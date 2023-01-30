ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Northwest Arkansas’ seventh annual march for life

By Rebecca Brown
 3 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Sunday afternoon hundreds of people marched in the 7th annual Northwest Arkansas March for Life in Rogers.

For those in attendance of today’s march it was a day of celebration but for one organization Sunday’s march was an attack on basic human rights.

“We are out here marching for the least of these advocating for the unborn until abortion is unthinkable,” — Abigail Dejarnatt said.

“It’s terrifying to have a baby in this day and age because one you don’t know if you can afford one, you don’t know if you can afford health care, you don’t know if you’ll have access to resources to be able to work to get childcare for that baby,” — Aliah Rowe said.

Aliah Rowe is the National Vice President of the College Democrats of America and is pro-abortion rights.

“It just doesn’t make sense to claim to be pro-life but then neglect all these other issues that matter and that go along with that,” — Rowe said.

However, Abigail Dejarnatt the Executive Director of Counteract USA is anti-abortion and a sponsor of Sunday’s march.

“It is unthinkable to consider aborting a baby that women, that families, they feel like they have the resources that they need so they don’t have to choose abortion anymore,” — Dejarnatt said.

Dejarnatt says today’s one point four-mile march represented change but to Rowe Sunday’s march was hypocritical.

“I wouldn’t do it, I would march for people’s rights, equal rights and human rights for everybody, but I wouldn’t march in a way that spews hatred in my opinion,” — Rowe said.

“Our goal is that abortion would not only be illegal in all 50 states but that we would promote a culture of life so that all of human life has value and is seen in the eyes of the law as worth protecting,” — Dejarnatt said.

Although abortion is currently illegal in almost all cases in Arkansas, Rowe and Dejarnatt wanted to share a message today to the world regarding Roe V Wade.

“I’m here to tell these women is that you are more than capable of raising your own baby and your baby is loved and has value,” — Dejarnatt said.

“I think abortion is health care and I think it’s irresponsible to make health care choices for people when you don’t know their lives and their situations,” — Rowe said.

