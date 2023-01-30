Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Plant propagation topic of upcoming gardening class
The Montgomery County Master Gardeners will host speaker Dr. Pat Williams on Monday (Feb. 6). He is the Purdue University agriculture and natural resource extension educator for Tippecanoe County. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, California, a master’s from Kansas State University, and a doctorate from Texas A&M University. His extensive resume includes various horticulture positions ranging from working in horticultural therapy to the United States Department of Agriculture. His exciting career path has made him a resident of 11 different states.
Journal Review
Kellerman named to IU Dean’s List
Will Kellerman, son of Kevin and Holly Kellerman of Crawfordsville, has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Indiana University, Bloomington, O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. This honor is reserved for students who have earned a minimum 3.7 semester grade point average in a...
Journal Review
Board resets hearing on West Market home
Action on a deteriorated property on the west side of Crawfordsville will have to wait. The Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety heard a report Wednesday from city attorney Kent Minnette during a public hearing on the multiple family residence at 1100 W. Market St. Crawfordsville Code Enforcement Officer...
Journal Review
McKenzie celebrates 5 years at Raybestos
Alisha McKenzie will celebrate five years of service with Raybestos Powertrain today. She currently works in cell 6 and has previously worked in cell 9 and the Ram cell. McKenzie resides in Crawfordsville with her husband, Mitch. She has four children, Logan and Abilene Rich, Sophia Waible and Destiny Walsh of Muncie.
Journal Review
John Wayburn Switzer
John Wayburn Switzer, 80, of Centerpoint, Indiana, passed away Jan. 29, 2023, while at St. Francis Hospital, Indianapolis. John was born June 21, 1942, at Linden, the son of Herbert “Pete” and Catherine (Coopman) Switzer. He graduated from Linden High School in 1960 and Ball State University with bachelor degrees in mathematics and physical education in 1964. While at Ball State, John was a founding member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.
Journal Review
Harshbarger celebrates 30 years at HHSB
Hoosier Heartland State Bank is proud to recognize Tammy Harshbarger, vice president of ag and commercial lending, for 30 years with the bank. Harshbarger has been in banking for approximately 40 years. She began her career with HHSB in 1993 as a loan officer at the New Ross branch before being promoted to her current position.
Journal Review
FISH of Montgomery County collecting linens, clothing
Winter brings it’s pleasures, but also some hard to handle things like the cost of heating your home or shoveling snow. Those with less financial stability find these things are often insurmountable issues that add to the burden of poverty. FISH tries to ease this burden by providing support...
Journal Review
Nagele marks 10 years at HHSB
Adam Nagele, real estate specialist at Hoosier Heartland State Bank, is celebrating 10 years at the bank. Nagele began his career with HHSB in 2013 as assistant branch manager at the Crawfordsville South branch and was later promoted to branch manager before becoming a real estate specialist. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting and later became a certified branch manager in 2015 through the IBA.
Journal Review
Tony Max Kashon
Tony Max Kashon, 82, formerly of Crawfordsville, passed Jan. 29, 2023, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Tony was born April 14, 1940, at Mecca, to Oscar and Bessie Kashon. After graduating from Mecca High School in 1958 he moved to Crawfordsville and worked at RR Donnelley & Sons until his retirement in 2002. During his retirement he worked for Wabash College in the art department. His hobbies included gardening, woodworking and carving. Tony was also known affectionately as NONNO the clown at festivals, parades, and parties for many years before retiring his beloved persona.
Journal Review
Irving Bressie
Irving Bressie of Crawfordsville passed away Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. He was 96. Irving was a 50-year member of the Montgomery County Lodge #50, where he served as a Past Master. He was a 50-year member of York Rite as well as a Past Master. He was Past High Priest of Montgomery County Shrine and Past Patron of Eastern Star. He was also a member of Scottish Rite. He was a faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church for many years.
Journal Review
Chamber celebrates Sugar Creek Music Hall
The Crawfordsville/Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the recently established Sugar Creek Music Hall with a ceremonial ribbon cutting Jan. 28. The Sugar Creek Music Hall is owned by Rich Bell and is located at 1428 Darlington Ave., occupying the same building as Kickin’ Axe, with whom they are partnered.
Journal Review
Robert I. Burgner Jr.
Robert I. Burgner Jr., 85, of Veedersburg passed away at 2:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at OSF Healthcare in Danville, Illinois. Robert, also known as Bob or Bud to some, was born May 29, 1937, at Crawfordsville, the son of Robert I. Burgner Sr. and Charlotte Hetfield (Schwin) Burgner. He married Donna Marie Hunt on Nov. 24, 1963, at Indianapolis.
Journal Review
Jean Elizabeth McAninch
Jean Elizabeth McAninch, 84, of Monticello passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Mulberry Health. She was born Oct. 28, 1938, at Ipswich, England, to the late William and Charlotte (Saddler) Polley. On Feb. 16, 1957, she married Merrill McAninch in Ipswich, England, and would have been married for 65...
Journal Review
Robert ‘Bob’ Miller
Robert “Bob” Miller of Crawfordsville passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023, at Bickford of Crawfordsville. He was 87. Bob was happiest when he was farming or sitting on a tractor; he liked to cut wood, mow and garden. He worked as a truck driver for Frito-Lay and with the Indiana State Highway Department building Interstate 74, then settled into working at Mid-States, where he retired after 33 years. He also served in the Army Reserves and was sent to Fort Bliss.
Journal Review
Marvin F. Potter
Marvin F. Potter, 87, of Covington passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the home of his daughter in Covington. He had been in failing health. Marvin was born July 2, 1935, at Danville, Illinois. He was the son of the late Clarence Elijah and Elma Leona (Hilleary) Potter. Marvin was raised in the Bismark-Henning area and later moved to Fountain County and graduated from Richland Township High School in 1953. Following his graduation, Marvin entered the Army National Guard and served from 1953-1961. Marvin later began farming in Fountain County and later worked at the John Deere Implement Company in Mellott. He finally began working at Tee-Pak in Danville until his retirement in December of 1997.
Journal Review
Lena Baird Shepherd
Lena Baird Shepherd, 90, of Veedersburg passed away at 5:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Franciscan Health Hospital, Crawfordsville. She had been in failing health the past several months. Lena was born Sept. 20, 1932, at Indianola, Illinois, the daughter of the late Verne and Delora Prunkard Baird. She...
Journal Review
Local Record: Feb. 2, 2023
• Drug activity in the 1800 block of South U.S. 231 — 8:07 a.m. • Property damage crash at 204 Maple St. — 8:27 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1660 Crawfordsville Square Drive — 11:12 a.m. • Breaking and entering in the 100 block of Simpson...
Journal Review
Lois P. Kochell
Lois P. (Salts) Kochell, 90, formerly of Mellott and had been residing in Whitlock Place, Crawfordsville, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Whitlock Place. Lois was born March 6, 1932, at home, near Marshfield in Warren County, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late William Dewey and Dorothy Irene (Butler) Salts. She was raised in Covington, graduating from Covington High School in 1950. She later moved to Mellott in 1964 until just recently moving to Crawfordsville.
Journal Review
Margaret B. McClure
Margaret B. McClure, 90, of Crawfordsville passed away Jan. 20, 2023, at Signature Health/Parkwood in Lebanon. She was born July 3, 1932, at Crawfordsville, to Frank and Helen Biggs. She married James McClure. He passed away April 3, 2021. She had been an employee of AT&T for 35 years. Surviving...
Journal Review
Dallas Roberts
Dallas Roberts of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023, at Franciscan Health of Lafayette. He was 80. Dallas worked at RR Donnelley for over 40 years, retiring in Nov. 2007. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene. He was an avid car enthusiast that collected hot rod magazines.
