Rogers County, OK

Rogers County Sheriff's Department Still Waiting For Body Cameras To Arrive

 3 days ago
Six months after the Rogers County Sheriff's Department received funding for body cameras, a woman is upset they're not installed yet after her son was pulled over.

In August, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office received funding for 70 new body cameras and 27 new dash cameras.

The cameras haven’t arrived yet, but Sheriff Scott Walton hopes to have them soon.

"It’s a much-needed item that we have wanted for some time,” Walton said. “The transparency that everyone requires and want to produce is by these."

Wendi Stearman hoped to see body cam footage after her son was stopped by a Roger's County deputy because his third brake light was out.

"They said it was unavailable because they did not have those cameras," Stearman said.

Her son was not mistreated or harmed and was let go in about fifteen minutes with a warning. She wanted to see what happened because deputies brought a K9 to sniff the car after smelling marijuana and found nothing.

"What does it look like when the dog alerts,” Stearman said. “I just would like it to be all out in the open."

Getting the cameras is a lengthy process and Sheriff Walton has been planning to make sure they can properly store all the data.

"There was a lot of research into those cameras to figure out what we wanted, and then the purchase order was cut in December,” Walton said. “Now, like anything else these things don't come next day. So, we're waiting for those to arrive and be implemented and set up."

Walton wants to start using them as soon as they arrive.

