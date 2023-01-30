ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Around Town Briefs 1/30/23

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

EATING WILDLY: A few leaves here, some flowers over there, seeds from this plant and roots from that one. There is so much in the fields and woods that we can gather and eat.

Author Martha Wright’s longtime interest in spending hours outdoors led her to experiment with winter foraging for ingredients to use in holiday cookies. That led to writing and publishing a book about her experiences, “More Than Snow: A Guide to Winter Foraging with Recipes for Holiday Cookies.”

On Thursday, Wright will present “Eating Wildly: Foraging Edible Plants” to open the spring “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.

The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall.

Wright will talk about gathering wild foods along with the benefits of spending time outdoors and how foraging can encourage that. She will also share a recipe for pine needle sugar cookies.

A 2018 alumnus of UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, Wright lives in Barron County, right next to a county forest where she spends as much time outdoors as possible. She raised her four children on venison, goat milk, garden produce and wild edibles.

For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu .

• • •

FISH FRY: Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Jim Falls will be serving a fish fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The meal includes potato soup, three pieces of deep-fried fish, potato, beans, coleslaw, homemade roll, beverage and dessert.

Cost of the meal is $14 per plate for adults, $6 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children under age 4.

The meal is dine in or carry out.

• • •

SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is offering several classes in February. People age 50 and older can register for the classes:

• Ukulele lessons for beginners: Learn to play the ukulele or enhance your skills. Ukulele loans are available at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Classes are from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Feb. 2. Cost is $16 for members and $24 for nonmembers.

• Diabetes prevention using physical therapy: The UW-Eau Claire School of Nursing and Health will conduct an interactive presentation on the importance of physical activity in preventing diabetes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. A lunch and discussion will follow. Register by Jan. 31 for the presentation.

• Conversational Spanish lessons: This is for those wishing to learn conversational Spanish. All materials are provided. Classes are from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 14 to May 2. Register soon because class size is limited. Cost is $42 for members and $60 for nonmembers.

• Bridge lessons for beginners: Learn or refresh your Bridge game. Classes are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 7 to March 2. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Register by Feb. 1.

• German for beginners: Learn or enhance your German speaking skills from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 9 to May 4. Materials are included. Register with payment by Feb. 10. Cost is $42 for members and $60 for nonmembers.

• Driver safety class: This class, from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 20, is for those older than 50. Completion may save on car insurance. The class is taught by a certified AARP trainer. Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. Call the center to register by Feb. 15.

For more information on the classes or to register, contact the Senior Center at 715-839-4909 or visit lep-sc.org.

From staff reports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

King Pin Buys Big T’s, Plans for ‘Next Chapter’

Big T’s Saloon, a historic bar and longtime favorite for Bloody Marys in the Chippewa Valley, hit the market on Jan. 5 to the surprise of many. Big T’s regulars and locals wondered what would become of the saloon and its iconic tomato-juice beverages. King Pin Management has...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

High Egg Prices Leading To More Backyard Chickens

As eggs become more expensive at the store, more and more people in Wisconsin are looking to their backyards. The folks at Pet Food Plus in Eau Claire say people are becoming more and more interested in raising chickens of their own. Usually, the store sells about 900 chickens a...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls armed robbery suspects charged

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects in an armed robbery on Jan. 21 in Chippewa Falls were charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors each on Tuesday. 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki of Eau Claire and 23-year-old Elijah Johnson of Chippewa Falls were each charged as a party to a crime with armed robbery with the use of force, two counts of substantial battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, and one charge each of false imprisonment with the use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor theft, according to online court records.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
wiproud.com

Two Eau Claire men charged with armed robbery

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two men are charged in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki are charged with armed robbery, battery, and other counts. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police officers responded to a call for...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
winonaradio.com

Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
WINONA, MN
715newsroom.com

EC Fire Under Investigation

The Eau Claire Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at Realityworks at 2709 Mondovi Rd in Eau Claire at 01: 04pm on Monday January 30th. The first unit on scene reported smoke in the building and called for a full structure fire response to the facility. Heavy smoke was encountered throughout the building but crews were able to identify the origin of the fire which was a manufacturing machine. The fire was extinguished with a fire extinguisher and the building was ventilated for approximately an hour to clear the smoke.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Store awning collapses in Polk County

Frederic, Wis. (WEAU) - if you need a reminder to clear the snow from your roof or overhang, let this be a lesson. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the awning of the Angel Hands Thrift Store in the Village of Frederic in Polk County collapsed onto the sidewalk below. The...
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in Friday morning crash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a Friday morning crash in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street near HyVee just before 7 a.m. Friday. Police said one vehicle failed to yield while...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
seehafernews.com

Prison Time For Northwestern Wisconsin Man In Deadly Hammer Attack

It’s 30 years in prison for a northwestern Wisconsin man who beat another man to death with a hammer last year. A judge in Polk County yesterday sentenced Joseph Hadro to three decades in prison for the attack last March in Osceola. Firefighters found the victim inside a burning...
OSCEOLA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 53 was shut down for a while Wednesday as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Chippewa Falls. It happened around 10:50 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 53 on the bridge over the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says a car traveling in the right lane hit a deer, causing the vehicle to break down on the bridge. A semi hit a van that had swerved to avoid the car, and then also hit the car.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Edgar man charged with fleeing law enforcement and causing a multiple-vehicle crash in the process is sentenced to jail time and probation and is also ordered to pay restitution. 20-year-old Chad Myszka pleaded no contest and was found guilty of fleeing law enforcement, hit-and-run...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy