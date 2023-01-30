ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday. The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects. Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories. Judging will take...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a number of unfavorable audits, the City of Gainesville may try to change how audits are performed. The agenda for the City Commission meeting includes an item that would change the standards and duties of the City Auditor. The draft ordinance appears to strike out...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

City of Gainesville names first-ever Chief Climate Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is adding a new officer position to the payroll, and it’s meant to prioritize combating climate change. Dan Zhu will serve as the city’s first Chief Climate Officer, a position that’s designed to provide guidance to city officials when making decisions, while keeping climate concerns at the forefront.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident shares thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s rapid growth, leadership

I’ve been an Ocala resident for 7 years now. I’ve seen this county grow at a staggering rate, which is great for Marion County. Folks are leaving the bigger Central Florida cities to live a more financially sustainable life. While Ocala continues to grow, our roads, utilities, retail, and family-friendly things are not.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Vigil being held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week. Family members of Marcus Goodman, 32 are holding the vigil on Thursday at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say Goodman...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city

The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with WIND-FM 2/2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tom Brady’s retirement has us thinking about what we’d do with our own retirements. Here’s what you missed in our chat with Wind-FM!
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Commissioners to decide on a sand mine expansion in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2008, 24 acres of land off Highway 328 in Marion County was permitted for agriculture use “for resource extraction” and residents like Scott Wood said all of sudden they started excavating. “It was ten to twelve trucks a week but the last...
WCJB

USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - $39 million is coming to a north central Florida power provider to improve the region’s electric grid. The money for Central Florida Electric Cooperative also is designed to make the grid more secure. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that five utilities in Florida are...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kent Fuchs is stepping down as president of the University of Florida after eight years on Friday. TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and spoke again with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position. He will be replaced as president by former U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
GAINESVILLE, FL

