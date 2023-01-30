AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:53 a.m. EST

Analysis: Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic clearly is not done dominating his sport. He says so. His coach says so. And also making that clear were his performances throughout a draining run to a record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title that culminated with a straight-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Melbourne Park. And Djokovic will return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday. He says he can't be sure how much longer he will play. But he is sure that he is motivated to keep winning the biggest trophies in tennis.

Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle and then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. The Chiefs finally beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year’s conference championship game. They advanced to play the Philadelphia Eagles in their third Super Bowl in four years.

Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game. The Eagles won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback. They'll try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and Nick Sirianni. Philadelphia will play either the Cincinnati Bengals or former Eagles coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs. Miles Sanders ran for two touchdowns and linebacker Haason Reddick made the hit that forced 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game with an elbow injury.

Burrow comes up short of leading Bengals back to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Burrow couldn't carry the Cincinnati Bengals to a second consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday night. The brilliant quarterback was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and was wobbly by the end of Cincinnati's 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game. Burrow finished with 270 yards passing and a touchdown. But he also was hit with a costly intentional grounding penalty late in the fourth quarter, and he was sacked by Chris Jones with 41 seconds left, forcing Cincinnati to punt the ball back to the Chiefs. Harrison Butker kicked a field goal with 3 seconds left to win the game for Kansas City.

Brock Purdy, 49ers ousted by Eagles in NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brock Purdy’s magical run from last pick in the NFL draft to winning his first seven starts for the San Francisco 49ers ended when Haason Reddick knocked him out of the NFC championship game in the first quarter. Purdy was forced to return in the second half despite an elbow injury after Josh Johnson left with a concussion. But he threw only two passes and handed off the rest of the game. By that time, the 49ers already trailed the Eagles 21-7 and couldn’t get anything going. From Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo to Purdy, the 49ers overcame quarterback injuries throughout the season, winning 12 straight games to reach their third conference title game in four years.

Novak Djokovic claims 10th Australian Open title, 22nd Slam

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5). The victory in Sunday's final at Melbourne Park also allows Djokovic to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings. The 35-year-old from Serbia did not compete in the Australian Open a year ago after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Now he has run his winning streak at the hard-court tournament to 28 matches. His 10th trophy in Australia adds to a record he already held and his 22 major championships are tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.

Super Bowl 57: Chiefs, Eagles meet for title in Arizona

Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. All he needed was a little shove. Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left — after Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Mahomes after he was out of bounds — and the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game to make it back to the Super Bowl. Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles clobbered the Niners 31-7 in the NFC title game earlier Sunday. They’ve looked dominant in the playoffs so far, beating the New York Giants 38-7 in the divisional round.

Georgia's Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication

DALLAS (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, has been arrested in Dallas after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors. Dallas police said the 25-year-old was arrested Sunday. Police said Bennett was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center. Police said that at about 6:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. Last week, Bennett told reporters that he would be training for his pro career in Fort Worth, Texas, located just west of Dallas. Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 in the national championship game.

Grizzlies use Morant's triple-double, rally to beat Pacers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a lackluster first half to defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-100. Memphis ended a five-game losing streak and ran its home record to 21-3. It was Morant’s fifth triple-double of the season and second in a row. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 27 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Nesmith had 16 points and Myles Turner added 15 points.

Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with 86. The American skier finished second in a slalom and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overall winners list. The Swede competed in the 1970s and ’80s. Shiffrin’s next chance will be in March when she resumes World Cup racing after the Feb. 6-19 world championships in France. Shiffrin held a commanding first-run lead over Lena Dürr but was ultimately edged by 0.06 by the German skier.