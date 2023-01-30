Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Talent Evaluator Shares on Concern with Bobby Miller
Keith Law of The Athletic wrote a glowing evaluation of Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller, but he did identify one area in which Miller needs to improve.
Dodgers name Dave Roberts' top assistant
The Dodgers announced their 2023 coaching staff this afternoon. The biggest news is the hiring of Danny Lehmann as bench coach, his first time serving as Dave Roberts’ top assistant. Lehmann, 37, is a graduate of Rice University. He spent some time in the Twins’ minor league system, reaching...
Dodgers News: LA Avoids Arbitration With All-Star Starting Pitcher, Signs Multi-Year Deal
This is great news for Dodger fans.
Giants sign former World Series Champion
The San Francisco Giants signed a former World Series Champion on Monday to a minor-league deal. The Giants agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Joe Ross. Ross, 29, joins San Francisco after spending his entire big-league career with the Washington Nationals. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the news on Monday afternoon. “The Giants Read more... The post Giants sign former World Series Champion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Angels Rumors: Halos Remain Very Interested in Signing Free-Agent All-Star Closer
He would bring a ton of experience to the bullpen.
Former Angels Reliever Announces Retirement After 15-Year Career
He began his career with the Angels.
Angels Rumors: Halos Reportedly Not Interested in Signing Former All-Star Catcher
They could still use another backstop.
Ranking depth of talent right now at each position
MLB Network's "Top 10 Right Now!" series concludes this week, with starting pitchers airing at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday and catchers at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The annual countdown always makes for fun, dynamic debates about who makes or doesn't make the cut and how the players are graded, both by human analysts and by The Shredder, MLB Network's statistical algorithm.
1 reason to be excited about each of MLB's top 3 prospects
The best prospects in baseball have already given us a glimpse of what they can do in the Majors. And it was an exciting glimpse. MLB Pipeline unveiled its Top 100 prospects for 2023 last week, and the three players on top of the list are Orioles third baseman/shortstop Gunnar Henderson, D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll and Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez.
Game times for 2023 regular-season schedule announced
Major League Baseball today announced the game times for its previously announced master 2023 regular season schedule, which will begin with all 30 Clubs scheduled to play on Opening Day presented by Chevrolet on Thursday, March 30. Opening Day of the 2023 campaign could become the first season since 1968 in which every team across the Majors plays their first game of the season on the same day.
Yankees hire Wilkerson as assistant hitting coach
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have completed their coaching staff for the 2023 season, announcing that Brad Wilkerson has been named as the club’s assistant hitting coach. Wilkerson, who played in the Majors with the Expos/Nationals, Rangers, Mariners and Blue Jays, will join hitting coach Dillon Lawson and assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes on the Yankees’ staff. He fills a vacancy created when Hensley Meulens departed to accept the Rockies’ lead hitting coach position.
Guardians remember drummer, lifelong fan Adams
CLEVELAND -- For the last two years, all John Adams could envision was walking back into Progressive Field. “I’m going to be ecstatic,” Adams told MLB.com in 2022. “I think I’ll be walking a foot taller off the ground.”. The joy and anticipation of being surrounded...
How top prospect is preparing for first camp
CHICAGO -- Colson Montgomery interacted with shortstop Tim Anderson when Montgomery was called up a couple of times from the Minor League side to big league Spring Training last year. Those conversations figure to be a bit more in-depth in 2023, as the No. 1 White Sox prospect and No....
How the pitch timer can help player health
Brandon Guyer was no lock to reach and stick in the big leagues. As a fifth-round Draft pick out of the University of Virginia in 2007, he knew his only chance of ascending in the sport would be to train that much harder, eat that much healthier and play that much smarter than those with whom he was vying for playing time.
Here’s how Padres could fill out their roster
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It's February, which means: The Padres play a baseball game this month. An exhibition baseball game, but a baseball game nonetheless. In fact, the...
'Major League or bust': Moore paves way for Black umps
When Malachi Moore’s phone rang on the Wednesday before Christmas, he saw an incoming call from Rich Rieker, director of umpire development for Major League Baseball. Moore was in his childhood bedroom in Compton, Calif., the one he shared with his late brother, Nehemiah, while they were growing up in the 1990s and early 2000s. Nehemiah was shot and killed in '06 at the age of 19; Moore, who was 15 when it happened, describes it as a case of “wrong place, wrong time.”
5 takeaways from Rockies owner’s press conference
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies owner Dick Monfort believes the club will improve after last year’s 68-94, last-place finish in the National League West. “We can...
What Royals' recent moves have in common
KANSAS CITY -- Last week was busy for executive vice president/general manager J.J. Picollo and the Royals' front office. They traded outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins, then shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to the Red Sox. At the end of the week, they officially signed reliever Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal.
The pen is mightier for this Marlins prospect
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. "We're getting out of here. Let's get to work." Those are the words Marlins No. 23 prospect Nasim Nuñez wrote in his...
Submariner O'Day retires after 15 seasons
Darren O'Day, the submarining right-handed reliever who spent 15 seasons in the Majors, announced his retirement Monday. “The mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game,” the 40-year-old O’Day wrote in a social media post. "When I started in 2006, I didn’t know if I was good enough to compete in MLB, but I was determined to keep going until somebody told me otherwise.”
