Albany Herald
Albany Area football players sign scholarship offers
ALBANY - National Signing Day didn't bring too many surprises in Albany except that two of Albany's best running backs did not ink letters of intent. Dougherty's Jacob Stallworth and Westover's Aiden Griffin were not among the athletes who made their college decisions Tuesday. At Monroe, five seniors chose their...
southgatv.com
New semi-pro basketball team hits the Good Life City
ALBANY, GA – The Good Life City catchphrase in Albany was so good, it had to have a semi-pro basketball team named after it. Meet the Albany Good Life, a team that was rebranded in October last year after it was originally disbanded over 10 years ago. But with a new idea and vision to keep the team around for good, PR director, Yaz Johnson, and others pitched the team team to the Albany commission to let them know this group is here to stay.
WALB 10
Tifton middle schoolers receive FBLA awards
Some may not have liked the news, but most faculty at VSU and students say it’s time. They say they adapted well and quickly to COVID, but they’re ready to get back to a traditional college experience. Sam Watson isn’t unfamiliar with Georgia politics. Georgia Hospital Association,...
Albany Herald
Terrell County Greenwave sweeps Mitchell County - knocks off No.4-ranked Eagles
DAWSON — It wasn’t pretty but the Terrell County Greenwave knocked off No. 4-ranked Mitchell County Tuesday night with a stingy defense and some timely rebounding by a 43-38 final. The Lady Greenwave also held on for a 49-45 win as the teams near the end of the regular season and are looking toward the region tournament.
WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
WALB 10
Georgia Hospital Association, colleagues honor Dr. Anthony Parker
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Hospital Association is honoring the late Dr. Anthony Parker with its Distinguished Service Award. Parker was Albany Tech’s president for almost 30 years and a force for healthcare workers in southwest Georgia. Staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital say healthcare in Southwest Georgia...
Golden Rams Reversal: Albany State Head Coach Apologizes For HBCU Offering Scholarship To White Teen Who Used Racial Slur
Back in November, it was reported that Caucasian student football player Marcus Stokes lost his scholarship to the University of Florida because—despite all the news stories we constantly see about white people paying consequences after videos of them using racial slurs went viral, Stokes decided it was a good idea to post a two-second clip of him rapping, “Welcome back, n***a.”
WALB 10
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some controversy within the Thomasville City Schools is creating tension between concerned parents, the school board and the superintendent. Some concerns parents and students have included the downsizing of the Thomasville football team’s field house and a potential cutback in AP courses. Ava Fletcher, a...
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
WALB 10
ASU student wins Target HBCU Design Challenge
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) student is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Cameron Burnham, a senior visual and performing arts major at ASU, will have his t-shirt design sold in Target stores nationwide. The design features an illustration of six women with varying hairstyles and skin tones atop the word “CULTURE”.
WALB 10
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
WALB 10
Tifton middle school students win across the board at the Future Business Leadership Conference
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton were in the winning business, while also learning more about business through the National Future Business Leaders of America Leadership (FBLA) Conference. 57 students from the school competed in 24 different events. Out of those students, there were...
Spark Thomasville helping build small businesses for minorities
A free 12-week entrepreneur program that specializes in training opportunities and resources for potential and existing small businesses.
WALB 10
Black History Month events across Southwest Georiga
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black History Month is all of February and Albany and the surrounding areas have several events planned to celebrate the month. Date and Time: Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Location: Pebble Hill Plantation. Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville will be holding a ribbon cutting and exhibit...
WCTV
Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
WALB 10
Photo surrounding the case of of unidentified Mary Cowan
From left to right: Justin Vinson, Sherry Scaff, Kanazawa Albritten, Michael Burk, Angela Fogarty and Tina Watson. Renderings of the proposed Phoebe, Albany Tech life learning center. Updated: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT. Renderings of the proposed life and learning center from Phoebe and Albany Technical College. Updated:...
tourcounsel.com
Albany Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
Albany Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Albany, Georgia. Opened in 1976, it features Belk, JCPenney, Dillard's, Old Navy, and Books-A-Million as its anchor stores. It is managed by Aronov Realty.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
ALBANY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Jeremiah Sumbry, 13, was reported missing Sunday, January 29 from his home in Albany. Long Term Forecast: What weather could be in store for Savannah this St....
WALB 10
Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida woman has been identified by authorities after being found injured in Newton 37 years ago, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The woman was found injured and unconscious on the side of the road of Highway 91 North on May 14, 1985,...
