ALBANY, GA – The Good Life City catchphrase in Albany was so good, it had to have a semi-pro basketball team named after it. Meet the Albany Good Life, a team that was rebranded in October last year after it was originally disbanded over 10 years ago. But with a new idea and vision to keep the team around for good, PR director, Yaz Johnson, and others pitched the team team to the Albany commission to let them know this group is here to stay.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO