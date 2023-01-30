Arnone, DiRocco, Lead Commissioners Again

Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone spoke at the Re-organization Meeting after he was sworn in for his fifth term as Commissioner and was re-elected Commissioner Director for 2023. (Photo courtesy Monmouth County)

MONMOUTH COUNTY – At the Board’s 2023 Re-organization Meeting, Monmouth County Commissioner Thomas A. Arnone and Commissioner Nick DiRocco were appointed to serve as Commissioner Director and Commissioner Deputy Director.

“It is truly an honor to be given the opportunity to serve as a Monmouth County Commissioner for my fifth term and to be elected by my colleagues to continue in my role as Director,” Commissioner Director Arnone said. “I am grateful my colleagues have appointed me to continue serving in this role. However, this is a team position and I look forward to serving alongside a great hardworking group of individuals to continue to provide a high quality of living to the residents of Monmouth County.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to begin my second term as a member of the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners and I would like to thank the residents of our great county for the opportunity to serve,” Deputy Director DiRocco said. “As we begin a new year, I am looking forward to working alongside my colleagues to sharpen our focus on serving our residents in a highly effective and efficient manner so that we can keep Monmouth County safe, prosperous and beautiful.”

Before the board leadership roles were selected, Director Arnone and Sheriff Shaun Golden were sworn into office by the Hon. Joseph Oxley, Judge of the Superior Court and Deputy Director DiRocco was sworn in by the Hon. Gregory L. Acquaviva, Judge of the Superior Court.

This will be Director Arnone’s fifth three-year term as Monmouth County Commissioner and Commissioner DiRocco’s second three-year term. Golden was sworn into his fifth three-year term as Monmouth County Sheriff.

County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon presents a plaque to Commissioner Dominick DiRocco. (Photo courtesy Monmouth County)

“It is an honor to have been re-elected to a fifth term as Monmouth County Sheriff and I thank the residents for their continued support,” Sheriff Golden said. “It’s my privilege and duty to serve all who live, work or visit this great county, in the safest, most effective and efficient manner for another three years. Together with the Board of County Commissioners, we will continue to work on combating crime and strengthen our shared services and safety initiatives so that Monmouth County remains one of the top counties in the State of New Jersey.”

Sheriff Shaun Golden addresses the crowd. (Photo courtesy Monmouth County)

In addition, The Commissioners made a number of citizen member appointments to various County boards and commissions that included:

Regular Members to the Monmouth County ACTS Advisory Council for a three-year term – Michele O’Shaughnessy, Kathy Collins, Derek DeLuca, Timothy Hearne and Colleen Nelson

Ex-Officio – Judith Green for one year; Christopher Merkel for a three-year term

Regular Members to the Board of Addiction Services for a three-year term – Diane Aifer, Alysa Fornarotto-Regenye, Marcy McMullen and Selina Mishkin

Regular Members to the Advisory Council to the Monmouth County Office on Aging for a three-year term – Jean Hering, Cathy Rogers, Sharon Stark, Colleen Verist and Judy Lufner; Term to be determined – Michele O’Shaughnessy

Regular Members to the Monmouth County Agriculture Development Board for a three-year term – David. J Holmes, Michael Matthews and Peter Volpe.

Planning Board Representative to the Agriculture Development Board – Commissioner Lillian G. Burry

Alternate Member for one year term – Marcus Pettyjohn

Regular Member to the Monmouth County Brookdale Community College Trustee Search Committee for a term expiring on July 1, 2025 – Tim Farrell

Alternate Member (Plumbing) to the Monmouth County Construction Board of Appeals for a four-year term – Salvatore Farruggia

Commissioner Member to the Monmouth County Board of Health for a one-year term – Commissioner Susan M. Kiley

Alternate Commissioner Member: Commissioner Ross F. Licitra

Regular Members to the Monmouth County Environmental Council for a three-year term – Ellen Smith, Paul Johnson and David Kostka

Regular Member to the Monmouth County Fair Housing Board for a five-year term – William Bradshaw; Unexpired term – Michele O’Shaugnessy

Appointment as Monmouth County Fire Marshal for a term expiring on Jan. 14, 2026 at midnight – Fred Migliaccio

Appointment as Assistant Fire Marshal for a two-year term – Charles Shirley and Craig Flannigan Sr.

Regular Members to the Monmouth County Historical Commission for a three-year term – Randall Gabriellan, Gerry Scharfenberger and Peter Van Nortwick

Regular Member to the Monmouth County Improvement Authority for a term expiring Feb. 1,2028 – William C. Barham

Regular Member to the Monmouth County Library Commission for a five-year term – Frank Wells

Regular Members of the Monmouth County Mental Health Board for three-year terms – Susan Tellone, William Kvalheim and Gary Pollack

Regular Members to the Monmouth County Bayshore Outfall Authority with a term expiring on Dec. 31, 2027 – Michael Sachs, Timothy Sodon and Paul Buccelato

Regular Member to the Monmouth County Board of Recreation Commissioners for a five-year term – Brian Foster

Regular Member to the Monmouth County Shade tree Commission for a five-year term – Marty Pfleger

Regular Members to the Monmouth County Transportation Council for a three-year term – Elizabeth Barrett, Anthony Garaguso, Eric Nelson, Jeffrey Vernick and Allison Gregory

Alternate Member for a one-year term – Peter Van Nortwick

Regular Members to the Monmouth County Youth Services Commission for a three-year term – John “Doc” Amato, Hon. Ellen Torregrossa-O’Connor, Laurie Gerhardt, Shaun Golden, Raymond Santiago, Judith Green, Dr. Charles Ford, Lynn Seaward, Kaitlyn Silagyi and Geoffrey Perselay

Monmouth County Representative to the Ocean County Utilities Authority for a five-year term – James Daly

