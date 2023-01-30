Read full article on original website
BBC
Strikes Update: How Wednesday 1 February’s walkouts will affect you
It already has a nickname: Walkout Wednesday. Hardly a term of endearment but a reflection of just how widespread the disruption will be. In fact, it's probably going to have the greatest impact of any strike day so far, because thousands of schools will be closed with parents stuck at home reliving the joys of working from home whilst trying to help their offspring to learn something.
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Is your child’s school closed during teacher strike? Full list of walkouts in your area
Tens of thousands of schools across England and Wales will be forced to partially close or shut their doors entirely as teachers walk out from tomorrow.The National Education Union (NEU) has announced seven days of strikes in February and March, with Wednesday’s walkout expected to affect over 23,000 schools.Teachers will join train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions as they gather on picket lines on Wednesday for the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade.The strike follows failed talks on Monday afternoon between education secretary Gillian Keegan and the...
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
I miss my wife every day, but knowing she died with dignity brings me great solace | Letters
Letters: Readers offer personal stories in response to Polly Toynbee’s article on assisted dying
Alice Litman: Trans woman's death due to care delay, says family
The family of a transgender woman who died after nearly three years on an NHS waiting list said her death was caused by the delay in care. Alice Litman, from Brighton, took her own life last May as she waited on a list with more than 11,000 people to discuss her transition.
Strikes on Wednesday 1 February will disrupt daily life - No 10
Mass strike action on Wednesday will cause "significant disruption", Downing Street has said. Teachers, university workers, civil servants, train and bus drivers are all due to walkout during the day. Around 500,000 workers are due to take part, making it the biggest strike in more than a decade, according to...
Arsenal: Have Mikel Arteta's Gunners done enough in January transfer window to win Premier League?
Five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand to boot, and a young, exciting squad headed by an increasingly impressive manager. All has to be rosy at Arsenal, right?. It's fair to say, however, that the January window hasn't quite gone as ideally...
German Masters: Jimmy White reaches last 16 with win over Peng Yisong
Jimmy White has become the first player aged 60 or over to reach the last 16 of a ranking event since Eddie Charlton's run at the 1992 British Open. Former Masters and UK Championship winner White hit five half-century breaks in a 5-1 win over China's Peng Yisong at the German Masters in Berlin.
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
Nicola Bulley: Partner describes perpetual hell over missing mum
A woman who vanished while walking her dog has "two little girls that need their mummy home", her partner has said as a major search continues. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 09:15 GMT on Friday.
Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report
The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
King Charles III: Warm space opens at Highgrove House
A warm space for those worried about heating their homes is opening at one of King Charles III's properties. The Orchard Tearooms at Highgrove House in Tetbury, will open every Tuesday until the middle of March. Organised by the Prince's Foundation, the Gloucestershire Winter Warmers initiative aims to help combat...
Anger over Stagecoach bus services in Coventry and Warwickshire
A father whose son uses a bus service to and from school in Warwickshire says it is consistently late or early, or sometimes not running at all. Paul Garner said he was fed up with Stagecoach's Coventry to Warwickshire X17 service and wanted answers as to why there were so many issues.
E-bike fire warning renewed by London Fire Brigade
Firefighters have issued another safety warning about "incredibly concerning" fires involving e-bikes in London. A woman and three children escaped from a fire in a high-rise block of flats in the south-east of the capital on Friday after an e-bike caught fire. It was believed to have been caused by...
Teacher strikes: 'Deciding to close our school has been horrible'
In the Sixth Form study room, Tia is twizzling a pink fluffy pen around in her hand. She is nervous about her mock IT exam next week. "This is my one practice, and then I've got the real one," she says. On Wednesday, she will be among the only pupils...
Retired vicar banned over 'virulently antisemitic' posts
A Church of England priest who shared "virulently antisemitic" material has been barred from ministry for 12 years. The Reverend Dr Stephen Sizer, 69, was found by a church tribunal to have engaged in conduct "unbecoming to the office and work of a clerk in Holy Orders". The Archbishop of...
HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point
Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
