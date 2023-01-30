Read full article on original website
Otto Boyd
3d ago
I disagree with all except number 4. especially I disagree with number 2. People should have the RIGHT TO WORK
Michigan Union Membership Increases in 2022 as Dems Eye Repeal of Right-to-Work
LANSING (Capital News Service) — Michigan’s union membership rate went up in the last year, rising from 13.3% of the state’s workforce to 14%, while the national rate slid from 10.3% to 10.1% , according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. There were 165,000 more people...
Wallet Watch: Cracking down on egg prices
We’re back with our weekly recap of top business news here in Michigan. This past week’s headlines covered some of our most-read economic topics: wages, inflation and debt. The federal government and local courts made moves that will have ripple effects on minimum wage, student debt relief and,...
Benson: $50m, anti-misinformation laws needed for future Michigan elections
LANSING, MI – To implement new voting methods, protect election workers and fight misinformation, lawmakers should budget as much as $50 million, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday. By the 2024 primary, Michigan will need a major expansion of its election system because of Proposal 2, a...
House sends Whitmer bill moving Michigan's 2024 presidential primary
Lansing — The Michigan House voted Tuesday to change the date of Michigan's 2024 presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February, moving the bill to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the deadline set by the Democratic National Committee. Though the legislation clear the House on a 56-53 vote,...
Michigan assembling 1,000-acre ‘mega sites’ to attract big investments
Michigan is targeting swaths of rural land to become potential manufacturing hubs. There are currently four so-called “mega sites” in Michigan being prepped to attract major projects. Named for their size, each “investment-ready” site is roughly 1,000 acres or more to accommodate largescale manufacturing facilities that create thousands...
Looming automatic tax cut has Michigan Democrats studying options
Lansing — Michigan Democrats have been weighing in recent days a plan to tie targeted tax relief to a funding scheme for economic development in what would be a controversial move to disrupt a looming automatic cut in the state's personal income tax. Facing pressure to sign proposals to...
Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
Gov. Whitmer signs bill meant to lower costs for Michigan families
The recently passed legislation that Whitmer is signing Tuesday will invest in affordable housing, community revitalization, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Panel approves bill to get rid of 'misguided' third grade reading retention law
LANSING, Mich. — A Gov. Rick Snyder-era law that was introduced with the intention of keeping Michigan students on the right track to reading may be on the way out, as some say the law has had negative impacts on students. When the "Read by Grade Three" law was...
Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders
(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal in that year, Michigan Republicans passed a law that Michigan’s 4.25% percent income tax rate would decrease to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the rate of inflation in any year starting in 2023. ...
Michigan DOT Wants Toll Roads, 3 Reasons To Say Hell No, +Fixes
Michigan is infamous for having some of the worst roads in the United States. Since we have over 122,000 miles of public roadway... that's an awful lot of potholes to dodge. Below, I'll cover how and how much we're taxed, how those tax dollars are distributed and offer three reasons & solutions to our third world-country road conditions. (I've also "showed my work" behind this opinion. The information is all sourced if you want more detail.)
Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Gretchen Whitmer on guns: ‘The time for only thoughts and prayers is over.’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Michigan lawmakers should prioritize “common sense” gun reform measures to curb gun violence in the state, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday night. During her first in-person State of the State address since the...
Michigan State Superintendent opposes retention part of 'read-by-three' law
(The Center Square) – The Democrat-dominated Michigan Legislature wants to scrap the retention part of the 2016 read-by-grade-three law. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, introduced Senate Bill 12, which aims to stop the state from possibly holding students back who are one or more grade levels behind on reading. The law also requires reading intervention and ongoing monitoring assessments to support student literacy. The bill follows a report from the Michigan...
Does Michigan owe you money or property? Here's how to check
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The state of Michigan could owe you cash or unclaimed property and is encouraging you to search the state's database and recoup your money. According to a press release from the state, the Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in assets from bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables, and stock certificates. These properties were turned over to the state after they were determined to be abandoned - as required by law.
Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s three gun safety proposals could become the law of the land as Democrats control a trifecta in state government for the first time in nearly 40 years. The governor in her Jan. 25 State of the State address said she...
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
Michigan Republicans up in arms over income tax cut being stopped
The governor and her legislative lieutenants would not confirm that they were going to offer a new tax relief package that would stop a GOP proposal to slice the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05%.
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
Some seniors may be left out of Lansing's rush to cut taxes
Michigan lawmakers are fast-tracking legislation this week that would allow senior citizens not to pay any income tax on most of their pension and 401(k) retirement income by 2026. But under the legislation, a 70-year-old who is still working a job — be it salaried or hourly — will still...
Comments