Watch live as thousands of striking workers take to the streets of London for the UK's biggest walkouts in decades.Teachers and civil servants have travelled to the centre of the capital to march on Whitehall near Downing Street as part of industrial action on "Walkout Wednesday."The march comes on the same day that train drivers, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards in seven trade unions stopped work.Around 200,000 teachers are expected to take part in their biggest strike in 30 years.Classrooms in 85 per cent of schools will be closed, according to the National Education Union (NEU).NEU members have walked out to demand an above-inflation pay rise as Britain faces a cost of living crisis.Approximately 100,000 civil servants from more than 120 government departments are joining the day of strikes, also to demand better pay.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

1 DAY AGO