Tens of thousands of schools across England and Wales will be forced to partially close or shut their doors entirely as teachers walk out from tomorrow.The National Education Union (NEU) has announced seven days of strikes in February and March, with Wednesday’s walkout expected to affect over 23,000 schools.Teachers will join train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions as they gather on picket lines on Wednesday for the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade.The strike follows failed talks on Monday afternoon between education secretary Gillian Keegan and the...

1 DAY AGO