BBC
Man detained for dashcam killing of motorcyclist in Wiltshire
A man has been detained after ramming and killing a motorcyclist with his car and recording it on his dashcam. Paul Barrett, 43, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Ryan Brindley in Wiltshire by reason of diminished responsibility in December 2021. On Tuesday, Barrett was detained under the Mental Health...
BBC
Bailey Atkinson killed in 'targeted' Walsall street attack
The family of a man killed in a town centre attack have paid tribute to their "beloved boy". Bailey Atkinson, 20, was set upon by a group on High Street, Walsall in the early hours of Saturday and died in hospital a short time later. "Bailey was so loved by...
BBC
Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
Police face backlash after seizing e-scooter from mum after she took child to school on it
A police force in Gloucestershire has been criticised after posting a video of officers seizing an e-scooter from a mother and her child. The incident occurred in Stroud and showed officers stopping the mum and child after they were seen riding the electric device. It's believed the pair were on their way to school.
BBC
Jellica Burke 'was killed during game of hide-and-seek', court told
Warning: This article contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. A schoolgirl has told a murder trial that a toddler was killed during a game of hide-and-seek in a house in Dundee. Andrew Innes, 52, admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica but denies murder, claiming...
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Lonely disabled 80-year-old fined £100 at Morrisons because she took too long to do her shopping
Ann Tawe-Jones parked up at the store to do her shop - while also taking time to chat and enjoy the company of other shoppers.
Clare Drakeford, wife of first minister of Wales, dies suddenly
The wife of Wales’s first minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh government has confirmed.A spokesperson said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the first minister. The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”Mr Drakeford became first minister of Wales in 2018 and was reappointed to the post in May 2021. During the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Drakeford moved into a building in his garden to protect his wife and his mother-in-law, who he said...
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC
Hit-and-run driver left cyclist dying by road in Crewe
A motorist who struck a cyclist and then sped away, leaving her to die by the roadside, has been convicted of causing her death by dangerous driving. Nathan Schultz did not stop after hitting Agniszka Pocztowska as she rode in Crewe, Cheshire, in September 2020. Minutes later, Schultz hit another...
Welsh Government announces ‘sudden’ death of First Minister’s wife
The wife of Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh Government has confirmed.A spokesman said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”Mr Drakeford became First Minister of Wales in 2018 and was reappointed to the post in May 2021.During the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Drakeford moved into a building in his garden to protect his wife and mother-in-law, who he said had been shielding.The...
BBC
Mentally ill woman decapitated brother, court told
A woman attacked her brother with a knife and cut off his head while "in the grip of a very serious mental illness", a court has heard. Heaven Belal, 41, is accused of killing her brother Omar Belal in Edmonton in 2021. Psychiatrists agreed that Belal was suffering from delusions...
BBC
Union wants better records of violence in Scottish schools
Scotland's biggest teaching union is demanding better recording of violence in schools after it emerged councils could not provide conclusive data to show the extent of the incidents. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said it has received reports of rising numbers of violent incidents. However, the union claims teachers...
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
BBC
Gloucester man collects 'despised' knives for police to destroy
A young man who was caught carrying a blade six years ago has turned his life around to become an anti-knife campaigner. The 22-year-old wears a stab vest to collect weapons from people and hand them in to police so they can be destroyed. The BBC has been speaking to him about why the issue needs addressing urgently.
