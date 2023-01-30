ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé at the GRAMMYs Over the Years

Queen B has been around the block a time or two when it comes to the GRAMMYs. With a total of 28 GRAMMYs under her belt, she is up for nine more at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5.
AOL Corp

Ashton Kutcher Wants to Apologize to Harry Styles

Wondering what Ashton Kutcher has been up to lately? Well, wonder no more. In Esquire's newest episode of "Explain This"—which debuted on the occasion of our first-ever digital cover story, which features Kutcher—the actor let us in on a his go-to karaoke story, which features a cameo by none other than Harry Styles. But Kutcher didn't know that. At first.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
PopCrush

Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring (PHOTO)

Miranda Lambert began year five of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin with a new wedding band. The singer showed off a custom ring on social media, explaining that it was a gift from her husband. The couple celebrated four years of marriage in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. On Jan. 26, she shared...
ETOnline.com

Cindy Williams Through the Years: A Life in Photos

The celebrated actress -- best known as the star of Laverne & Shirley, alongside Penny Marshall -- died on Jan. 25 at the age of 74. In memory of the beloved comic actress' life and legacy, ET is taking a look back through her storied life, both on-screen and off, from her work on American Graffiti to the release of her memoirs.
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
People

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'

"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
People

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Their Third Baby Together

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's new arrival joins daughters Gio, 4, and Dusty, 6 Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are officially parents of three! The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and the former Victoria's Secret model, 34, have welcomed their third baby, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple, who are already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, have not shared any further details about their new addition at this time. The pair had long discussed expanding their family, Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight last winter. "We always knew we wanted a second one....
E! News

John Legend Reveals the Sentimental Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name

Watch: John Legend Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name. John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And though John exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez that the name was Chrissy's idea, it ended up having a surprising family connection.
ETOnline.com

Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)

Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
ETOnline.com

Simon Cowell Calls Tom Ball 'Susan Boyle's Grandson' After Jaw-Dropping 'AGT: All-Stars' Audition: Watch

Simon Cowell turned nostalgic this week when he compared former Britain's Got Talent finalist Tom Ball to all-star Susan Boyle. Ball, a 24-year-old schoolteacher, finished BGT in third place last year. He's now competing for America's Got Talent: All-Stars and his performance this week of Simon & Garfunkel’s "The Sound of Silence" quickly established him a frontrunner.
ETOnline.com

Phil McGraw Reveals Why 'Dr. Phil' Is Ending -- and What's Next (Exclusive)

Phil McGraw is saying goodbye to Dr. Phil. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 72-year-old TV personality on the heels of the announcement that his long-running daytime series will end at the conclusion of its 21st season later this year. "I've been doing this for 21 years and I love...
New York Post

‘Big Bang Theory’s’ Simon Helberg lists Los Angeles home for $9M

“Big Bang Theory” actor Simon Helberg and his wife, Jocelyn Towne, have listed their Los Angeles residence for $9 million, The Post has learned. Made up of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, the home is located in the Los Feliz Oaks neighborhood. The actor, who played the role of Howard Wolowitz, purchased the home in 2019 for $6.87 million. The sitcom concluded that same year after a 12-year run. A private and gated Spanish Colonial estate, the property was even previously owned by Vince Vaughn. Features of the property include a flat lawn, a meditation sanctuary with a koi pond —...
ETOnline.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored in New Campaign Captured Before His Death

On Tuesday, Gap and The Brooklyn Circus launched their capsule collection and paid tribute to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss in their new campaign. Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13, was close friends with Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director of The Brooklyn Circus and was a vital part of the capsule created by the two brands.

