KATV
Arkansas Poison Control Center seeing rise in intentional pediatric and teenage overdoses
Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas Poison and Drug Information Center has seen a rise pediatric patients trying to overdose on medications. Dr. Ari Filip, Medical Director for the Arkansas Poison and Drug Information Center says since 2005, the number has gone up in Arkansas about 300 percent in those aged 13 to 19, and 800 percent in the patients 12 and under.
Courthouse News Service
Fired for using prescribed marijuana
TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
What Are Those Mysterious Explosions Being Heard in Arkansas?
Besides winter weather impacting most of Arkansas mysterious explosions are being heard near Blytheville, Arkansas. According to police reports from the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, citizens have become concerned because the explosions have been rattling windows for miles around this small town located in the northeast corner of Arkansas 60 miles from West Memphis.
Co-counsel appointed in Arkansas deadly kidnapping case
A federal public defender has been appointed as co-counsel for the defendant facing charges stemming from the kidnapping and death of a pregnant Arkansas woman.
Post Register
Man admitted stabbing his girlfriend, her friend after walking in on them, prosecutors say
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (TND) — A man from Wisconsin admitted to stabbing his girlfriend and a friend of hers to death, prosecutors said. Richard Sotka was arrested 10 hours away in Arkansas, and it happened because of criminal charges he was already facing. The deadly stabbings happened in Green...
US Marshals offer reward for info on suspected MS-13 gang member accused in deadly Arkansas shooting
Federal officials and Springdale police are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspected gang member believed to be involved in the killing of an Arkansas man.
KHBS
Arkansas prison reform advocates, lawmakers, disagree on prison strategy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas prison reform advocates are asking lawmakers not to build new prisons. Many lawmakers are planning to do just that.
Linemen share why they made the trek to Arkansas to help in the case of major power outages
Power companies still have lots of crews coming in on stand-by for if this last final wave of the ice storm causes any power outages.
FBI warns of virtual kidnapping scheme targeting Spanish-speaking Arkansans
The FBI field office in Little Rock has issued a warning about a virtual kidnapping scheme targeting Spanish-speaking citizens in Arkansas.
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
5newsonline.com
Ambulance stuck in ice freed by Arkansas National Guard team
ARKANSAS, USA — An Arkansas National Guard team dug out an ambulance while helping state police in Northwest Arkansas as icy weather bears down across the area. On Monday, after overnight sleet and ice blanketed NWA and The River Valley, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated National Guard teams to help Arkansas State Police teams in Fort Smith and Lowell.
Arkansas offers residents way to check unclaimed property
The state of Arkansas is giving residents a way to see if they have unclaimed property in celebration of Unclaimed Property Day.
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Scipio Africanus Jones; prominent Little Rock attorney
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scipio Africanus Jones, commonly known as S. A. Jones was born to an enslaved woman and would later become known as one of the most notable businessmen and attorneys in central Arkansas. Jones was born in 1863 near Tulip in Dallas County to Jemmina Jones,...
armoneyandpolitics.com
Arkansas’s Gambling Laws: Past, Present and Future
Previously known as one of the most popular gambling destinations throughout the United States, Arkansas is a state that gamblers today tend to avoid. This boycott is due to the state’s strict and often outdated gambling laws. Opened in 1905, Oaklawn was the first venue that could be classified...
aymag.com
The People Behind Your News: Melinda Mayo
Melinda Mayo’s love for news began because of The Brady Bunch. As a young girl growing up in Pine Bluff, Mayo knew once the nightly news was over; she could watch her favorite television show. While waiting for her show to begin, Mayo watched former news anchors like Steve Barnes and Amy Oliver, and developed a love for news reporting.
Attorney General Tim Griffin addresses Summit Utilities overcharge in energy bills
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said he has reached out to Summit Utilities officials to address the overcharges in energy bills.
School gendered bathroom bill passes through Arkansas House
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Transgender people at Arkansas public schools would not be able to use the restrooms matching their gender identity under a bill advanced by a state House committee on Tuesday. The House Education Committee endorsed the legislation, which would apply to multi-person restrooms and locker rooms...
Kait 8
ARDOT speaks on current road conditions
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away. Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above. You can find...
Two Arkansas Residents Arrest on I-30
On 01/28/2023 at approximately 8PM, LT Jonathan Painter observed a gray Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of the south service road of IH-30. He turned around and caught up to the vehicle at the 110 entrance ramp. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled over to the right side of the road.
Death of Tyre Nichols shows importance of 2020 Arkansas law enforcement task force
Following the murder, captured on camera of George Floyd "there was a lot of frustration," Timothy Campbell said.
