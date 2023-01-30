Top Democratic and GOP lawmakers split on Air Force general's forecast of a coming war with China

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Spy balloon dubbed a ‘wake up call’ to China’s war plans
The Chinese spy balloon that disrupted commercial airspace around Billings, Montana, and then floated across the country this weekend, is a “wake up call” to the communist country’s larger threat of war, according to military experts who have been charting Beijing’s expansion for decades. On background,...
Washington Examiner
Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
Washington Examiner
China's self-inflicted balloon shot
Here are two predictions about the Chinese spy balloon now floating across the continental U.S. First, we'll learn that President Joe Biden was offered a shoot-down option with very low risk to Montanans. Second, Beijing will come to deeply regret this incident. Whatever political challenges the balloon poses for Biden,...
Washington Examiner
Former spy chief John Ratcliffe denies reports of Chinese balloon instances under Trump
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe refuted accounts from Pentagon officials that Chinese balloons entered U.S. airspace on at least three occasions under the Trump administration. Ratcliffe, who served as former President Donald Trump's spy chief from 2020 to 2021, joined a few other former Trump administration officials claiming...
Washington Examiner
Biden was briefed on Chinese spy balloon on Tuesday, White House says
President Joe Biden is tracking the Chinese spy balloon above Montana "closely" after first being briefed on its presence on Tuesday. The White House defended the delay in making information about the high-altitude surveillance balloon public and Biden's decision not to take military options against it, adding the president "acted immediately to take all necessary steps to protect [the country] against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information" and will continue "to receive regular briefings and updates from the national security team."
Washington Examiner
Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Carolinas Saturday morning
The suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen Saturday morning hovering over North Carolina and South Carolina. An Asheville-area resident Kim Hixson captured photos of the balloon at about 8:40 a.m. ET. A Charlotte-based Meteorologist Brad Panovich snapped a photo of it over his neighborhood. Other sightings occurred in Greenville, South...
Washington Examiner
Crenshaw speculates secret McCarthy side deal was reason for Homeland chair defeat
EXCLUSIVE — A House Republican who was a serious contender to become the next Homeland Security chair suggested private deals Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made with House Freedom Caucus members to secure the gavel may have doomed his bid. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) had been making moves to lead...
Washington Examiner
Victoria Spartz passes on Indiana Senate run, will retire from politics in 2024
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced she will retire from Congress at the end of her term in 2024. The Indiana Republican will not seek another two years in the House and has decided against a run for Indiana's open Senate seat. Spartz recently began her second term in the House and has been an increasingly independent voice in the Republican conference.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration forced border officials to release 600,000 illegal immigrants
The Biden administration dramatically accelerated the rate at which it forced federal immigration officials at the border to release illegal immigrants into the country and did not place them in court proceedings. A new report from NBC News found that nearly 600,000 immigrants in total were paroled into the United...
Washington Examiner
Chuck Schumer says Senate will get ‘full’ briefing on China
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) revealed the full Senate body will get a briefing about China on Feb. 15 amid the suspected spy balloon controversy. “The full Senate — all senators of both parties — will have a larger and full China briefing next week. And that is something that I think will be very important, serious and hopefully nonpolitical,” Schumer said at a press conference. “Under this full brief, all senators in both parties will be briefed by the Department of Defense on their office of Net Assessment (ONA) US-China Overmatch Study.”
Washington Examiner
Biden's balloon blunder
Shooting down a Chinese surveillance balloon now flying over America is more complicated than it seems. Because of the balloon's altitude and attached arrays, a shoot-down order would risk debris spraying over a wide area, endangering people on the ground. Still, President Joe Biden's lethargic response to this affront is disappointing at best.
Washington Examiner
Weekly White House Report Card: China and jobs ballooning
This week’s White House report card finds President Joe Biden at frigid Camp David rubbing his hands at the anticipation of bragging about big jobs growth when he delivers his State of the Union address, and watching the danger of Chinese spy balloons floating over the U.S. turning into a political disaster.
Washington Examiner
Biden says he takes no blame for inflation, which was at 1.4% when he took office
President Joe Biden said Friday he takes no blame for high inflation under his watch, though inflation has spiked considerably during his two years in the White House . The inflation rate was 1.4% the month Biden took office. It reached 5% by May 2021 and peaked at 9.1% last June, a figure not seen in more than 40 years, before receding back to 5% in December. Even that figure remains 2 1/2 times above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%.
Washington Examiner
China expresses surprise as ‘spy balloon’ floating over Montana casts shadow on impending Blinken Beijing visit
HASTILY CALLED BRIEFING: Word went out to Pentagon reporters just before 4:30 p.m. yesterday that a senior defense official would be briefing on a “national security issue” in less than an hour. The urgent Zoom briefing was to reveal that NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, was tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon, believed to be Chinese, drifting over the northwestern United States for the past few days.
Washington Examiner
MTG moving on up, while Omar is out: Washington Photos of the Week
Capitol Hill was filled with committee drama this week. The GOP-led House voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the Foreign Affairs Committee for past antisemitic statements. As Omar lost her post, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got to work on the powerful House Oversight Committee, which commenced its...
Washington Examiner
Crenshaw wants Congress to declare war against Mexican cartels 'poisoning' Americans with fentanyl
EXCLUSIVE — A border state lawmaker will debut a bill to stomp out fentanyl production and smuggling by Mexican criminal organizations formulated to appeal to both Democrats and Republicans. The forthcoming Declaring War on the Cartels Act of 2023 from Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) would drastically expand the U.S....
Washington Examiner
Trump’s election caused Biden's intelligence pick to have a ‘mental health crisis’
President Joe Biden’s latest pick for his Intelligence Advisory Board is unfit for the important national security role. Whether her own words about how she reacted to former President Donald Trump's election are to be trusted, or she was being hyperbolic in her doom and gloom, she has no place in any administration.
Washington Examiner
State of Our Union: Not much civility or unity two years into Biden's presidency
President Joe Biden’s election was heralded as the restoration of civility to the White House, if not American public life. Media accounts of Biden’s inauguration frequently contrasted him with former President Donald Trump on this score. The Associated Press dubbed the event an “abrupt pivot to civility in post-Trump era.” The Des Moines Register’s editorial board later declared Biden’s first 100 days in office “brought good policy, compassion and civility.”
Washington Examiner
'Are you with me?': Biden sounding more and more like a candidate amid 2024 speculation
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's appearances in Pennsylvania, a state that helped clinch them the 2020 election, is just one more indication the pair is inching closer to announcing a 2024 reelection campaign. After Democrats outperformed expectations in the 2022 midterm elections, Biden is unlikely to face...
Washington Examiner
Some Republican anti-transgender bills are going way too far
There’s a wave of Republican legislation surfacing throughout the country that aims to restrict medical gender transitions. Some of it makes sense, but some of it is going way too far. Many people, myself included, think minors are too young to understand complicated issues about sex and gender fully...
Comments / 4