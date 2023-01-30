Read full article on original website
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: Red flags appear as Iowa State surrenders 23-point lead in Lubbock
Jan 30, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) gets tangled up with Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Lamar Washington (1) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports. Iowa State asserted its dominance over Texas Tech for nearly...
testudotimes.com
No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball at No. 6 Iowa preview
No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese was happy to be able to give some of her starters some much-needed rest as the Terps pulled away in Monday’s 87-66 victory against Penn State. “I love the fact that we were able to kind of even out...
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Iowa State commit J.T. Rock breaks rim in high school game
Iowa State post commit J.T. Rock broke a rim during his school’s high school basketball game on Tuesday night in South Dakota. It’s tough to see in the clip available, but on the opposite side of the court, Rock throws down a dunk and the rim never recovered.
cyclonefanatic.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa State takes down Oklahoma and Oklahoma State
A look behind my lens from mat side of Iowa State’s back-to-back wins in weekend double header against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She has been fortunate enough to have interned for Cyclone Fanatic for 2 and a half years before being promoted to stay on. She currently wears a lot of hats at Cyclone Fanatic: Social Media Director, Iowa State Wrestling beat reporter, and staff photographer. Jacqueline loves reading and watching trash reality TV shows when she's not watching sports. One of her favorite accomplishments is having interned for the Minnesota Vikings and during Super Bowl LII.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Jefferson Adam talks Iowa State, set to announce choice Monday night
Iowa State edge target Jefferson Adam is set to announce his college decision Monday night at 7:00 p.m. CT. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder went the JUCO route and is being rated as the No. 4 edge rusher in the 2023 class by 247Sports. “It’s defenitely a blessing – and just a...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State lands JUCO edge Jefferson Adam
Iowa State has earned a commitment from Jefferson Adam, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end out of the JUCO ranks. The Michigan native is coming to Ames from Hocking College, where he totaled 8.5 sacks in nine games played last season. “(Iowa State) just checks a lot of boxes,” Adam said....
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Matt Campbell talks staff changes, previews spring ball
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell addressed media members Wednesday during his annual signing day press conference. He talks staff changes, previews spring ball, Jirehl Brock’s status, the quarterback position and more:
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Cyclones up to No. 14 in latest AP Poll
Iowa State has moved up to No. 14 in the latest AP Women’s Basketball Poll release, after another 2-0 week that saw the team take down No. 14 Oklahoma at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones return to the court on Wednesday for a road game in Manhattan against Kansas State before returning home to face Baylor in a Hilton doubleheader on Saturday.
KCRG.com
Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa star Jordan Bohannon wasn’t sure about his future after his last game as a Hawkeye. “I kept the ball dribbling and working out, and I had an opportunity to play here in Des Moines,” Bohannon said. “I’m really grateful for it, just making the most of every opportunity that I have.”
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Iowa’s Best Small Town Is One You’ve Never Heard of Before
Iowa is home to many wonderful small towns, but there are a few that are just a tad above the rest. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of videos of the "worst" rural towns in each state. Each state has it's own corresponding video.
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
who13.com
Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6
Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek …. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek Elementary. Monday Morning Weather Forecast. Murphy’s Law. Brock Purdy underdog story does not feature a storybook ending. Yet.
KCCI.com
College bus driven by faculty member, carrying 7 student passengers crashes on its side in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A college minibus carrying multiple passengers flipped on its side Wednesday along Highway 163. The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. just east of the landfill. According to Iowa Wesleyan University, the minibus was being driven by a faculty member and was carrying seven...
56-Year-Old Iowa Restaurant That Was Set to Close Has Found a New Owner
Just two weeks ago it appeared a longtime Iowa restaurant was only about a month from closing. Thankfully, the news is much better as we begin February. A restaurant that's been serving its namesake Maxieburger and onion rings, along with an array of other dining choices since 1967, will end up continuing to serve customers into the future.
kiwaradio.com
Grassley: We Can’t Tolerate Mass Shootings, But We Must Also Protect Gun Rights
Washington, DC — There’s been a rash of mass shootings nationwide lately, including last week in Des Moines where two teenagers were killed and an adult was wounded in what police say was a gang-related incident. Five shooting rampages in Iowa, California, and Washington left 24 people dead...
Des Moines facing a downtown employee exodus
Des Moines is reeling after multiple announcements last week that signal potentially thousands of employees leaving downtown offices.Wells Fargo is vacating several buildings.Dotdash Meredith is laying off hundreds of employees.Why it matters: They setbacks to decades of efforts and billions of dollars in investments to revive downtown come as city advocates tout recovery news.State of play: Downtown foot traffic has rebounded to 83% from 2020 of 2019's pre-pandemic numbers, Tiffany Tauscheck, president of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, announced last week.And the City Council approved incentives last week for a $56 million housing project.Between the lines: The total number of...
Downtown Des Moines project will cut 150 trees
About 150 trees are being removed near downtown Des Moines' Scott Avenue dam for a project that begins next week, Hannah Inman, CEO of Iowa Confluence Water Trails (ICON), tells Axios.Catch up fast: ICON is a broad $125 million plan to improve recreation along more than 150 miles of rivers and creeks in Central Iowa.Dam modifications, including the tree removal, are intended to allow boaters to safely pass.Zoom in: The Scott Avenue project also includes a new fish passage and about 1,500 feet of riverbank that will be graded to provide recreation and fishing access.State of play: The trees are located on three acres along the DSM River, just south of the dam.They must be removed by the end of March to avoid impacts to a federally protected bat species that may inhabit the trees starting in the spring. The overall project is expected to be completed in 2025.🦅 The intrigue: The area, just south of Principal Park, is a common spot for eagles.There are no nests within the clearing limits, Inman says. Dozens of trees were also removed last year at DSM's Prospect Park for the ICON project. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
KCCI.com
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle crash on East 14th Street and Court Avenue Saturday night. Southbound lanes were temporarily closed while officers responded. Police say that a male driver died at the hospital after the crash. Police say all...
