onscene.tv
Aggressive Protestors Knock Down Barricades At LAPD Headquarters | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.27.2023 | LOCATION: Downtown CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: ADDED VIDEO – additional angles from throughout the night. Protestors have started to gather in Downtown Los Angeles to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pronounced deceased following a use of force incident by five Memphis PD officers. Protestors are seen marching through the streets. Video shows protestors breaching the fence around the LAPD station, graffiti on the walls. LAPD Mobile Field Force moves in on the east side of 1st Street on the protestors. Crowd surrounded LAPD officers inside patrol cars, placing electric scooters and blocking their paths. At least 6 LAPD units crashed into each other due to the protestors. Protestors rocked patrol cars and banged on windows, and even lit fireworks on a patrol unit. Mobile Field Force aggressively moved in and cleared the way. So far no arrests made. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Guest Column: Monterey Park’s Legacy Should Be Cultural Empowerment, Not Tragedy
On Jan. 21, the night before the Lunar New Year, a gunman killed 11 people and injured nine others at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California, frequented by immigrant elders. For many across the country and even the rest of Los Angeles County, the town became simply the latest American city to host a mass shooting. But for Asian Americans, particularly those in southern California, Monterey Park represents the epicenter of a multiculturally rich San Gabriel Valley region that is home to long-established ethnic enclaves, recent newcomers, as well as a generation of creatives melding traditions to create...
Mayor Bass' Inside Safe program targets 2 LA intersection encampments
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is moving forward with the push to house the homeless and clear street encampments with the Inside Safe program targeting two major Los Angeles intersections.Inside Safe, the brainchild of the new Mayor's Office, is a housing based outreach program where people are offered immediate housing and a commitment of services and permanent housing.The first two Inside Safe sites were launched in Hollywood at encampments near Cahuenga and the 101 freeway and in Venice; housing more than 100 people. The latest areas of encampment focus include the intersection of West 87th Street and Western Avenue and...
LAPD arrests man for making criminal threats, recovers multiple "high-powered" firearms
Los Angeles police on Tuesday arrested a man for making a range of criminal threats, and during the course of their investigation recovered a large amount of "high-powered" firearms. According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the scene of possible mental illness call regarding a male individual living on the 18th floor of a high-rise apartment building in Hollywood, located on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Gordon Street, just west of State Route 101.That man, identified as 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Braxton Johnson, was arrested after officers "determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met," police said. Officers...
New Information On Benedict Canyon Shooting
KTLA.com
Black Lives Matter protesters block streets in Venice
Black Lives Matter demonstrators blocked streets in Venice Sunday to protest the deaths of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during an arrest in Memphis, and Keenan Anderson, who died after he was restrained and shocked by a stun gun by Los Angeles police officers. More than two hundred demonstrators...
foxla.com
California anti-human trafficking operation nets 368 arrests
LOS ANGELES - An anti-human trafficking operation in California resulted in the arrests of 368 people, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday. 82 law enforcement agencies, along with victim advocacy groups, conducted a statewide operation focusing on the rescue of ‘commercially sexually exploited victims and the apprehension of their exploiters.’
foxla.com
LA illustrator honors Monterey Park mass shooting victims with artwork
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles-based illustrator honored the Monterey Park mass shooting victims through his artwork. Jonathan Chang is an artist who had his work displayed at New York's Times Square last year. When he heard about the mass shooting that killed eleven people, he said he could not believe the news.
foxla.com
Anti-Armenian messages printed on flyers in Beverly Hills
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Police are investigating after anti-Armenian messages were found in Beverly Hills. The hate messages were printed on flyers taped to street poles near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard. The message reads,"Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan, Israel. 4 brothers will wipe Armenia off the map."
foxla.com
Environmental groups call on Newsom to place moratorium on IE warehouses
Environmental activists are calling the air they breathe a public health emergency, and they're now asking Governor Gavin Newsom to put a moratorium on warehouses in the Inland Empire. The warehouse bring jobs to the local economy, but they've also had a negative impact for some when it comes to...
foxla.com
Board of police commissioners votes to reappoint Michel Moore as LAPD chief
LOS ANGELES - The LA Board of Police Commissioners has voted unanimously to reappoint Michel Moore as chief of the Los Angeles Police Department. Moore was appointed by the board Tuesday in a closed meeting to serve a second five-year term. "Chief Moore is an exceptional leader. Chief Moore remaining...
Alhambra honors hero who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
A week after the slaying of 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio, the neighboring city of Alhambra held a daylong Lunar New Year festival Sunday, including a special ceremony honoring the man who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman. Brandon Tsay, 26, received a “medal of courage” from the...
foxla.com
International criminals targeting some of California's poorest families, stealing state benefits
LOS ANGELES - The LAPD and the state officials are issuing a warning to some of California's poorest families — international criminals could be targeting their government benefits. "We believe it's quite organized," said Capt. Alfonso Lopez, who oversees the LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division. He added that they are...
Prosecutor: Tesla road rage driver targeted at least 6 motorists, was selling steroids
Charges were filed Tuesday against a man caught on video attacking drivers in Los Angeles with a metal pole. Prosecutors also revealed that Nathanial Radimak had a previous road rage arrest in which steroids were allegedly found in his car. Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four counts of assault by means of force […]
foxla.com
Man fatally stabbed outside Westlake Metro station
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Metro station. The victim, 28-year-old Adrian Alberto Casillas, was found inside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro stop Tuesday around 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stabbed Casillas outside the station located near Wilshire...
foxla.com
2 French bulldogs, Boxer puppy stolen in LA
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for three dogs stolen from their owners in Los Angeles recently, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. In three separate bulletins, the LAPD detailed the grand thefts of Dodger, a 1-year-old French bulldog, and Havoc, also a French bulldog, as well as the theft of Boxer puppy Rocker, who was stolen during a burglary.
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
Monterey Park thanks firefighter-paramedics, apologizes for overlooking their trauma, heroism
The city of Monterey Park is thanking the firefighter-paramedics who helped save lives after the mass shooting - and apologizing for not recognizing the trauma they experienced.
foxla.com
Man found dead inside upscale high-rise in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department launched a homicide investigation following a shooting at an upscale high-rise apartment building in downtown LA on Sunday night. LAPD officers were called to the building located at the intersection of 8th and Francisco streets around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a...
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley
A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
