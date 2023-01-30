Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Journal Review
Chamber celebrates Sugar Creek Music Hall
The Crawfordsville/Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the recently established Sugar Creek Music Hall with a ceremonial ribbon cutting Jan. 28. The Sugar Creek Music Hall is owned by Rich Bell and is located at 1428 Darlington Ave., occupying the same building as Kickin’ Axe, with whom they are partnered.
‘It’s priceless’ | A missing bracelet connects two strangers decades later
INDIANAPOLIS — Until last week, Suzy Elliot and Bob Barthel were complete strangers. They didn’t know they had something very special in common. “This is the front of the house when we moved in. My parents moved there in 55, the year I was born, and then the front of your house looked like this,” Elliot said holding up two photos.
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
Current Publishing
Watery tale: Noblesville resident writes book based on float trip on White River
Tara Cleary has always loved telling a good story and dreamed of writing a book. The Noblesville resident said the COVID-19 pandemic provided the push she needed. “What the world went through in the last few years reminded me that our time here is short and not to take it for granted,” the 39-year-old said. “If you have a dream, make it happen.”
Journal Review
McKenzie celebrates 5 years at Raybestos
Alisha McKenzie will celebrate five years of service with Raybestos Powertrain today. She currently works in cell 6 and has previously worked in cell 9 and the Ram cell. McKenzie resides in Crawfordsville with her husband, Mitch. She has four children, Logan and Abilene Rich, Sophia Waible and Destiny Walsh of Muncie.
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss
Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
Journal Review
Plant propagation topic of upcoming gardening class
The Montgomery County Master Gardeners will host speaker Dr. Pat Williams on Monday (Feb. 6). He is the Purdue University agriculture and natural resource extension educator for Tippecanoe County. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, California, a master’s from Kansas State University, and a doctorate from Texas A&M University. His extensive resume includes various horticulture positions ranging from working in horticultural therapy to the United States Department of Agriculture. His exciting career path has made him a resident of 11 different states.
Journal Review
FISH of Montgomery County collecting linens, clothing
Winter brings it’s pleasures, but also some hard to handle things like the cost of heating your home or shoveling snow. Those with less financial stability find these things are often insurmountable issues that add to the burden of poverty. FISH tries to ease this burden by providing support...
Journal Review
Jean Elizabeth McAninch
Jean Elizabeth McAninch, 84, of Monticello passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Mulberry Health. She was born Oct. 28, 1938, at Ipswich, England, to the late William and Charlotte (Saddler) Polley. On Feb. 16, 1957, she married Merrill McAninch in Ipswich, England, and would have been married for 65...
Journal Review
Kellerman named to IU Dean’s List
Will Kellerman, son of Kevin and Holly Kellerman of Crawfordsville, has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Indiana University, Bloomington, O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. This honor is reserved for students who have earned a minimum 3.7 semester grade point average in a...
Journal Review
Harshbarger celebrates 30 years at HHSB
Hoosier Heartland State Bank is proud to recognize Tammy Harshbarger, vice president of ag and commercial lending, for 30 years with the bank. Harshbarger has been in banking for approximately 40 years. She began her career with HHSB in 1993 as a loan officer at the New Ross branch before being promoted to her current position.
tourcounsel.com
Clay Terrace | Shopping mall in Carmel, Indiana
Clay Terrace is a community lifestyle center in Carmel, Indiana. Opened in 2004, it is managed by Washington Prime Group. Clay Terrace opened in 2004. It, Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne, and Metropolis in Plainfield were the first three lifestyle centers in Indiana.[2] Among the first stores announced for it were Dick's Sporting Goods, Wild Oats Market and DSW. Aeropostale closed January 27, 2015, making the Clay Terrace location the only one in central Indiana to close. Delia's, New York & co., Paradise Bakery, and the Children's Place all closed around the same time.
Brazil medical primary care provider to close
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents who utilize Ascension St. Vincent’s primary care office in Brazil will need to find a new doctor soon after the company announced the location was among a number being closed down. In a statement, the company says that the global COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the decision to close […]
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House
A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy has a new location in the heart of downtown. Pancakes, French toast, breakfast nachos, and more. Sherman visited the new location to bring us more. Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House. A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy...
wrtv.com
Hamilton County's first cat café opens in Fishers
FISHERS — There's now a purrfect way to spend some time in Fishers. The Smitten Kitten Cat Café allows visitors to enjoy food and drinks from local businesses while playing with cats from the Humane Society for Hamilton County. Those who meet the cats can apply to adopt...
Journal Review
Board resets hearing on West Market home
Action on a deteriorated property on the west side of Crawfordsville will have to wait. The Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety heard a report Wednesday from city attorney Kent Minnette during a public hearing on the multiple family residence at 1100 W. Market St. Crawfordsville Code Enforcement Officer...
Here's when Swensons Drive-In is opening in Avon
AVON, Ind. — Swensons Drive-In, known for its fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides, will officially open its first Indiana location in Avon on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located at 8894 U.S. 36, in front of Costco and next to Raising Cane's...
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
Comments / 0