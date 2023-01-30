ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Area football players sign scholarship offers

ALBANY - National Signing Day didn't bring too many surprises in Albany except that two of Albany's best running backs did not ink letters of intent. Dougherty's Jacob Stallworth and Westover's Aiden Griffin were not among the athletes who made their college decisions Tuesday. At Monroe, five seniors chose their...
New semi-pro basketball team hits the Good Life City

ALBANY, GA – The Good Life City catchphrase in Albany was so good, it had to have a semi-pro basketball team named after it. Meet the Albany Good Life, a team that was rebranded in October last year after it was originally disbanded over 10 years ago. But with a new idea and vision to keep the team around for good, PR director, Yaz Johnson, and others pitched the team team to the Albany commission to let them know this group is here to stay.
Tifton middle schoolers receive FBLA awards

Some may not have liked the news, but most faculty at VSU and students say it’s time. They say they adapted well and quickly to COVID, but they’re ready to get back to a traditional college experience. Sam Watson isn’t unfamiliar with Georgia politics. Georgia Hospital Association,...
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
Georgia Hospital Association, colleagues honor Dr. Anthony Parker

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Hospital Association is honoring the late Dr. Anthony Parker with its Distinguished Service Award. Parker was Albany Tech’s president for almost 30 years and a force for healthcare workers in southwest Georgia. Staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital say healthcare in Southwest Georgia...
Golden Rams Reversal: Albany State Head Coach Apologizes For HBCU Offering Scholarship To White Teen Who Used Racial Slur

Back in November, it was reported that Caucasian student football player Marcus Stokes lost his scholarship to the University of Florida because—despite all the news stories we constantly see about white people paying consequences after videos of them using racial slurs went viral, Stokes decided it was a good idea to post a two-second clip of him rapping, “Welcome back, n***a.”
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany

Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions. Some may not have liked the news, but most faculty at VSU and students say it’s time. They say they adapted well and quickly to COVID, but they’re ready to get back to a traditional college experience.
ASU student wins Target HBCU Design Challenge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) student is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Cameron Burnham, a senior visual and performing arts major at ASU, will have his t-shirt design sold in Target stores nationwide. The design features an illustration of six women with varying hairstyles and skin tones atop the word “CULTURE”.
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
Black History Month events across Southwest Georiga

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black History Month is all of February and Albany and the surrounding areas have several events planned to celebrate the month. Date and Time: Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Location: Pebble Hill Plantation. Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville will be holding a ribbon cutting and exhibit...
Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
Photo surrounding the case of of unidentified Mary Cowan

From left to right: Justin Vinson, Sherry Scaff, Kanazawa Albritten, Michael Burk, Angela Fogarty and Tina Watson. Renderings of the proposed Phoebe, Albany Tech life learning center. Updated: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT. Renderings of the proposed life and learning center from Phoebe and Albany Technical College. Updated:...
Albany Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia

Albany Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Albany, Georgia. Opened in 1976, it features Belk, JCPenney, Dillard's, Old Navy, and Books-A-Million as its anchor stores. It is managed by Aronov Realty.
Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida woman has been identified by authorities after being found injured in Newton 37 years ago, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The woman was found injured and unconscious on the side of the road of Highway 91 North on May 14, 1985,...
