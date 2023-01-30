When Malachi Moore’s phone rang on the Wednesday before Christmas, he saw an incoming call from Rich Rieker, director of umpire development for Major League Baseball. Moore was in his childhood bedroom in Compton, Calif., the one he shared with his late brother, Nehemiah, while they were growing up in the 1990s and early 2000s. Nehemiah was shot and killed in '06 at the age of 19; Moore, who was 15 when it happened, describes it as a case of “wrong place, wrong time.”

