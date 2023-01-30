Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé at the GRAMMYs Over the Years
Queen B has been around the block a time or two when it comes to the GRAMMYs. With a total of 28 GRAMMYs under her belt, she is up for nine more at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5.
AOL Corp
Ashton Kutcher Wants to Apologize to Harry Styles
Wondering what Ashton Kutcher has been up to lately? Well, wonder no more. In Esquire's newest episode of "Explain This"—which debuted on the occasion of our first-ever digital cover story, which features Kutcher—the actor let us in on a his go-to karaoke story, which features a cameo by none other than Harry Styles. But Kutcher didn't know that. At first.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
ETOnline.com
See Marc Anthony Break Down in Tears as Nadia Ferreira Walks Down the Aisle in Lavish Wedding Video
Marc Anthony couldn't hold back his tears when he saw his bride, Nadia Ferreira, walk down the aisle. In a video from the couple's nuptials in Miami on Saturday, the Miss Universe contestant gave followers a look at their star-studded wedding and the moments leading up to the pair saying, "I do."
Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring (PHOTO)
Miranda Lambert began year five of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin with a new wedding band. The singer showed off a custom ring on social media, explaining that it was a gift from her husband. The couple celebrated four years of marriage in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. On Jan. 26, she shared...
ETOnline.com
Cindy Williams Through the Years: A Life in Photos
The celebrated actress -- best known as the star of Laverne & Shirley, alongside Penny Marshall -- died on Jan. 25 at the age of 74. In memory of the beloved comic actress' life and legacy, ET is taking a look back through her storied life, both on-screen and off, from her work on American Graffiti to the release of her memoirs.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'
"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Their Third Baby Together
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's new arrival joins daughters Gio, 4, and Dusty, 6 Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are officially parents of three! The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and the former Victoria's Secret model, 34, have welcomed their third baby, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple, who are already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, have not shared any further details about their new addition at this time. The pair had long discussed expanding their family, Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight last winter. "We always knew we wanted a second one....
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Baby Girl Seen in Public for the First Time
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s baby daughter Malti Marie is making her public debut!. On Monday, Malti was spotted in her mom’s lap at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring the Jonas Brothers. For her first public appearance, Malti wore a cute white headband and a...
John Legend Reveals the Sentimental Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name
Watch: John Legend Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name. John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And though John exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez that the name was Chrissy's idea, it ended up having a surprising family connection.
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde's Relationship With Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Been 'Easier' Since Harry Styles Split, Source Says
It appears that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are on good terms again after the pair were spotted sharing a hug over the weekend. In new pics of the former couple, the Ted Lasso star is seen embracing Wilde after leaving a meeting together in Hollywood on Friday. The pair...
ETOnline.com
Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)
Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
Victoria Beckham designed the bridesmaids’ dresses for Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding
For Nadia Ferreira having Victoria Beckham dress her bridesmaids might have been one of the greatest moments in bridal history. Beckham, renowned designer, and wife of David Beckham, not only attended with her family as a guest but also played a crucial role in the ceremony. Nadia’s bridal party...
Abigail Breslin Married: Actress, 26, Weds Ira Kunyansky & Reveals Her Stunning Gown
Little Miss Sunshine is now Little Miss Married! Abigail Breslin got married to Ira Kunyansky on January, 28, the actress confirmed in an Instagram post on January 29. “Ya girl got married y’all,” she caption an Instagram photo of her diamond wedding band and engagement ring. The...
ETOnline.com
Simon Cowell Calls Tom Ball 'Susan Boyle's Grandson' After Jaw-Dropping 'AGT: All-Stars' Audition: Watch
Simon Cowell turned nostalgic this week when he compared former Britain's Got Talent finalist Tom Ball to all-star Susan Boyle. Ball, a 24-year-old schoolteacher, finished BGT in third place last year. He's now competing for America's Got Talent: All-Stars and his performance this week of Simon & Garfunkel’s "The Sound of Silence" quickly established him a frontrunner.
ETOnline.com
Phil McGraw Reveals Why 'Dr. Phil' Is Ending -- and What's Next (Exclusive)
Phil McGraw is saying goodbye to Dr. Phil. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 72-year-old TV personality on the heels of the announcement that his long-running daytime series will end at the conclusion of its 21st season later this year. "I've been doing this for 21 years and I love...
‘Big Bang Theory’s’ Simon Helberg lists Los Angeles home for $9M
“Big Bang Theory” actor Simon Helberg and his wife, Jocelyn Towne, have listed their Los Angeles residence for $9 million, The Post has learned. Made up of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, the home is located in the Los Feliz Oaks neighborhood. The actor, who played the role of Howard Wolowitz, purchased the home in 2019 for $6.87 million. The sitcom concluded that same year after a 12-year run. A private and gated Spanish Colonial estate, the property was even previously owned by Vince Vaughn. Features of the property include a flat lawn, a meditation sanctuary with a koi pond —...
ETOnline.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored in New Campaign Captured Before His Death
On Tuesday, Gap and The Brooklyn Circus launched their capsule collection and paid tribute to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss in their new campaign. Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13, was close friends with Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director of The Brooklyn Circus and was a vital part of the capsule created by the two brands.
