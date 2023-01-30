ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

ClutchPoints

Dodgers president reveals 2023 Max Muncy, Miguel Vargas, Gavin Lux lineup plan

Los Angeles Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman recently revealed the potential infield plan for 2023, per Jim Bowden. Miguel Vargas, one of LA’s top prospects, is expected to earn a spot on the big league roster to open the season. It was previously unclear exactly what position he would play. But Friedman suggested that Vargas will likely handle second base duties with Gavin Lux shifting to shortstop and Max Muncy playing the hot corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Icon Dies

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Raptors Trade Gets LeBron James More Help

The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Fans across the league will be eager to see what their team does, leading up to February 9th. Of course, there will be more eyes on some teams than others. Some teams will be widely expected to make significant upgrades. On the other hand, some may be helping them do the upgrading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Yardbarker

Yankees can still land top remaining free-agent left-fielder if asking price comes down

Ideally, the New York Yankees would make a last-minute play on the top remaining left-field free agent on the market, Jurickson Profar. Coming from the San Diego Padres, turning down a $7.5 million player option to stay on the West Coast for one more season, Profar saw the market and decided to test the waters in hopes of landing a more prominent deal — nobody seems to be biting the past few weeks.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans

The San Francisco 49ers are moving quickly now that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is taking his talents elsewhere. Ryans, who was a highly in-demand candidate, officially accepted a job on Tuesday to become the head coach of an AFC team. In the wake of the news, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the 49ers... The post 49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.

