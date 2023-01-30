Read full article on original website
A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs
The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State
The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State
A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
45 Best Fish Fry Restaurants in Western New York
February is this week, which means that fish fry season is almost here. Let's be honest, any time of the year is fish fry season in Western New York, since this is truly one of the best places in the entire country to get a fish fry. However, the arrival...
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York
Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State
When it comes to the divide between rich and poor in New York State, it seems to be growing exponentially. The rich are definitely getting richer and thanks in part to ridiculous inflation and stagnant wages, the poor are getting poorer. New York as a whole, however, has a vast amount of wealth, thanks mostly in part to NYC,
Here Are 10 Of The Most Mispronounced Towns In New York State
If you have only ever ventured to “The Big Apple,” odds are you would probably struggle to pronounce some of these New York towns. A few of the most common mispronounced towns are located right here in Western New York. One of them is Corfu. If you read...
This Upstate New York Deli Made the Top 100 Places to Eat In the Country
Do you consider yourself a foodie? Do you love a great steak, the perfect pizza and the art of hand rolled sushi? If you dream of dining, you need to know the only New York restaurant ranks in the 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat according to Yelp!. The first...
Extremely Popular Chicken BBQ Pit Getting Location in Depew
Krolick's, Chiavetta's, Carrubba's Chicken....Western New York is lucky to have so many great chicken BBQ places. But, besides The Fair, or a fundraiser in a parking lot, where can you actually get a chicken BBQ for dinner on a random night for dinner?. If you love your chicken dinners and...
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Western New York Bracing For 6 More Weeks Of Winter
It looks like the cold and snow will be here in Western New York for at least several more weeks. Over the weekend, Buffalo Bert, who has been predicting the weather for the past 10 years saw his shadow and that means six more weeks of winter. Buffalo Bert likes...
New: Extra Extra Pizza is Buffalo’s First Tipless Pizzeria Bringing Proper Pours & Happy Vibes
Maybe you care that the new Extra Extra Pizza in Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood is a worker-owned cooperative. Maybe you care that the pizzeria has taken a principled stand against tipping. Or maybe you don’t. Pizzerias, for the most part, are utilitarian. You go to them wanting something...
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
You Shouldn’t Eat Wings In Buffalo, New York On Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and you may want to err on the side of caution when it comes to date night decisions. Especially if you are planning to go out to eat that night. There are just some foods you should not eat, and as long...
