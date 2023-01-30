Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage
The Boston Red Sox have not produced at first base in years. A former New York Yankee could aid Triston Casas in boosting production next season.
Dodgers president reveals 2023 Max Muncy, Miguel Vargas, Gavin Lux lineup plan
Los Angeles Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman recently revealed the potential infield plan for 2023, per Jim Bowden. Miguel Vargas, one of LA’s top prospects, is expected to earn a spot on the big league roster to open the season. It was previously unclear exactly what position he would play. But Friedman suggested that Vargas will likely handle second base duties with Gavin Lux shifting to shortstop and Max Muncy playing the hot corner.
Baseball Icon Dies
Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
Jacob deGrom Told Buck Showalter There's a 'Real' Story Behind Leaving New York Mets
Jacob deGrom bolted for the Texas Rangers in free agency, signing a lucrative five-year, $185 million deal. The Mets countered after losing their ace by signing Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. All parties have seemingly moved on. However, manager Buck Showalter shared a little nugget about the situation with...
Who Will Sign Shohei Ohtani? 8 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
If Shohei Ohtani leaves the Los Angeles Angels via free agency after the conclusion of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, where might the 2021 American League MVP sign? Here are eight potential free agent destinations for the Japanese star.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
This Lakers-Raptors Trade Gets LeBron James More Help
The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Fans across the league will be eager to see what their team does, leading up to February 9th. Of course, there will be more eyes on some teams than others. Some teams will be widely expected to make significant upgrades. On the other hand, some may be helping them do the upgrading.
Legendary Baseball Coach Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Yankees can still land top remaining free-agent left-fielder if asking price comes down
Ideally, the New York Yankees would make a last-minute play on the top remaining left-field free agent on the market, Jurickson Profar. Coming from the San Diego Padres, turning down a $7.5 million player option to stay on the West Coast for one more season, Profar saw the market and decided to test the waters in hopes of landing a more prominent deal — nobody seems to be biting the past few weeks.
Freddie Freeman Found Closure From Braves Career After Sending Text Message To Dodgers Teammates
After helping the Atlanta Braves win the World Series, Freddie Freeman became a free agent for the first time in his 12-year MLB career. While it was widely expected the sides would quickly work out a new contract, that never came to fruition due to a reported disagreement over the inclusion of a sixth year.
Dodgers Land Veteran Reliever on Minor League Deal
After spending time playing across multiple MLB teams, Andriese will now pitch for Los Angeles.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans
The San Francisco 49ers are moving quickly now that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is taking his talents elsewhere. Ryans, who was a highly in-demand candidate, officially accepted a job on Tuesday to become the head coach of an AFC team. In the wake of the news, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the 49ers... The post 49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NCAA Star Dies at 23
Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Famous Dodgers Scout Passes Away
Ralph Avila, who spent over 50 years affiliated with the Dodgers and their presence in the Dominican Republic, passed away on Monday at the age of 92.
Angels Rumors: Halos Remain Very Interested in Signing Free-Agent All-Star Closer
He would bring a ton of experience to the bullpen.
Knicks willing to offer two first-round picks to Raptors for OG Anunoby: Report
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks have shown a willingness to trade two first-round picks to the Raptors for OG Anunoby.
Red Sox Reportedly Trade Former All-Star To Marlins For Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever
Boston added a new reliever Monday
