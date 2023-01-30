ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Frederick News-Post

Art Exhibits

By Susan Guynn
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfd37_0kVljyU800
The Delaplaine Arts Center will show work by Brad Blair in the solo exhibition “Divergent Entities,” Feb. 4 to 26, with an artist talk at 2 p.m. Feb. 4. Blair’s curiosity of the unknown, paired with a strong imagination and an inquisitive mindset, leads him to create art what provides wonder and examination. His ceramic work in this exhibition are obscure oddities that help convey a message regarding this mysterious life we live, in a universe yet to be explored fully. This is Blair’s first solo exhibition since before the pandemic, and it will also be his largest exhibit to date, featuring 60 ceramic/mixed media works on display. “Along with creature forms, many of these new sculptures have references to the fungi kingdom, a source of inspiration that has exploded for me over the past few years,” Blair says. “The diversity of their shapes and colors, paired with their elusiveness and mysteriousness, have inspired me to incorporate them into my artwork.” For more information, call 301-698-0656 or go to delaplaine.org . Shown here, “Double the Visions,” by Blair. Courtesy photo

“Crosscurrents: Works by Emma Barnes, Madeleine Speicher-Willis, and Billy Friebele” — through Feb. 3, King Street Gallery at Montgomery College, 930 King St., Silver Spring. Includes a broad range of mediums, from traditional painterly processes to cast concrete to video. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-567-1374, cms.montgomerycollege.edu.

“Mingling Echoes” — Feb. 6 to March 3, with an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6. Work by Lauren Koch, adjunct professor of sculpture who incorporates found and repurposed objects from a personal collection amassed over the past three decades from many places. Phaze 2 Gallery, 98 West Campus Drive, Shepherdstown, W.Va. 304-876-5159, eboggess@shepherd.edu, shepherd.edu/art/phaze-2-gallery.

Comments / 0

Related
anothermag.com

The Contemporary Women Artists Reclaiming Motherhood

“There are good artists that have children. They are called men,” Tracey Emin famously remarked, explaining that motherhood would “compromise” her work. She’s not alone in this belief: Marina Abramović similarly told the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel that she had three abortions, because she was certain having children “would be a disaster” for her work. “One only has limited energy in the body,” she said, “and I would have had to divide it.”
Curbed

A Writer’s Book-Stuffed Greenwich Village Studio

Books cover almost every square inch of the studio occupied by the poet, professor, and translator Richard Howard. Photo: Courtesy of Compass. The poet, professor, and translator Richard Howard, who passed away last March, spent many evenings at W.H. Auden’s apartment in the East Village drinking and talking literature. But one night, he was distracted by Auden’s library: The shelves had started overspilling, forming teetering piles. “Richard was already starting in that direction, and he decided he couldn’t live that way,” says Howard’s husband, artist David Alexander, who helped enforce a new rule: “One book in, one book out.” Over the years, the books that covered almost every square inch of Howard’s apartment shifted almost imperceptibly. Almost nothing else did.
GREENWICH, NY
B-Town (Burien) Blog

Art Corner: ‘Art is Like a Box of Chocolates’

One of the biggest inspirations of art is love, and perhaps no other art movement reflects the themes of love than the Romantic period. However, the romantic period was far from roses and chocolates, or love sonnets under a full moon. Starting in the 1800’s, the Romanticism movement began in...
crimereads.com

The Art of Stories Within Stories

I will read any book or poem, watch any movie or show, if within its story there is another story. Like most tastes, this one is hard to explain, but part of it is that the Russian nesting doll structure appeals to my sense of mystery. I read quite a few YA books incorporating this technique at a young age, so its rules feel familiar, and one is that, within a nested structure, the inner story holds a key (or keys) to the outer. Whether it be a clue, a metaphor highlighting theme or vital foreshadowing, the inner story becomes a text to scour for clues. It becomes a mystery box, and as a curious reader, I simply must know what’s inside.
traveltomorrow.com

Botticelli’s storytelling in paint

Going to Florence is always a good idea. Seeing the Uffizi Gallery with its renaissance masters is an essential part of any itinerary, housing; Sandro Botticelli (1445–1510), his teacher Fra Filippo Lippi (1406-1469), the younger contemporary genius Leonardo da Vinci (1452 – 1519) and next generation’s Michelangelo (1475–1564), to name but four.
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
7K+
Followers
251
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy