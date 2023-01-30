Art Exhibits

The Delaplaine Arts Center will show work by Brad Blair in the solo exhibition “Divergent Entities,” Feb. 4 to 26, with an artist talk at 2 p.m. Feb. 4. Blair’s curiosity of the unknown, paired with a strong imagination and an inquisitive mindset, leads him to create art what provides wonder and examination. His ceramic work in this exhibition are obscure oddities that help convey a message regarding this mysterious life we live, in a universe yet to be explored fully. This is Blair’s first solo exhibition since before the pandemic, and it will also be his largest exhibit to date, featuring 60 ceramic/mixed media works on display. “Along with creature forms, many of these new sculptures have references to the fungi kingdom, a source of inspiration that has exploded for me over the past few years,” Blair says. “The diversity of their shapes and colors, paired with their elusiveness and mysteriousness, have inspired me to incorporate them into my artwork.” For more information, call 301-698-0656 or go to delaplaine.org . Shown here, “Double the Visions,” by Blair. Courtesy photo

“Crosscurrents: Works by Emma Barnes, Madeleine Speicher-Willis, and Billy Friebele” — through Feb. 3, King Street Gallery at Montgomery College, 930 King St., Silver Spring. Includes a broad range of mediums, from traditional painterly processes to cast concrete to video. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-567-1374, cms.montgomerycollege.edu.

“Mingling Echoes” — Feb. 6 to March 3, with an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6. Work by Lauren Koch, adjunct professor of sculpture who incorporates found and repurposed objects from a personal collection amassed over the past three decades from many places. Phaze 2 Gallery, 98 West Campus Drive, Shepherdstown, W.Va. 304-876-5159, eboggess@shepherd.edu, shepherd.edu/art/phaze-2-gallery.