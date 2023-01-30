ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

In a game of runs, Michigan struggles to keep pace

Basketball is a game of runs, characterized by teams trading stretches of control. But for the Michigan men’s basketball team as of late, they’ve only found themselves on the wrong side of those scoring tears. The Wolverines continually watch opponents sprint ahead while struggling to string together hot...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Film Breakdown: Michigan’s pick-and-roll defense a glaring issue

It’s no secret that the Michigan men’s basketball team has struggled defensively this season. Ranking second-to-last in the Big Ten defensively and No. 205 in the NCAA, the Wolverines leave a lot to be desired on the defensive end. With that, the most glaring aspect is Michigan’s pick-and-roll...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Brown scores 1,000th point as a Wolverine in win over Minnesota

Eight minutes into the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team’s game against Minnesota on Sunday, up by just three points, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown made an effortless and-1 layup. On the surface, there was nothing especially remarkable about the play itself. She drove off of a screen from...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

King offensive lineman Slack has big decision to make on Signing Day

Detroit King had a handful of players sign during the early-signing period in late December, including standout quarterback Dante Moore with UCLA, receiver/cornerback Jameel Croft with Kansas and defensive end Kenny Merrieweather with Iowa. And, while Moore, Croft and Merrieweather inked their deals less than a month after helping King...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?

Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
NOVI, MI
Michigan Daily

From the joint desk of Michigan in Color and Groundcover News

You might think that a community street newspaper like Groundcover News is the exact opposite of Michigan in Color at The Michigan Daily, the long-standing student-run newspaper of the University of Michigan. But these two publications that seem very different from the outside have more in common than you might think.
ANN ARBOR, MI
tourcounsel.com

Arborland Center | Shopping center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Arborland Center is a shopping center located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1961 as an unenclosed shopping mall, the center was redeveloped as a power center in 1998. Current anchor stores include Marshalls, Petco, Kroger, Sephora, Old Navy Gardner-White Furniture (that used to be a Toys "R"...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy