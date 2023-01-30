Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
YMCA of Central Ohio to screen ‘Black Boys’ this February, speaks on meaning of being a Black male in the USThe LanternColumbus, OH
Strauss survivors launch website, compile timeline and documents of abuse and struggle with Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
Amazon Hub Lockers provide off-campus students with solution to package theftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes Land Pair of Five Stars in On3's Final 2023 Consensus Rankings
As the Buckeyes look to retool for the 2023 season, they will do so with a talented recruiting class.
Michigan Daily
In a game of runs, Michigan struggles to keep pace
Basketball is a game of runs, characterized by teams trading stretches of control. But for the Michigan men’s basketball team as of late, they’ve only found themselves on the wrong side of those scoring tears. The Wolverines continually watch opponents sprint ahead while struggling to string together hot...
Once Again, Michigan Stadium Dominates College Football
There's no shortage of great venues to watch a football game in American, but none compare to the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Michigan, Ohio State Post Record Revenue in 2022
The Big Ten’s two flagship athletic programs are driving profits for their universities. The University of Michigan athletics department reported a $17.1 million surplus for FY2022 behind $210.6 million in operating revenue — a record for the school’s athletic programs. Rival Ohio State University saw its athletic...
Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change
New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan Daily
Film Breakdown: Michigan’s pick-and-roll defense a glaring issue
It’s no secret that the Michigan men’s basketball team has struggled defensively this season. Ranking second-to-last in the Big Ten defensively and No. 205 in the NCAA, the Wolverines leave a lot to be desired on the defensive end. With that, the most glaring aspect is Michigan’s pick-and-roll...
Buckeyes Target Jeremiah Smith Leaving No Doubt as No. 1 WR Recruit
2024 Ohio State wide receiver commitment putting on a show early in 2023
What’s wrong with Ohio State’s basketball team? Hey, Stephen
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Do you have a recruiting question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Stephen? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Stephen Means will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers and then share the best of those answers every Wednesday and Saturday.
Ohio State Football: The Buckeyes' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023
A complete breakdown of Ohio State's most important transfer portal addition on offense and defense for the 2023 college football season.
South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Ohio State tumbles
It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result. The previously unbeaten Buckeyes fell from second to 10th in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday after losing to Iowa and Indiana, two top 10 teams, as well as Purdue. Ohio State fell two games back in the Big Ten Conference standings.
Cardale Jones says Ohio State's double-digit win seasons could be a challenge if Ohio State doesn't adjust to NIL
Cardale Jones joined Ken and Anthony to discuss his work with NIL and how Ohio State is handling NIL challenges. Where exactly does the NIL money come from and why college play matters over five star high school ratings.
A major Heisman Trophy fix -- and should Ezekiel Elliott have a Heisman?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On the latest episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah get into maybe their most heated debate in the history of the show. Doug wants to make a major change to the Heisman Trophy, and Shehan is against it. How might changing...
NBC4 Columbus
Strauss survivors say their OSU billboards rejected across Columbus
The sexual abuse survivors of former Ohio State University physician Richard Strauss are trying to send a message -- but they say no one will share it. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3kWCdV0. Strauss survivors say their OSU billboards rejected …. The sexual abuse survivors of former Ohio State University physician Richard Strauss...
Homes In This Ohio City Are Selling In 15 Days Or Less
Find out where the market is booming.
moderncampground.com
Ohio State Parks Witness Heavy Camping Demand
As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans have discovered a new appreciation for the great outdoors. Despite the perception of a growing phone addiction, parks and recreation areas in Ohio have seen a significant increase in patrons over the years. As per a report from Springfield...
Michigan Daily
‘We want to achieve these goals together’: Santa Ono discusses on-campus housing, DEI and what he gets at Pizza House
The Michigan Daily sat down with University President Santa Ono Tuesday to discuss working with students and the expansion of both on-campus housing and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He also spoke about his favorite parts of Mosher-Jordan’s dining hall and his order at Pizza House. This interview has been...
Whitehall condos, west Columbus mall among sites added to demolitions list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization […]
Michigan Daily
Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street
If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
columbusunderground.com
OSU Plans to Demolish Historic Near East Side Home for New Hospital Building
A proposal from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to build a new, 80-bed rehabilitation hospital on the Near East Side will be presented to the neighborhood next week. The new building would be located at the corner of Taylor Avenue and Atcheson Street, directly south of the existing...
614now.com
National burger chain opening Dublin-area restaurant next week
The northwest side of Columbus will soon be home to another sought-after restaurant. According to a press release, Shake Shack will open its newest Columbus location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new eatery is located at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., just east of Dublin. The new eatery will...
