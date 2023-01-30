ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

James Laurinaitis discusses why he came back to coach at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State All-American linebacker James Laurinaitis spoke with the media Tuesday about why he came back to his alma mater as a defensive graduate assistant for the upcoming 2023 season. Laurinaitis spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame, which is coached by his former Buckeye teammate […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change

New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
spartanavenue.com

Michigan State football: 3 potential 2023 National Signing Day additions

Another National Signing Day is officially upon us as Michigan State football is looking so sew up Mel Tucker’s third class as head coach. While most of the class has already been signed in the early period, Tucker is looking to land maybe a few targets on signing day which would cap off his best class in three years in East Lansing. He may not get all of his remaining targets or even a majority of them, but there are a few guys still on the board.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Comeback

Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation

Cardale Jones won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2014 as a third-string quarterback, which makes him one of the more legendary players in program history. Jones recently returned to football with the Indoor Football League. However, he also co-founded The Foundation, which is an Ohio State-focused NIL group also led by Read more... The post Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

Brown scores 1,000th point as a Wolverine in win over Minnesota

Eight minutes into the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team’s game against Minnesota on Sunday, up by just three points, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown made an effortless and-1 layup. On the surface, there was nothing especially remarkable about the play itself. She drove off of a screen from...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Ohio State tumbles

It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result. The previously unbeaten Buckeyes fell from second to 10th in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday after losing to Iowa and Indiana, two top 10 teams, as well as Purdue. Ohio State fell two games back in the Big Ten Conference standings.
COLUMBUS, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio State Parks Witness Heavy Camping Demand

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans have discovered a new appreciation for the great outdoors. Despite the perception of a growing phone addiction, parks and recreation areas in Ohio have seen a significant increase in patrons over the years. As per a report from Springfield...
OHIO STATE
Michigan Daily

From the joint desk of Michigan in Color and Groundcover News

You might think that a community street newspaper like Groundcover News is the exact opposite of Michigan in Color at The Michigan Daily, the long-standing student-run newspaper of the University of Michigan. But these two publications that seem very different from the outside have more in common than you might think.
