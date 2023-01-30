ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumson, NJ

thesandpaper.net

State, Borough Address Duck Hunting Incident on Barnegat Light Ocean Beach

Local and state police responded to a call about hunters on an ocean beach in Barnegat Light last Saturday morning after a number of people saw a handful of men shooting ducks near a manmade pond south of the inlet. Long Beach Township police and N.J. conservation officers spoke with the hunters at the site, and the men later departed the area with the waterfowl they had shot.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Motorcyclist Dead In Ocean County Route 9 Crash

LACEY – A 49-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Route 9 yesterday evening, police said. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. just north of the Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Forked River. According to police, Michael McCabe of Bayville was traveling north on Route 9 in a motorcycle when 55-year-old Anne Danza of Forked River made a left-hand turn from the southbound lane into the parking lot of Sunset Plaza. As a result, Danza collided into McCabe and McCabe ultimately succumbed to injuries.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Infamous Wind Turbine May Have to Be Moved, Davis Tells TAPinto

BAYONNE, NJ - Bayonne's malfunctioning wind turbine meant to provide power to the city’s sewer operations may be located in the wrong place and may have to be moved, Mayor Jimmy Davis said. The turbine, which has barely functioned since its installation in 2012 has other serious problems including the fact that no one locally has the ability to turn it on or off, even during those rare moments when it functions. “We don’t have access to the switch,” Davis said, calling the nearly 400-foot-high turbine Bayonne’s own “white elephant,” meaning that it is useless. Davis said he has consulted with experts from...
BAYONNE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

32 Acres Preserved As Open Space In Ocean County

BRICK – There were once 59 homes planned for a tract of land by the Breton Woods section of the township. Now, it’ll be nothing but trees forever. A developer, DR Horton NJ/PA ℅ Robert Fesco had a plan to build homes that ranged from 2,300 to 3,200 square feet on the 31.63 acres, which lies east of Laurel Avenue, backs up to the Osbornville Elementary School and borders Breton Woods.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Discover a Fantastic Historic Park with 14 Miles of Hiking Trails in New Jersey

I always love bringing you great hiking opportunities and for years I have been bringing you my feature "Hiking New Jersey". This has been a labor of love as I bring you reviews, photos, and information on New Jersey's great hiking trails and parks. We even on occasion go out of Jersey and visit neighboring states and their great parks and trails "Hiking NJ and Beyond". If you love to hike check out my series and see some of the great places we have hiked and maybe some ideas for you in the future.
STANHOPE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Neighbors Worry About Warehouse Plan, Trucks

HOWELL – The third time may well be a charm for the owners of the property located at 90 Industrial Court. After three times before the Planning Board, the developer was granted preliminary approval for a warehouse but they must contend with a possible weight limit for trucks on nearby roads.
HOWELL, NJ

