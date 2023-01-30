BAYONNE, NJ - Bayonne's malfunctioning wind turbine meant to provide power to the city’s sewer operations may be located in the wrong place and may have to be moved, Mayor Jimmy Davis said. The turbine, which has barely functioned since its installation in 2012 has other serious problems including the fact that no one locally has the ability to turn it on or off, even during those rare moments when it functions. “We don’t have access to the switch,” Davis said, calling the nearly 400-foot-high turbine Bayonne’s own “white elephant,” meaning that it is useless. Davis said he has consulted with experts from...

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO