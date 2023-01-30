Top Democratic and GOP lawmakers split on Air Force general's forecast of a coming war with China

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) revealed the full Senate body will get a briefing about China on Feb. 15 amid the suspected spy balloon controversy. “The full Senate — all senators of both parties — will have a larger and full China briefing next week. And that is something that I think will be very important, serious and hopefully nonpolitical,” Schumer said at a press conference. “Under this full brief, all senators in both parties will be briefed by the Department of Defense on their office of Net Assessment (ONA) US-China Overmatch Study.”

3 HOURS AGO