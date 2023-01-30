Looking back at the greatest NFL draft class of all time

Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star athlete from the Washington D.C. area who has made waves in both the football and track world, announced his commitment on Wednesday morning. Unfortunately for Oregon Duck fans, it wasn’t a commitment to come play ball in Eugene. Harbor signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday, agreeing to travel south to play for Shane Beamer and run track. With aspirations of running in the 2024 Paris Olympics, many thought Oregon’s legendary track program, with the historic Hayward Field on campus, would be a major chip in getting Harbor to commit to the Ducks. In the end, it didn’t appear to be enough. Despite missing on Harbor, the Ducks still signed a pair of five-star recruits in 2023 and have the 10th-ranked class in the nation for this cycle. Nyckoles Harbor Recruiting Profile TwitterRatings Stars Ratings State 247Sports 5 98 DC ATH 247Sports Composite 5 0.9911 DC ATH Rivals 5 6.1 DC ATH ESPN 4 87 DC ATH On3 Recruiting 5 98 DC ATH Vitals Height 6-foot-5 Weight 225 pounds Hometown Washington DC Projected Position TE/DE Class 2023 Recruitment Received Offer from Oregon on May 4, 2021 Took Official Visit to Eugene on Jan. 27, 2023 Top Schools Oregon Ducks South Carolina Gamecocks Michigan Wolverines Maryland Terrapins Miami Hurricanes Highlightshttps://youtu.be/uFQ-wjWHX7A11

EUGENE, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO