ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Nebraskan

Women’s basketball guard Callin Hake wins DN Freshman Athlete of the Month

The first month of 2023 brought fierce action for Husker athletics, with 11 teams starting or continuing their seasons. January also offered much growth from numerous athletes within the freshman class. This month’s winner took a big step forward, as she rose up the depth chart to become a starter...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

What we’ve learned from Matt Rhule’s first two months at Nebraska

This week marked two months since Matt Rhule was hired as Nebraska’s next head coach and accepted the task of restoring the fallen giant of a program to some semblance of its glory days. In the time since, we’ve gained significantly more insight into his plan to rebuild Husker...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

A look back and forward entering the 2023 Nebraska baseball season

That’s the approximate drive from Haymarket Park in Lincoln to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. It’s a 54-minute trek to the final destination where Nebraska baseball and its fourth-year head coach, Will Bolt, hope to find themselves in June for the College World Series. Just two years ago,...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebrasketball weekly look-ahead

Nebraska men’s basketball has hit a rough stretch in its season. To start the year, the Huskers looked like they could become a sneaky force in the Big Ten after they pulled off huge upsets against then-No. 7 Creighton, Iowa and nearly toppled now-No. 1 Purdue before falling in overtime. After a win at Minnesota on January 7, all things were looking up in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

OPINION: Bible study should be moved to avoid lobbying allegations

Each week, a group of Nebraska legislators and legislative staff gather for a Bible study at the Lincoln State Capitol led by Arin Hess, a former pastor and current president of Capitol Studies, a Lincoln-based Christian ministry serving government leaders. In a state where nearly three-quarters of the population identify...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Weekly crime log, Jan. 23-29

A number of student-related crimes filled the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department’s logs during the first week back to classes, involving drugs, alcohol and a false fire alarm. The fire alarm, which was pulled at the Kauffman Academic Residential Center by a student on Friday, Jan. 27, ended with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy