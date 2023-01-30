ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otto Boyd
3d ago

I disagree with all except number 4. especially I disagree with number 2. People should have the RIGHT TO WORK

The Flint Journal

Wallet Watch: Cracking down on egg prices

We’re back with our weekly recap of top business news here in Michigan. This past week’s headlines covered some of our most-read economic topics: wages, inflation and debt. The federal government and local courts made moves that will have ripple effects on minimum wage, student debt relief and,...
Detroit News

House sends Whitmer bill moving Michigan's 2024 presidential primary

Lansing — The Michigan House voted Tuesday to change the date of Michigan's 2024 presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February, moving the bill to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the deadline set by the Democratic National Committee. Though the legislation clear the House on a 56-53 vote,...
Detroit News

Looming automatic tax cut has Michigan Democrats studying options

Lansing — Michigan Democrats have been weighing in recent days a plan to tie targeted tax relief to a funding scheme for economic development in what would be a controversial move to disrupt a looming automatic cut in the state's personal income tax. Facing pressure to sign proposals to...
WILX-TV

Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
The Center Square

Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders

(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal in that year, Michigan Republicans passed a law that Michigan’s 4.25% percent income tax rate would decrease to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the rate of inflation in any year starting in 2023. ...
US 103.1

Michigan DOT Wants Toll Roads, 3 Reasons To Say Hell No, +Fixes

Michigan is infamous for having some of the worst roads in the United States. Since we have over 122,000 miles of public roadway... that's an awful lot of potholes to dodge. Below, I'll cover how and how much we're taxed, how those tax dollars are distributed and offer three reasons & solutions to our third world-country road conditions. (I've also "showed my work" behind this opinion. The information is all sourced if you want more detail.)
DBusiness Magazine

Return of the Nerd

Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
The Center Square

Michigan State Superintendent opposes retention part of 'read-by-three' law

(The Center Square) – The Democrat-dominated Michigan Legislature wants to scrap the retention part of the 2016 read-by-grade-three law. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, introduced Senate Bill 12, which aims to stop the state from possibly holding students back who are one or more grade levels behind on reading. The law also requires reading intervention and ongoing monitoring assessments to support student literacy. The bill follows a report from the Michigan...
fox2detroit.com

Does Michigan owe you money or property? Here's how to check

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The state of Michigan could owe you cash or unclaimed property and is encouraging you to search the state's database and recoup your money. According to a press release from the state, the Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in assets from bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables, and stock certificates. These properties were turned over to the state after they were determined to be abandoned - as required by law.
UPMATTERS

Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s three gun safety proposals could become the law of the land as Democrats control a trifecta in state government for the first time in nearly 40 years. The governor in her Jan. 25 State of the State address said she...
fox2detroit.com

3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
Detroit News

Some seniors may be left out of Lansing's rush to cut taxes

Michigan lawmakers are fast-tracking legislation this week that would allow senior citizens not to pay any income tax on most of their pension and 401(k) retirement income by 2026. But under the legislation, a 70-year-old who is still working a job — be it salaried or hourly — will still...
