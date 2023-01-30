ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Fired for using prescribed marijuana

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
What Are Those Mysterious Explosions Being Heard in Arkansas?

Besides winter weather impacting most of Arkansas mysterious explosions are being heard near Blytheville, Arkansas. According to police reports from the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, citizens have become concerned because the explosions have been rattling windows for miles around this small town located in the northeast corner of Arkansas 60 miles from West Memphis.
Ambulance stuck in ice freed by Arkansas National Guard team

ARKANSAS, USA — An Arkansas National Guard team dug out an ambulance while helping state police in Northwest Arkansas as icy weather bears down across the area. On Monday, after overnight sleet and ice blanketed NWA and The River Valley, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated National Guard teams to help Arkansas State Police teams in Fort Smith and Lowell.
Arkansas’s Gambling Laws: Past, Present and Future

Previously known as one of the most popular gambling destinations throughout the United States, Arkansas is a state that gamblers today tend to avoid. This boycott is due to the state’s strict and often outdated gambling laws. Opened in 1905, Oaklawn was the first venue that could be classified...
The People Behind Your News: Melinda Mayo

Melinda Mayo’s love for news began because of The Brady Bunch. As a young girl growing up in Pine Bluff, Mayo knew once the nightly news was over; she could watch her favorite television show. While waiting for her show to begin, Mayo watched former news anchors like Steve Barnes and Amy Oliver, and developed a love for news reporting.
School gendered bathroom bill passes through Arkansas House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Transgender people at Arkansas public schools would not be able to use the restrooms matching their gender identity under a bill advanced by a state House committee on Tuesday. The House Education Committee endorsed the legislation, which would apply to multi-person restrooms and locker rooms...
ARDOT speaks on current road conditions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away. Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above. You can find...
Two Arkansas Residents Arrest on I-30

On 01/28/2023 at approximately 8PM, LT Jonathan Painter observed a gray Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of the south service road of IH-30. He turned around and caught up to the vehicle at the 110 entrance ramp. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled over to the right side of the road.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

