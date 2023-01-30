Art Exhibits
“Crosscurrents: Works by Emma Barnes, Madeleine Speicher-Willis, and Billy Friebele” — through Feb. 3, King Street Gallery at Montgomery College, 930 King St., Silver Spring. Includes a broad range of mediums, from traditional painterly processes to cast concrete to video. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-567-1374, cms.montgomerycollege.edu.
“Mingling Echoes” — Feb. 6 to March 3, with an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6. Work by Lauren Koch, adjunct professor of sculpture who incorporates found and repurposed objects from a personal collection amassed over the past three decades from many places. Phaze 2 Gallery, 98 West Campus Drive, Shepherdstown, W.Va. 304-876-5159, eboggess@shepherd.edu, shepherd.edu/art/phaze-2-gallery.
