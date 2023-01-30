INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.27.2023 | LOCATION: Downtown CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: ADDED VIDEO – additional angles from throughout the night. Protestors have started to gather in Downtown Los Angeles to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pronounced deceased following a use of force incident by five Memphis PD officers. Protestors are seen marching through the streets. Video shows protestors breaching the fence around the LAPD station, graffiti on the walls. LAPD Mobile Field Force moves in on the east side of 1st Street on the protestors. Crowd surrounded LAPD officers inside patrol cars, placing electric scooters and blocking their paths. At least 6 LAPD units crashed into each other due to the protestors. Protestors rocked patrol cars and banged on windows, and even lit fireworks on a patrol unit. Mobile Field Force aggressively moved in and cleared the way. So far no arrests made. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO