Sapulpa, OK

City Of Sapulpa Implements New Downtown Design Standards To Spur Economy

 3 days ago
Just a month after the Sapulpa Christmas Chute, city leaders say they’re looking forward to bringing more attractions to downtown Sapulpa.

Sapulpa's downtown master plan has been in the works for the last couple of years and the community will soon start seeing the changes it will bring.

People travel to Sapulpa each year because of its location on historic Route 66. Mark Lawson, economic development director for the city, says after seeing the success of the Christmas Chute, his team hopes to bring even more people to town by incorporating new design standards for the downtown area.

Lawson says a few things you could expect to see are more restaurants, shopping, and even Airbnb’s.

"We want to just encourage walkability, the activation of outdoor space to make downtown Sapulpa a place where families can come and have fun. Eat, drink, be merry, do some shopping and spend a day," Lawson said.

The city hopes to capitalize on Route 66’s presence, incorporate more green space and outdoor public gathering areas, and address vacancies in the existing buildings.

"We’re not big city but we’re not small town. The downtown master plan is targeted, it's measured, it's thoughtful and it's achievable," Lawson said.

Lawson says the goal is for the vacant buildings to be full by fall, if not sooner.

He says now that community members have expressed their vision for downtown, he hopes the rest of the downtown design criteria can be adopted by March.

"It is a great time to be in Sapulpa. We're seeing a lot of renewed interest and buzz in this downtown space and in Sapulpa in general," Lawson said.

Despite the changes that will occur over the next couple of years the city says it plans to keep the same charm and character Sapulpa has always had.

