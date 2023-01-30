Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
strictly-business.com
Downtown Lincoln Association: Fleetwood Brings the Juxtaposition of Fine Dining in a Casual Atmosphere
Under the O street viaduct, Leadbelly’s sister restaurant, Fleetwood, has opened its doors. Fleetwood is Red Herring Concepts’ second downtown spot and third overall restaurant in Lincoln. Red Herring Concepts is the mind behind Toast in Fallbrook and Leadbelly two blocks away. Fleetwood is located on 8th and...
telecompetitor.com
Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator
Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
Daily Nebraskan
CARE Moves to New Space in Louise Pound Hall
Editors’ note: This story mentions sexual assault survivorship. The Center for Advocacy, Response and Education celebrated the expansion of its space and resources to the second story of Louise Pound Hall on Jan. 26 with an open house for staff and students. The new space features multiple offices, a...
Ethanol plant contaminants found in more homes, streams, soil
MEAD — Residents near the closed AltEn ethanol plant were told Monday night that contaminants found in area homes were “significantly higher” than those found in houses in Omaha and another rural community, Kennard. But investigators with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and...
News Channel Nebraska
Cross country move for barn, underway near Pickrell
BEATRICE – It was not your typical moving day, for Justin and Emily Haxby. No moving from house to house….or packing belongings in the moving truck. Hauling a huge barn from one location to another over two days, takes some advance planning. "We're moving it back home. This is my Grandma Roy's family property. I've worked in this barn, we've thrown thousands and thousands of bales by hand and then taken them all back out by bale elevator. It's just one of those things...I've loved the barn since I was a kid and it's been in the family...so we're gonna move it back home and save it....and use it for hay storage back home."
klin.com
LFR Finds Plastic, Trash And Tires Burning In Apartment Fireplace
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were sent to an apartment building near 8th and G for a chimney fire around 11:30 Tuesday morning. Captain Nancy Crist says crews were initially cancelled because the smoke reported in the area was coming from a fireplace. She says one of their engines was...
1011now.com
Lincoln man credits healthy lifestyle for being a good heart transplant candidate at 74
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - February is American Heart Month, when the impacts and benefits of taking care of your heart are highlighted. For Jim Wagner, his efforts to keep his body in shape paid off when he had a life changing diagnosis. “It’s something that’s not work for me,” Wagner...
Paralyzed Lincoln Army vet finds peace, happiness through PVA
An accident in 1992 left Chris Parnell paralyzed from the waist down, ending his military career. He was in a dark place but was able to find the light through Paralyzed Veterans of America.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Once Again Named One of Nation’s Smartest Growing Franchises
Midwest-Based Drive-Thru Coffee Franchise Recognized for Continued Meteoric Growth. January 30, 2023 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - For the third straight year, Scooter’s Coffee, a leading drive-thru coffee franchise, has earned a spot on Franchise Times’ Fast and Serious list. It joined the list in 2021 at No. 29 and for the past two years has held the No. 3 spot.
News Channel Nebraska
Gas company quickly stops small gas leak in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a hit gas line on Tuesday morning. The Columbus Fire Department said a small distribution line was hit while digging to remove a fence on 23rd Ave between 17th St. and 18th St. around 10:20 a.m. There were no injuries reported. Once...
iheart.com
Nebraska Getting $2.6-Million In Federal Grants For Infrastructure
(Undated) -- The State of Nebraska is getting $2.6-million in federal grant money to use on infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation says it's part of over $5-billion given out to states to improve roads and sidewalks. Eight Nebraska cities will benefit from the grant money, including Omaha and Lincoln.
Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says
LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing on the TIF-related […] The post Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund
LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former official who served three Nebraska governors, said Thursday that the […] The post Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
klkntv.com
Intersection in southeast Lincoln to close until the fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed until the fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, weather permitting. The department says drivers can use 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road to Nebraska Parkway...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
klkntv.com
Thief stuffed Burger King’s bathroom pipes in pants, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A toilet paper thief escalated and stole the pipes behind the toilet, Lincoln Police say. Police are still looking for the woman, who stole the pipes on Dec. 12 at the Burger King near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue. Security video showed the woman going...
klkntv.com
House fires in Lancaster County total nearly $1 million in damage in 12 hours
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – A number of house fires were reported in the Lincoln area in recent days, all in below freezing temperatures. One home was destroyed, and two others sustained heavy damage in a span of just 12 hours. The three fires caused a combined $980,000 in damage.
News Channel Nebraska
High speed pursuit from Cook to Nebraska City
TECUMSEH – A Lincoln man is charged with flight to avoid arrest after allegedly fleeing police from Highway 50 near Cook to just before the weigh station on Highway 2 at Nebraska City. A Johnson County sheriff’s deputy says he was pursuing a Toyota Camry on Jan. 18, when...
Comments / 0