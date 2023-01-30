ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

telecompetitor.com

Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator

Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

CARE Moves to New Space in Louise Pound Hall

Editors’ note: This story mentions sexual assault survivorship. The Center for Advocacy, Response and Education celebrated the expansion of its space and resources to the second story of Louise Pound Hall on Jan. 26 with an open house for staff and students. The new space features multiple offices, a...
North Platte Post

Ethanol plant contaminants found in more homes, streams, soil

MEAD — Residents near the closed AltEn ethanol plant were told Monday night that contaminants found in area homes were “significantly higher” than those found in houses in Omaha and another rural community, Kennard. But investigators with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and...
MEAD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cross country move for barn, underway near Pickrell

BEATRICE – It was not your typical moving day, for Justin and Emily Haxby. No moving from house to house….or packing belongings in the moving truck. Hauling a huge barn from one location to another over two days, takes some advance planning. "We're moving it back home. This is my Grandma Roy's family property. I've worked in this barn, we've thrown thousands and thousands of bales by hand and then taken them all back out by bale elevator. It's just one of those things...I've loved the barn since I was a kid and it's been in the family...so we're gonna move it back home and save it....and use it for hay storage back home."
PICKRELL, NE
klin.com

LFR Finds Plastic, Trash And Tires Burning In Apartment Fireplace

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were sent to an apartment building near 8th and G for a chimney fire around 11:30 Tuesday morning. Captain Nancy Crist says crews were initially cancelled because the smoke reported in the area was coming from a fireplace. She says one of their engines was...
LINCOLN, NE
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Once Again Named One of Nation’s Smartest Growing Franchises

Midwest-Based Drive-Thru Coffee Franchise Recognized for Continued Meteoric Growth. January 30, 2023 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - For the third straight year, Scooter’s Coffee, a leading drive-thru coffee franchise, has earned a spot on Franchise Times’ Fast and Serious list. It joined the list in 2021 at No. 29 and for the past two years has held the No. 3 spot.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gas company quickly stops small gas leak in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a hit gas line on Tuesday morning. The Columbus Fire Department said a small distribution line was hit while digging to remove a fence on 23rd Ave between 17th St. and 18th St. around 10:20 a.m. There were no injuries reported. Once...
COLUMBUS, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Getting $2.6-Million In Federal Grants For Infrastructure

(Undated) -- The State of Nebraska is getting $2.6-million in federal grant money to use on infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation says it's part of over $5-billion given out to states to improve roads and sidewalks. Eight Nebraska cities will benefit from the grant money, including Omaha and Lincoln.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says

LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing on the TIF-related […] The post Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund

LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former official who served three Nebraska governors, said Thursday that the […] The post Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Intersection in southeast Lincoln to close until the fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed until the fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, weather permitting. The department says drivers can use 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road to Nebraska Parkway...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

High speed pursuit from Cook to Nebraska City

TECUMSEH – A Lincoln man is charged with flight to avoid arrest after allegedly fleeing police from Highway 50 near Cook to just before the weigh station on Highway 2 at Nebraska City. A Johnson County sheriff’s deputy says he was pursuing a Toyota Camry on Jan. 18, when...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

