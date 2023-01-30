Read full article on original website
thecoaster.net
Neptune Police Make Burglary, Robbery Arrest
Neptune police arrested an Asbury Park man Jan. 31 and charged him with burglary and robbery in connection with an incident on Ridge Avenue. Police said the suspect forced entered the residence on the 10 block of Ridge Avenue armed with a crowbar. Upon entering he encountered two occupants at which point he threatened them and demanded money. The victims fought back and thwarted the suspect’s attempt to rob them and as a result, were struck multiple times with the weapon. After the altercation, the suspect fled the residence at which point the police were notified.
Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.
HOLMDEL, NJ: According to Holmdel Police, on Wednesday evening in Holmdel, a robbery took place at a private residence. One suspect is now in custody, and one remains on the loose. Officers are searching for a second suspect, described as a Hispanic male, about 5'8" tall, wearing a neon yellow construction jacket and a bucket hat. The robbery took place in the northern side of Holmdel, and a heavy police presence is now in the neighborhood where Windswept Road and Sage Street. If you see someone matching this description, do not approach them. Call the Holmdel Police immediately at 732-946-4400. Do not approach the suspect. This comes the day after an armed robbery in Holmdel. Kay Jewelers robbed at gunpoint in Holmdel.
Ocean County Man Indicted For Murdering Wife
OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Lacey Township man has been indicted for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of a road, officials said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River was charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz.
New Jersey Globe
Sayreville councilwoman shot and killed
Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman, was shot and killed on Wednesday evening, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. The shooting occurred outside her home and Dwumfour was hit multiple times. At about 7:22 PM, a 911 call reported shots fired in the area of Samuel Circle where the...
Tesla Driver Fled On Foot After Fatal Philly Hit-Run: Police
A driver is in police custody after authorities say he fatally struck a man in North Philadelphia and then fled the scene. The victim was crossing the 1700 block of West Hunting Park Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 when he was hit by a burgundy Tesla traveling westbound, the department said.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Fatal Pedestrian Accident Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating a Monday evening Freehold Township accident in which a pedestrian was killed, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Tuesday. Shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, Freehold Township police responded to the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 9 between County Route 522 and state...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted, Left Dead Wife in the Street, Police Say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public for assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé requests the public’s help with locating Zjamaal Boyd, 13, who was reported missing on January 26. Zjamaal, a habitual runaway, was last seen in the 200 block of South 10th Street. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Zjamaal, who frequents the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street, is 5’3” tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, the The post 13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey temple arrested
A suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a temple in New Jersey last weekend has been arrested.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Resident’s Summonses from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Stumps Attorneys
Two summons by a Lakewood resident has attorneys bewildered. Several weeks ago, a Lakewood resident opened his mailbox to find a letter stating he failed to appear in court. The letter stated he had two pending tickets. However, these alleged incidents never occurred, but the resident is having a hard...
Senior Citizen Robs Holmdel, NJ, Jewelry Store at Gunpoint
HOLMDEL – He's not retired from a life of crime. A masked man believed to be in his 70s held up a Kay Jewelers at gunpoint on Tuesday night, demanding all the men's gold. Holmdel police said the man entered the store on the northbound side of Route 35 around 6:30 p.m.
Hit-run kills 5-year-old — Newark, NJ area known for gangsters on speeding ATVs
NEWARK — A 5-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and younger sister were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.
NJ ‘Lunch break’ Killer Gets 55 Years in Slaying of Co-worker
PLAINSBORO — A Lindenwold man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker who authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.
GRUESOME SCENE: Leg Severed When Pedestrian Is Pinned In Paterson, Docs Hope To Reattach It
UPDATE: Doctors hoped to save the severed half of a 67-year-old pedestrian's right leg after a horrific accident in Paterson, authorities said.At the request of St. Joseph's University Medical Center physicians, responders quickly got the severed limb to the hospital, Paterson Public Safety Directo…
Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the pre-trial release of Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 after the couple embroiled in a mass animal cruelty case showed up at a shelter last week demanding their dogs back. Judge Guy P. Ryan approved the motion filed by the office of Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. According to Billhimer, on December 2, police officers from the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents at the address were running a puppy The post Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter appeared first on Shore News Network.
Informations Sought in Shooting Death of Jersey City Man
JERSEY CITY, NJ - Gun violence claimed the life of a 25-year-old man in the most northerly portion of Jersey City Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. The man, identified as Rafael Gomez, was shot dead on Summit Avenue a block off of Kennedy Boulevard near where Paterson Plank Road crosses into Jersey City. One block south of the Union City boundary, the neighborhood is mostly residential with a few car repair shops, a Dominos pizza, local bakery, laundromats and strip mall including a Walgreens, auto supply store and McDonald's. Local police said the area is not known for gang activity or gun violence, and day workers tend to wait for construction and other jobs on the corner of Summit and Secaucus Road a block away. Members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area at approximately 9:35 p.m. on the day of the incident and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by clicking here. All information will be kept confidential.
Driver charged in alleged drunken SI crash that killed pregnant woman
An alleged drunk driver has been charged with manslaughter after a 23-year-old pregnant woman was thrown from the car that slammed into a utility pole on Staten Island early Saturday.
Re-sentencing of former Jersey City police officer postponed
A former Jersey City police officer who was convicted of stealing money while questioning a man will likely face prison time when he is re-sentenced next month. Denzel Suitt was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young was postponed until Feb. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
Motorcyclist Dead In Ocean County Route 9 Crash
LACEY – A 49-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Route 9 yesterday evening, police said. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. just north of the Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Forked River. According to police, Michael McCabe of Bayville was traveling north on Route 9 in a motorcycle when 55-year-old Anne Danza of Forked River made a left-hand turn from the southbound lane into the parking lot of Sunset Plaza. As a result, Danza collided into McCabe and McCabe ultimately succumbed to injuries.
