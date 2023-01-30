As of March 17, 2023, Canada will offer medically assisted suicide to people whose only “grievous and irremediable” medical condition is mental illness. This is the most recent addition to the list of ways to qualify for the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program. That list has been steadily increasing since Canada’s Supreme Court decided that a ban on assisted suicide was a violation of dignity and autonomy in 2015.

