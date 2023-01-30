Nebraska men’s basketball has hit a rough stretch in its season. To start the year, the Huskers looked like they could become a sneaky force in the Big Ten after they pulled off huge upsets against then-No. 7 Creighton, Iowa and nearly toppled now-No. 1 Purdue before falling in overtime. After a win at Minnesota on January 7, all things were looking up in Lincoln.

