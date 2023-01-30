Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas Poison and Drug Information Center has seen a rise pediatric patients trying to overdose on medications. Dr. Ari Filip, Medical Director for the Arkansas Poison and Drug Information Center says since 2005, the number has gone up in Arkansas about 300 percent in those aged 13 to 19, and 800 percent in the patients 12 and under.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO