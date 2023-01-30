Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
The UK’s first charity-shop department store has opened in Brent Cross
Bargain hunters and sustainable shoppers, we’ve got some very, very exciting news. The UK’s first multi-charity department store has come to London, making it easier than ever to snap up some wavey garms at even-wavier prices. Called Charity Super.Mkt, the department store is in ginormous north London shopping...
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
BBC
Leeds roadworks congestion prompts bus changes
Congestion due to major roadworks in West Yorkshire has prompted a bus company to make a number of changes to its timetables. Arriva said schemes in Leeds and Huddersfield had led to a "significant worsening" of bus journey times. The operator said it was having to add running time to...
BBC
LGBT bar in Coventry seeks new premises amid redevelopment
The managers of a bar predominantly used by the LGBT community say customers will be left without "safe spaces" in the city when it closes. The Yard Bar is within Coventry's Bull Yard, which is set for demolition and redevelopment under the City Centre South project. Kieran Jones said despite...
BBC
Man's 420-mile 'worthwhile' new year walk raise charity funds
A man who wanted to start 2023 doing something "worthwhile" walked 420 miles (676 km) in January to raise money for charity. Martin Syrett, 66, walked 13.5 miles (22 km) from Clevedon to Bristol each day, encountering weather from rain and floods to ice and frost. He was fundraising for...
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC
Three arrested after more than 5,000 cannabis plants found in raid
Three men have been arrested after police uncovered one of Lincolnshire's biggest ever cannabis farms. Lincolnshire Police said between 5,000 and 6,000 plants were found across 49 rooms at the Old Kings Head Tyre Factory, in Station Road in Boston, on Tuesday morning. The men, aged 28, 38, and 42,...
BBC
Tate Modern: Flat owners win viewing platform privacy case
The owners of four luxury flats overlooked by the Tate Modern in London have won a privacy bid over the use of the gallery's viewing platform. The Neo Bankside residents took legal action over the "hundreds of thousands of visitors" looking into their homes. In February 2020, the Court of...
BBC
Tesco: More than 2,000 jobs set to go due to store changes
More than 2,000 roles are at risk at Tesco as it announces more changes to the way it runs its supermarkets. The grocer said it was planning to cut 1,750 team manager posts across hundreds of its larger stores, while closing roles elsewhere. A new tier of 1,800 lower paid...
Facebook seeks to block $3.7 billion UK mass action over market dominance
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Facebook on Monday asked a London tribunal to block a collective lawsuit valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users’ personal data.
BBC
Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report
The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
BBC
Concerns over disabled access at new Shropshire footbridge
Wheelchair users have expressed disappointment at being unable to use a revolutionary new footbridge which replaced a "high-risk" rural crossing. Network Rail has said the so-called flow bridge at Wistanstow, Shropshire, was the first of its type in the UK. The issue of disability access has been raised in comments...
BBC
Police appeal to woman after foetus left outside Barnet hospital
The Metropolitan Police is urging a woman to come forward after a foetus was found in a box outside a hospital in north London. Officers were called at about 09:00 GMT on Monday when the box containing a 16-week-old foetus was discovered. Police said a man in his 30s, wearing...
Company insolvencies hit 13-year high in England and Wales
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - More companies suffered insolvency last year in England and Wales than any time since 2009, government figures showed on Tuesday, reflecting the end of coronavirus pandemic support that helped many smaller businesses stay afloat.
BBC
King Charles III: Warm space opens at Highgrove House
A warm space for those worried about heating their homes is opening at one of King Charles III's properties. The Orchard Tearooms at Highgrove House in Tetbury, will open every Tuesday until the middle of March. Organised by the Prince's Foundation, the Gloucestershire Winter Warmers initiative aims to help combat...
BBC
E-bike fire warning renewed by London Fire Brigade
Firefighters have issued another safety warning about "incredibly concerning" fires involving e-bikes in London. A woman and three children escaped from a fire in a high-rise block of flats in the south-east of the capital on Friday after an e-bike caught fire. It was believed to have been caused by...
BBC
Eurovision a major opportunity for Liverpool, minister says
Liverpool must do what it does best and "show everyone how to party" as it hosts Eurovision, a minister has said. Stuart Andrew, whose remit includes the contest, said he met business owners in the city ahead of last night's official handover ceremony and shared his hopes they could capitalise on it.
BBC
Louise Kam: Two jailed for life over £4.6m property fraud murder
Two men have been given life sentences for strangling a businesswoman after a £4.6m plan to "plunder" her property went wrong. Louise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dumped in a rubbish bin. Kusai Al-Jundi, 25, of Harrow, London, and Romanian national Mohamed El-Abboud, 28,...
BBC
Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society
The UK government risks "overpromising" finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society. It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030. Farming and forestry groups...
BBC
HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point
Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
