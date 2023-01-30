The Carbondale Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. James W. Stanfield, age 44 from Harrisburg was last seen on January 19th in the 700 block of South Marion Street in Carbondale. Stanfield is described as 6’01” tall, weighing 135 pounds, with green eyes and black hair. His clothing and direction of travel are unknown. Stanfield suffers from a condition that places him in danger. The investigation is currently active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Knight should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. More details and another photo of Stanfield can be seen here:

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO