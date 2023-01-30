ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Michigan Daily

In a game of runs, Michigan struggles to keep pace

Basketball is a game of runs, characterized by teams trading stretches of control. But for the Michigan men’s basketball team as of late, they’ve only found themselves on the wrong side of those scoring tears. The Wolverines continually watch opponents sprint ahead while struggling to string together hot...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Front Office Sports

Michigan, Ohio State Post Record Revenue in 2022

The Big Ten’s two flagship athletic programs are driving profits for their universities. The University of Michigan athletics department reported a $17.1 million surplus for FY2022 behind $210.6 million in operating revenue — a record for the school’s athletic programs. Rival Ohio State University saw its athletic...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Comeback

Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change

New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

Film Breakdown: Michigan’s pick-and-roll defense a glaring issue

It’s no secret that the Michigan men’s basketball team has struggled defensively this season. Ranking second-to-last in the Big Ten defensively and No. 205 in the NCAA, the Wolverines leave a lot to be desired on the defensive end. With that, the most glaring aspect is Michigan’s pick-and-roll...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cleveland.com

What’s wrong with Ohio State’s basketball team? Hey, Stephen

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Do you have a recruiting question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Stephen? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Stephen Means will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers and then share the best of those answers every Wednesday and Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Ohio State tumbles

It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result. The previously unbeaten Buckeyes fell from second to 10th in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday after losing to Iowa and Indiana, two top 10 teams, as well as Purdue. Ohio State fell two games back in the Big Ten Conference standings.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Strauss survivors say their OSU billboards rejected across Columbus

The sexual abuse survivors of former Ohio State University physician Richard Strauss are trying to send a message -- but they say no one will share it. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3kWCdV0. Strauss survivors say their OSU billboards rejected …. The sexual abuse survivors of former Ohio State University physician Richard Strauss...
COLUMBUS, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio State Parks Witness Heavy Camping Demand

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans have discovered a new appreciation for the great outdoors. Despite the perception of a growing phone addiction, parks and recreation areas in Ohio have seen a significant increase in patrons over the years. As per a report from Springfield...
OHIO STATE
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI
614now.com

National burger chain opening Dublin-area restaurant next week

The northwest side of Columbus will soon be home to another sought-after restaurant. According to a press release, Shake Shack will open its newest Columbus location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new eatery is located at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., just east of Dublin. The new eatery will...
COLUMBUS, OH

