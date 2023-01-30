Around Town Briefs 1/30/23

EATING WILDLY: A few leaves here, some flowers over there, seeds from this plant and roots from that one. There is so much in the fields and woods that we can gather and eat.

Author Martha Wright’s longtime interest in spending hours outdoors led her to experiment with winter foraging for ingredients to use in holiday cookies. That led to writing and publishing a book about her experiences, “More Than Snow: A Guide to Winter Foraging with Recipes for Holiday Cookies.”

On Thursday, Wright will present “Eating Wildly: Foraging Edible Plants” to open the spring “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.

The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall.

Wright will talk about gathering wild foods along with the benefits of spending time outdoors and how foraging can encourage that. She will also share a recipe for pine needle sugar cookies.

A 2018 alumnus of UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, Wright lives in Barron County, right next to a county forest where she spends as much time outdoors as possible. She raised her four children on venison, goat milk, garden produce and wild edibles.

For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu .

• • •

FISH FRY: Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Jim Falls will be serving a fish fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The meal includes potato soup, three pieces of deep-fried fish, potato, beans, coleslaw, homemade roll, beverage and dessert.

Cost of the meal is $14 per plate for adults, $6 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children under age 4.

The meal is dine in or carry out.

• • •

SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is offering several classes in February. People age 50 and older can register for the classes:

• Ukulele lessons for beginners: Learn to play the ukulele or enhance your skills. Ukulele loans are available at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Classes are from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Feb. 2. Cost is $16 for members and $24 for nonmembers.

• Diabetes prevention using physical therapy: The UW-Eau Claire School of Nursing and Health will conduct an interactive presentation on the importance of physical activity in preventing diabetes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. A lunch and discussion will follow. Register by Jan. 31 for the presentation.

• Conversational Spanish lessons: This is for those wishing to learn conversational Spanish. All materials are provided. Classes are from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 14 to May 2. Register soon because class size is limited. Cost is $42 for members and $60 for nonmembers.

• Bridge lessons for beginners: Learn or refresh your Bridge game. Classes are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 7 to March 2. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Register by Feb. 1.

• German for beginners: Learn or enhance your German speaking skills from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 9 to May 4. Materials are included. Register with payment by Feb. 10. Cost is $42 for members and $60 for nonmembers.

• Driver safety class: This class, from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 20, is for those older than 50. Completion may save on car insurance. The class is taught by a certified AARP trainer. Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. Call the center to register by Feb. 15.

For more information on the classes or to register, contact the Senior Center at 715-839-4909 or visit lep-sc.org.

