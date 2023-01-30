Read full article on original website
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart says (expletive) to Joe Mazzulla not caring about All-Star coach
BOSTON — As expected, Joe Mazzulla didn’t have many thoughts now that he’s officially an All-Star coach who will lead Team Giannis next month. Mazzulla earned that honor late Monday as the Celtics have the best record in the East through games played Feb. 5, meaning he got the nod a week early.
Blazers star Damian Lillard sinks insane 80-foot shot vs. Grizzlies, but there’s a catch
The Portland Trail Blazers, after such a strong start to the season, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. However, Damian Lillard is not to blame for their downtick in form. Lillard has been on an offensive tear as of late (even scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz last week); and on Wednesday night, he once again showed that his ability to put the ball into the hoop from everywhere on the court is just on an entirely different level from almost everyone else in the league at the moment.
“I Was Wrong About Darvin Ham…”: Lakers Fans Pissed After Loss To Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were furious at Darvin Ham after the coach failed to guide the team to beat the Brooklyn Nets while short-handed.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors’ determined trade plans ahead of deadline, revealed
The truth of the matter is that the Golden State Warriors aren’t looking like the defending champs right now. At the moment, they are 26-24 and fifth in the West. They’re much better now that they’re near full strength, but there’s no denying that this team needs to make some significant improvements moving forward if […] The post RUMOR: Warriors’ determined trade plans ahead of deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury
The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s message to LeBron James as he inches closer to scoring record
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in the Big Apple Tuesday night for a matchup against the New York Knicks. Most eyes at Madison Garden will be on James himself as he tries to inch ever closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar...
Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love
The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking to surround their stars with more talent in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Their main goals at the trade deadline are not massive ones but one of them will make Sixers fans extremely […] The post Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 best 2023 NBA trade deadline destinations for Nuggets youngster Bones Hyland
The Denver Nuggets are rolling at the moment, and they look every bit the part of a championship contender. With Nikola Jokic leading the way with his nightly dominance and Jamal Murray looking more like his pre-injury self with each passing game, the Nuggets have the requisite star power to compete with the best teams in the NBA.
Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Pacers must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Indiana Pacers, despite posting a stronger-than-expected 2022-23 campaign, are currently in free-fall. Before Tyrese Haliburton went down with knee and elbow injuries against the New York Knicks on January 11, the Pacers were comfortably in an outright playoff spot with a 23-18 record. They have gone 1-10 since (including the Knicks loss), which goes […] The post Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Pacers must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boston Celtics targeting bigs ahead of NBA trade deadline
As of this publishing, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA, and they’re already coming off an
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s immediate reaction to embarrassing blowout loss vs. Celtics
Kyrie Irving was understandably frustrated in his post-game interview following the Brooklyn Nets’ humiliating defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. The home team ended up completely destroying the Nets en route to a huge 139-96 victory. After the game, Kyrie shared his brutally honest thoughts on the demolition job.
NBA world reacts to wild Paul Pierce tweet
Paul Pierce is at it again. The former Boston Celtics superstar had social media in an uproar over the weekend after randomly posting an unsolicited relationship status update on Twitter. “I’m single what’s up,” Pierce wrote in a tweet. The NBA world had some hilarious responses to...
Candace Parker reveals real reason behind Aces move in free agency
Candace Parker shocked the whole WNBA when she decided to join the Las Vegas Aces in free agency. Now, she opened up about her decision and why she chose the reigning champs over any other team that showed interest in her. On the NBA TV Pregame show on Monday, Parker detailed her thinking behind the […] The post Candace Parker reveals real reason behind Aces move in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns center Deandre Ayton’s message to Devin Booker will fire up Mikal Bridges stans
The Phoenix Suns appeared to be in a world of trouble following Devin Booker’s Christmas day injury. Booker has now missed 18 straight games, with Phoenix losing nine of their first 11 games without their star man. However, the Suns appear to have turned things around. They have won six of their past seven games, thanks in no small part to Mikal Bridges’ continued expansion of his offensive repertoire.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum sounds off after 45-point Nets thrashing
According to Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics were “ready to go from the jump” on Wednesday night as they hosted the Brooklyn Nets in the TD Garden. Well, the home team absolutely tore apart the returning Kyrie Irving and the Nets in the first quarter by mounting a 30-point lead after just 12 minutes of play. I guess you could say Tatum was right.
Bones Hyland trade gets brutal take from ex-Nuggets coach
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland has been the subject of trade rumors as of late, with the team reportedly mulling moving him due to several factors. Former head coach George Karl has chimed in on the speculations and shared that he thinks it would be a good decision for the Colorado franchise. On Twitter, Karl–who […] The post Bones Hyland trade gets brutal take from ex-Nuggets coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Insider Drops Truth Bomb About Ben Simmons' Future With The Brooklyn Nets
Trading Ben Simmons will not be an easy job for the Brooklyn Nets says NBA insider.
Hawks Twitter goes full savage on Suns amid blowout
The Atlanta Hawks took care of business on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns. What was supposed to be a matchup between two teams with playoff aspirations this season in their respective conferences turned out to be a total blowout. The Hawks opened up a big lead in the first half and they never looked back.
