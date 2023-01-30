Read full article on original website
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
DOT contractor spreading salt on Route 3 blamed for massive traffic snarl
Editor’s Note: Route 3 was reopened in both directions at 5 p.m. A contractor hired by the state Department of Transportation to spread salt on Route 3 caused the massive traffic jam the highway was forced to be closed just prior to the morning rush hour Wednesday, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
thesandpaper.net
State, Borough Address Duck Hunting Incident on Barnegat Light Ocean Beach
Local and state police responded to a call about hunters on an ocean beach in Barnegat Light last Saturday morning after a number of people saw a handful of men shooting ducks near a manmade pond south of the inlet. Long Beach Township police and N.J. conservation officers spoke with the hunters at the site, and the men later departed the area with the waterfowl they had shot.
Head-On Crash Causes Injuries, Fluid Spill On Morris County Bridge
A head-on crash caused minor injuries and damaged a stone bridge in Morris County on Monday night, requiring a follow-up structural assessment, authorities said. The Long Valley First Aid Squad responded to the crash on the bridge over the South Branch of the Raritan River at Schooley's Mountain Road. The...
Motorcyclist Dead In Ocean County Route 9 Crash
LACEY – A 49-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Route 9 yesterday evening, police said. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. just north of the Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Forked River. According to police, Michael McCabe of Bayville was traveling north on Route 9 in a motorcycle when 55-year-old Anne Danza of Forked River made a left-hand turn from the southbound lane into the parking lot of Sunset Plaza. As a result, Danza collided into McCabe and McCabe ultimately succumbed to injuries.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Dates For Ocean County’s Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Announced For 2023
The Ocean County Household Hazardous Waste Collection program is scheduled to kick off its collection dates for 2023 on March 26 in Lakewood. Sponsored by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program is available to Ocean County residents through the Ocean County Department of Solid Waste Management.
Dates Scheduled For Household Hazardous Waste Collection
OCEAN COUNTY – Collection dates for this year’s Ocean County Household Hazardous Waste Collection program will begin on March 26 in Lakewood Township. The collection dates and locations will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include:. March 26 – Lakewood Department of Public Works, 1 America...
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond will close more than a dozen of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as it teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
Infamous Wind Turbine May Have to Be Moved, Davis Tells TAPinto
BAYONNE, NJ - Bayonne's malfunctioning wind turbine meant to provide power to the city’s sewer operations may be located in the wrong place and may have to be moved, Mayor Jimmy Davis said. The turbine, which has barely functioned since its installation in 2012 has other serious problems including the fact that no one locally has the ability to turn it on or off, even during those rare moments when it functions. “We don’t have access to the switch,” Davis said, calling the nearly 400-foot-high turbine Bayonne’s own “white elephant,” meaning that it is useless. Davis said he has consulted with experts from...
32 Acres Preserved As Open Space In Ocean County
BRICK – There were once 59 homes planned for a tract of land by the Breton Woods section of the township. Now, it’ll be nothing but trees forever. A developer, DR Horton NJ/PA ℅ Robert Fesco had a plan to build homes that ranged from 2,300 to 3,200 square feet on the 31.63 acres, which lies east of Laurel Avenue, backs up to the Osbornville Elementary School and borders Breton Woods.
Discover a Fantastic Historic Park with 14 Miles of Hiking Trails in New Jersey
I always love bringing you great hiking opportunities and for years I have been bringing you my feature "Hiking New Jersey". This has been a labor of love as I bring you reviews, photos, and information on New Jersey's great hiking trails and parks. We even on occasion go out of Jersey and visit neighboring states and their great parks and trails "Hiking NJ and Beyond". If you love to hike check out my series and see some of the great places we have hiked and maybe some ideas for you in the future.
Neighbors Worry About Warehouse Plan, Trucks
HOWELL – The third time may well be a charm for the owners of the property located at 90 Industrial Court. After three times before the Planning Board, the developer was granted preliminary approval for a warehouse but they must contend with a possible weight limit for trucks on nearby roads.
Beloved New Jersey Bakery Closes After 43 Years In Business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
Worker at N.J. gas station thrown from hood trying to stop carjacker, police say
A gas station worker in Passaic County was seriously hurt Tuesday when she was thrown from the hood of a car as she tried to stop a carjacker from driving off with her vehicle, authorities said. Police were called about 4:45 p.m. to the Sunoco in the 300 block of...
Amazing Soppressata pizza is found at this Neptune City, NJ restaurant
They had me when I walked in the front door and saw the brick and tile wood-fired oven. The flames glowed a bright orange surely delivering some of the best pizza at the shore. We were at Al Ponte in Neptune City. And yes, the pizza did not disappoint. Jodi...
shorebeat.com
Brick Zoning Board Approves Temple’s Request to Operate in Former Funeral Home
The second time was a charm for the members of Temple Beth Or, the decades-old Conservative Jewish congregation that was denied late last year from being able to worship in the new building they purchased on Salmon Street. “Probably one of the most difficult nights in my professional career was...
bcccurrent.com
After Current Story, Atlantic Highlands’ Jane Doe Is Identified; Many Still Seek Closure. Can You Help?
“How can you stop mourning the missing?” — Florence Engel Randall. About 600,000 people go missing in the U.S. every year. If these people are not found within the first 24 hours, the probability of being found decreases 50 percent. Once a week passes, that number turns into less than 10 percent.
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted, Left Dead Wife in the Street, Police Say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
