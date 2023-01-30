ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

After a tough regular season, Chiefs’ Harrison Butker delivers in the playoffs... again

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JfN1I_0kVli3jX00

Harrison Butker has endured the most difficult of his six NFL seasons. He suffered an ankle injury in the opener, missed games for the first time in his career and also finished the regular season with his lowest accuracy number — combined field goals and extra points.

But when he was needed most, in the playoffs’ biggest game with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake, Butker delivered Sunday night.

His 45-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining was the game-winner in the Chiefs’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

“I try to treat every kick like a big kick,” Butker said. “Extra points, first-quarter field goals, those are all big kicks to me. So when I do get to that big moment it’s the same. I try to trick my mind in that regard.”

But Butker couldn’t trick the conditions. The wind chill was 10 degrees at kickoff and lower some three hours later. The wind was swirling. Flags that fly atop the goal posts and ones above the stadium seemed to be blowing in different directions.

“What do you think, Tommy?” Butker asked of his holder, punter Tommy Townsend, who was standing at the next locker after the game. “A little in the face and left to right. I thought the wind was worse than what the flags were showing.”

Butker has plenty of leg for a 45-yard attempt. He booted a club-record 62-yarder this season, a highlight in a season in which he went 18 for 24 on field goals and missed three extra points.

But the conditions Sunday presented a challenge.

“I wasn’t sure if the ball was going to have enough distance,” Butker said. “I hit it well. But it was just kind of floating up in the air. I’m glad it went over.”

Butker was so unsure of the kick that, even as Townsend started embracing him, Butker wasn’t sure the kick was good.

The field goal was set up by a couple of big plays in the game’s previous minutes. The Bengals got the ball with 2:30 remaining and moved to their 35. But on third down, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones came up with his second — and the team’s fifth — sack of the day to end the drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVE8T_0kVli3jX00
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker walks off the field after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Begals to win the AFC Championship Game 23-20 Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Buker kicked a field goal in the final seconds to win the game. Nick Wagner/nwagner@kcstar.com

A 29-yard punt return by Skyy Moore gave the Chiefs possession at their 47 with 30 seconds remaining. On third and 4, Patrick Mahomes scrambled for five yards to the Bengals’ 42 and was shoved to the ground after he went out of bounds. The resulting penalty on the Bengals tacked on an additional 15 yards.

Butker needed that. Had the ball not advanced past the 42, a 59-yard attempt would have been a shaky proposition.

“In warm-ups, I was dropping 55-yarders short going in that direction,” Butker said.

But the penalty put the ball at the 27. Butker had already made field goals of 43 and 24 yards. He had been warming up ever since the Chiefs got the ball.

And there is this: Since joining the Chiefs, he has been money in the biggest moments.

In the 2018 AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, Butker drilled a 39-yarder with eight seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

The Chiefs’ dramatic 2021 Divisional Round victory in overtime against the Buffalo Bills doesn’t happen unless Butker nails a 49-yarder on the final play of regulation.

And he sent last year’s AFC title game into overtime with a 44-yard kick on the final play of regulation in a game the Chiefs eventually lost.

“As a kicker, you dream about those moments,” Butker said. “That’s what everyone remembers, those big kicks.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
890
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy