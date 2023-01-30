Marvin F. Potter, 87, of Covington passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the home of his daughter in Covington. He had been in failing health. Marvin was born July 2, 1935, at Danville, Illinois. He was the son of the late Clarence Elijah and Elma Leona (Hilleary) Potter. Marvin was raised in the Bismark-Henning area and later moved to Fountain County and graduated from Richland Township High School in 1953. Following his graduation, Marvin entered the Army National Guard and served from 1953-1961. Marvin later began farming in Fountain County and later worked at the John Deere Implement Company in Mellott. He finally began working at Tee-Pak in Danville until his retirement in December of 1997.

COVINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO