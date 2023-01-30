Read full article on original website
WCJB
Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition hosts week of awareness for North Central Florida students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of North Central Florida high school students are being reminded to put their phone down behind the wheel this week. The Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition funded by the Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a week of awareness. Tuesday, students at Branford High School...
WCJB
Yvonne Hayes Hinson hosts two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville will host two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens on Thursday. These summits will help formerly incarcerated citizens navigate employment in Alachua and Marion counties and more!. The two events will take place both in Ocala and in...
WCJB
City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a number of unfavorable audits, the City of Gainesville may try to change how audits are performed. The agenda for the City Commission meeting includes an item that would change the standards and duties of the City Auditor. The draft ordinance appears to strike out...
WCJB
ACPS Teacher of the Year shares her history at Buchholz
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz Highschool teacher, Karen Kearney became ACPS teacher of the year last week. Kearney is a Buchholz graduate and has been a teacher for 21 years. TV20′s Kristin Chase speaks to her about the honor.
WCTV
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Florida man who has been missing for several years has finally gotten an answer as to where he has been. On Thursday, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that human remains found in early December belong to John Frank Carlisle, who was 40 years old when he vanished in 2018.
WCJB
City of Gainesville names first-ever Chief Climate Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is adding a new officer position to the payroll, and it’s meant to prioritize combating climate change. Dan Zhu will serve as the city’s first Chief Climate Officer, a position that’s designed to provide guidance to city officials when making decisions, while keeping climate concerns at the forefront.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Of the Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City, Florida
Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City: Witness the horizon fill up with dazzling hues of orange and red as the setting sun spreads its rays across the lake, elevating its magnificent natural beauty. This is one of the numerous special experiences that Lake City offers. It has the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
128 acres along Santa Fe bought for conservation
Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) and Alachua County Forever purchased a 128-acre property along the Santa Fe River on Monday. The property borders both sides of the river, in Bradford and Alachua counties, and lies close to two other parcels under conservation easements. ACT said in a press release that plans...
WCJB
Florida Gateway College holds Black History Month proclamation ceremony
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with Florida Gateway College will hold a Black History Month proclamation ceremony on Wednesday. Students, faculty, and staff will gather at the flag pole in front of the FGC administration building for the ceremony. Officials will declare February 2023 as black history month at...
'Sidewalks to nowhere' spark lawsuit in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sidewalks to nowhere have become a growing trend around Jacksonville, and one builder wants to see it put to an end. Jacksonville has a long history of pedestrian safety concerns - just last year, it ranked the 6th highest for pedestrian fatalities. That's prompted a more...
WCJB
TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kent Fuchs is stepping down as president of the University of Florida after eight years on Friday. TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and spoke again with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position. He will be replaced as president by former U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two Farm Share events in GNV, Lake City
Farm Share will provide supplies at the Lake City Police Department on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The first come, first serve event is free and open to anyone—no income or household restrictions. Another Farm Share event will happen on Feb. 17 at Project Youth Build in Gainesville. The...
WCJB
Columbia County Commission responds to Lake City Council trying to hand them deed to the Richardson Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting to respond to the Lake City Council trying to hand them the deed to the Richardson Community Center. On Monday, Lake City leaders sent the deed for Richardson Community Center to the county commissioners. The commissioners have expressed...
WCJB
Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school...
WCJB
Gainesville receives federal funding to help upgrades to University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is receiving $8 million from the US Department of Transportation to help fund upgrades to University Ave. City leaders say the upgrades will help make University Ave. safer. Upgrades will include more stop lights, crosswalks and other improvements to pedestrian areas. “The...
WCJB
Florida Lands Former Marshall Commit Layne Swafford As PWO
Former Marshall edge rusher commitment Layne Swafford has flipped to Florida as a preferred walk-on.
WCJB
UF President Fuchs responds to antisemitic messages on campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs is responding to antisemitic chalk messages left on campus the day after a Jewish student organization hosted a Holocaust survivor. The Chabad UF Jewish Student & Community Center sent a notice about antisemitic graffiti on and off campus. New messages...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Henry Hoo, Jackson Boo, Cookies ‘n Cream, and Beefstick
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a cat who is a bit shy at first Henry Hoo. Henry Hoo will warm up pretty easily with some head scratches and some love.
WCJB
Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week. Family members of 32-year-old Marcus Goodman are holding the vigil on February 2nd at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say...
