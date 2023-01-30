ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

WCJB

City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a number of unfavorable audits, the City of Gainesville may try to change how audits are performed. The agenda for the City Commission meeting includes an item that would change the standards and duties of the City Auditor. The draft ordinance appears to strike out...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Florida man who has been missing for several years has finally gotten an answer as to where he has been. On Thursday, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that human remains found in early December belong to John Frank Carlisle, who was 40 years old when he vanished in 2018.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

City of Gainesville names first-ever Chief Climate Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is adding a new officer position to the payroll, and it’s meant to prioritize combating climate change. Dan Zhu will serve as the city’s first Chief Climate Officer, a position that’s designed to provide guidance to city officials when making decisions, while keeping climate concerns at the forefront.
GAINESVILLE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

06 Of the Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City, Florida

Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City: Witness the horizon fill up with dazzling hues of orange and red as the setting sun spreads its rays across the lake, elevating its magnificent natural beauty. This is one of the numerous special experiences that Lake City offers. It has the...
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

128 acres along Santa Fe bought for conservation

Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) and Alachua County Forever purchased a 128-acre property along the Santa Fe River on Monday. The property borders both sides of the river, in Bradford and Alachua counties, and lies close to two other parcels under conservation easements. ACT said in a press release that plans...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Florida Gateway College holds Black History Month proclamation ceremony

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with Florida Gateway College will hold a Black History Month proclamation ceremony on Wednesday. Students, faculty, and staff will gather at the flag pole in front of the FGC administration building for the ceremony. Officials will declare February 2023 as black history month at...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kent Fuchs is stepping down as president of the University of Florida after eight years on Friday. TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and spoke again with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position. He will be replaced as president by former U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two Farm Share events in GNV, Lake City

Farm Share will provide supplies at the Lake City Police Department on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The first come, first serve event is free and open to anyone—no income or household restrictions. Another Farm Share event will happen on Feb. 17 at Project Youth Build in Gainesville. The...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville receives federal funding to help upgrades to University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is receiving $8 million from the US Department of Transportation to help fund upgrades to University Ave. City leaders say the upgrades will help make University Ave. safer. Upgrades will include more stop lights, crosswalks and other improvements to pedestrian areas. “The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF President Fuchs responds to antisemitic messages on campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs is responding to antisemitic chalk messages left on campus the day after a Jewish student organization hosted a Holocaust survivor. The Chabad UF Jewish Student & Community Center sent a notice about antisemitic graffiti on and off campus. New messages...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week. Family members of 32-year-old Marcus Goodman are holding the vigil on February 2nd at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say...
GAINESVILLE, FL

