Divorces 1/30/23
Chippewa County
Brooke M. Kenealy, 22, Payton J. Freagon, 23, both of Cadott.
Jill Proud, 61, Rex A. Lamb, 67, both of Chippewa Falls.
Rachel L. Van De Voort, 53, Cornell, Tate W. Van De Voort, 53, Ladysmith.
Dunn County
Amber E. Zander, 43, Menomonie, Galen B. Zander, 42, Boyceville.
Cassandra L. Stuart, 37, Menomonie, Ray C. Stuart, 45, Boyceville.
Kelly S. Jensen, 53, Jonestown, Texas, Travis L. Jensen, 51, Menomonie.
Gary L. Adolphson, 59, Menomonie, Linda M. Adolphson, 58, Champlin, Minn.
Nicole A. Groff, 46, Menomonie, Chad W. Groff, 44, Eau Claire.
Eau Claire County
Geraldine M. Caruso, 55, Derek S. Caruso, 41, both of Eau Claire.
Andrew P. Wise, 40, Katie R. Wise, 40, both of Eau Claire.
Kyle J. Chester, 30, Eau Claire, Desiree E. Chester, 30, Bozeman, Mont.
Lesedy M. Glaudell, 31, Derick J. Glaudell, 34, both of Eau Claire.
Krissa K. Hoffman, 38, Black River Falls, Shawn T. Hoffman, 34, Fairchild.
Ashley M. Smith, 36, Matthew G.O. Smith, 37, both of Eau Claire.
Jean M. Deutsch, 58, Fall Creek, Theodore J. Deutsch, 53, Eau Claire.
Jenny L. Jordahl, 39, Chippewa Falls, Darren S. Jordahl, 53, Eau Claire.
Brian W. Dunkelberger, 62, Jan M. Dunkelberger, 63, both of Eau Claire.
Kelly X. Hang, 44, Peter C. Hang, 52, both of Eau Claire.
Christine K. Gerl, 48, Eau Claire, Kent G. Gerl, 43, Chetek.
Dana J. Roach, 48, Jennifer I. Roach, 42, both of Eau Claire.
Robert T. Shaw, 77, Eau Claire, Kris L. Shaw, 47, Lanse, Mich.
Asher J. Kohler, 28, Eleva, Erika R. Kohler, 28, Eau Claire.
Krista R. Gauthier, 36, Chippewa Falls, Ricky R. Gauthier Jr., 35, Menomonie.
Comments / 0