A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Michigan Daily
In a game of runs, Michigan struggles to keep pace
Basketball is a game of runs, characterized by teams trading stretches of control. But for the Michigan men’s basketball team as of late, they’ve only found themselves on the wrong side of those scoring tears. The Wolverines continually watch opponents sprint ahead while struggling to string together hot...
Once Again, Michigan Stadium Dominates College Football
There's no shortage of great venues to watch a football game in American, but none compare to the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Daily
Film Breakdown: Michigan’s pick-and-roll defense a glaring issue
It’s no secret that the Michigan men’s basketball team has struggled defensively this season. Ranking second-to-last in the Big Ten defensively and No. 205 in the NCAA, the Wolverines leave a lot to be desired on the defensive end. With that, the most glaring aspect is Michigan’s pick-and-roll...
Michigan Daily
Brown scores 1,000th point as a Wolverine in win over Minnesota
Eight minutes into the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team’s game against Minnesota on Sunday, up by just three points, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown made an effortless and-1 layup. On the surface, there was nothing especially remarkable about the play itself. She drove off of a screen from...
Detroit News
King offensive lineman Slack has big decision to make on Signing Day
Detroit King had a handful of players sign during the early-signing period in late December, including standout quarterback Dante Moore with UCLA, receiver/cornerback Jameel Croft with Kansas and defensive end Kenny Merrieweather with Iowa. And, while Moore, Croft and Merrieweather inked their deals less than a month after helping King...
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan rappers missing • Whitmer draws GOP ire • Deadly head-on crash in Macomb County
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Three men are missing from Detroit after an event they were supposed to attend more than a week ago was canceled. Armani Kelly, 38, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, are rappers who were slated to perform at Lounge 31 on Seven Mile near Gratiot on Jan. 21. However, the event was canceled.
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
Michigan Daily
‘We want to achieve these goals together’: Santa Ono discusses on-campus housing, DEI and what he gets at Pizza House
The Michigan Daily sat down with University President Santa Ono Tuesday to discuss working with students and the expansion of both on-campus housing and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He also spoke about his favorite parts of Mosher-Jordan’s dining hall and his order at Pizza House. This interview has been...
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?
Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
Michigan Daily
From the joint desk of Michigan in Color and Groundcover News
You might think that a community street newspaper like Groundcover News is the exact opposite of Michigan in Color at The Michigan Daily, the long-standing student-run newspaper of the University of Michigan. But these two publications that seem very different from the outside have more in common than you might think.
Snow sharks turn heads in front yard of Michigan woman’s home
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI - Left Shark, Baby Shark, Jaws... whatever you want to call them, she’s got them in her front yard - Three snow sharks which are turning heads in Madison Heights in Metro Detroit. Jennifer Ramirez, a high school art teacher, says her sharks have been grabbing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Over 2K Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers impacted by billing errors
DETROIT – If you’re insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan take a close look at your bill, it may belong to someone else. There’s been a billing error that has been affecting more than 2,000 Michiganders. Carol Walsh of Redford told Local 4 that she...
tourcounsel.com
Arborland Center | Shopping center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Arborland Center is a shopping center located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1961 as an unenclosed shopping mall, the center was redeveloped as a power center in 1998. Current anchor stores include Marshalls, Petco, Kroger, Sephora, Old Navy Gardner-White Furniture (that used to be a Toys "R"...
Michigan Daily
Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street
If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
