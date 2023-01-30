Read full article on original website
WCJB
Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday. The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects. Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories. Judging will take...
WCJB
Yvonne Hayes Hinson hosts two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville will host two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens on Thursday. These summits will help formerly incarcerated citizens navigate employment in Alachua and Marion counties and more!. The two events will take place both in Ocala and in...
WCJB
City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a number of unfavorable audits, the City of Gainesville may try to change how audits are performed. The agenda for the City Commission meeting includes an item that would change the standards and duties of the City Auditor. The draft ordinance appears to strike out...
WCJB
ACPS Teacher of the Year shares her history at Buchholz
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz Highschool teacher, Karen Kearney became ACPS teacher of the year last week. Kearney is a Buchholz graduate and has been a teacher for 21 years. TV20′s Kristin Chase speaks to her about the honor.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
WCJB
City of Gainesville names first-ever Chief Climate Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is adding a new officer position to the payroll, and it’s meant to prioritize combating climate change. Dan Zhu will serve as the city’s first Chief Climate Officer, a position that’s designed to provide guidance to city officials when making decisions, while keeping climate concerns at the forefront.
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Henry Hoo, Jackson Boo, Cookies ‘n Cream, and Beefstick
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a cat who is a bit shy at first Henry Hoo. Henry Hoo will warm up pretty easily with some head scratches and some love.
ocala-news.com
Resident shares thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s rapid growth, leadership
I’ve been an Ocala resident for 7 years now. I’ve seen this county grow at a staggering rate, which is great for Marion County. Folks are leaving the bigger Central Florida cities to live a more financially sustainable life. While Ocala continues to grow, our roads, utilities, retail, and family-friendly things are not.
WCJB
Vigil being held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week. Family members of Marcus Goodman, 32 are holding the vigil on Thursday at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say Goodman...
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
ocala-news.com
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’
I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 2/2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tom Brady’s retirement has us thinking about what we’d do with our own retirements. Here’s what you missed in our chat with Wind-FM!
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department loans historic badge to Marion County Museum of History and Archaeology
The historic badge belonging to the first known law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in the City of Ocala is now on display at the Marion County Museum of History and Archaeology. The Ocala Police Department agreed to loan the badge of Ocala Town Marshal Burrell Dawkins...
WCJB
Commissioners to decide on a sand mine expansion in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2008, 24 acres of land off Highway 328 in Marion County was permitted for agriculture use “for resource extraction” and residents like Scott Wood said all of sudden they started excavating. “It was ten to twelve trucks a week but the last...
WCJB
Marion County woman charged with careless driving for rear-ending school bus
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Marion County was charged with careless driving Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a stopped school bus unloading children. According to FHP officials, the woman, 69, was driving west on Southwest 103 Street Road behind a Marion County school bus, when the bus stopped to unload students.
WCJB
Ocala Police officers honor first black woman that served in the department
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are honoring the first black woman to serve in the department. Alice Mae Faison took her oath with the Ocala Police Department in 1969. She served until 1985. On Wednesday, Faison and her family gathered at police headquarters for a ceremony honoring her...
WCJB
USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - $39 million is coming to a north central Florida power provider to improve the region’s electric grid. The money for Central Florida Electric Cooperative also is designed to make the grid more secure. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that five utilities in Florida are...
wlrn.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
WCJB
TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kent Fuchs is stepping down as president of the University of Florida after eight years on Friday. TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and spoke again with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position. He will be replaced as president by former U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
