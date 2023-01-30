Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men win offensive showdown with Belmont
MURRAY — Men’s basketball in the Missouri Valley Conference has traditionally come down to being very physical and fairly low scoring.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers softball tabbed 2nd in Valley, 2 named preseason all-conference
MURRAY — After the greatest season in the young history of the program in 2022, the Murray State softball team has been picked to finish second in its new conference, the Missouri Valley, in advance of the 2023 season, according to the preseason poll released by the league office on Tuesday.
Murray Ledger & Times
Witherspoon transfers to Samford, will be coached by familiar Racer faces
BIRMINGHAM — Shortly after the completion of a 2022 football season that was less than ideal, Murray State running back Damonta Witherspoon entered the transfer portal. And even though his numbers had not been outstanding, compared, of course, to previous campaigns, Witherspoon still found a way to put together a productive season. That was enough to attract interested suitors and one of those ultimately was given the chance to utilize his services.
Murray Ledger & Times
Fletcher’s school-record high jump highlights Racers’ weekend in Louisville
LOUISVILLE — Murray State track and field wrapped up its weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite hosted by Louisville. Racer Meghan Fletcher highlighted the meet weekend with a school-record performance in the high jump.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State men’s harriers earn USTFCCCA All-Academic honors
MURRAY — Murray State men’s cross country team named U.S. Track & Field and Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team as announced by the association this afternoon. The Racers squad earned their honors after posting a cumulative GPA of 3.00 and while ranking 26th in the Southeast USTFCCCA Regional Coaches’ Rankings last fall.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway/CFS basketball twinbill happens Monday
MURRAY — A makeup date has been found for Calloway County’s postponed basketball doubleheader with Christian Fellowship. Those games were postponed Tuesday because of wintry weather. On Wednesday, Calloway County Schools said that the 4th District girls and boys matchups now will be replayed Monday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Murray Ledger & Times
Day after visiting Murray, Morant nets triple-double
PHOENIX — With his team mired in a season-worst five-game losing streak, former Murray State star Ja Morant made a quick visit Saturday to Murray, hours after he and his Memphis teammates returned from a loss at Minnesota on Friday. Perhaps that helped clear his mind. Maybe it produced...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer netters start spring with 3 wins at Kenlake
AURORA — Murray State finished a perfect start to the spring portion of its tennis season Sunday with a 5-2 (matches) win over Lipscomb at the Kenlake State Resort Park Tennis Center. This came on the heels of Friday wins over Southern Indiana and Cumberland (Tenn.), giving the Racers...
siusalukis.com
Elizabeth Toth named director of football operations
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Head coach Nick Hill announced today that Elizabeth Toth has been named director of football operations for Saluki football. Previously, Toth served two seasons as director of operations and player development for Division II Quincy. "We're really excited to have Elizabeth on board," Hill said. "Every...
Murray Ledger & Times
Culver’s of Murray wins national championship
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday. As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.
Murray Ledger & Times
21 degrees recorded Jan. 31
Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 70 degrees on Jan. 2. The low temperature for the month was 21 degrees on Jan. 31. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 51 degrees which was eight degrees above normal and a low of 35 degrees which was nine degrees above normal.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers have open-door policy with Prohm
MURRAY — Many fans probably did not even notice what happened and could not recall it today. It was subtle, yet it told of the bond that has formed between the players of the Murray State men’s basketball team and Head Coach Steve Prohm.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce addresses playing old version of 'My Old Kentucky Home' during annual business celebration
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is addressing an incident during last week's annual Dinner and Business Celebration. As part of the program, a local artist played the song "My Old Kentucky Home," accompanied by a recording. An older version of the song, which contains racist lyrics, was used over the speakers.
wpsdlocal6.com
Ice creates hazardous road conditions in McCracken County, deputies overwhelmed with calls
PADUCAH — Sgt. Burrow of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office told Local 6 this morning he hadn't been across the whole county yet, but from what he observed, just about every road that isn't a highway or interstate is in bad condition. In a phone call with Local 6,...
wsiu.org
Carbondale Police asks for the public's assistance finding a missing person.
The Carbondale Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. James W. Stanfield, age 44 from Harrisburg was last seen on January 19th in the 700 block of South Marion Street in Carbondale. Stanfield is described as 6’01” tall, weighing 135 pounds, with green eyes and black hair. His clothing and direction of travel are unknown. Stanfield suffers from a condition that places him in danger. The investigation is currently active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Knight should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. More details and another photo of Stanfield can be seen here:
Murray Ledger & Times
City of Murray announces trash pick-up changes
MURRAY – The City of Murray has announced changes to the trash pick-up schedule brought about by this week’s winter weather. The city said on its Facebook page that sanitation services are scheduled to resume Thursday, Feb. 2.
KFVS12
East Park St. in Carbondale to S. Lewis Ln. reopened after crash
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - East Park Street to South Lewis Lane is now open after a crash. According to Carbondale police, they were on the scene of a crash in the 600 block of East Park Street. Fire departments were also on the scene. Motorists no longer have to take...
Murray Ledger & Times
Respite from ice on its way
MURRAY – By the end of Thursday, Calloway County should be through with icy winter weather for at least a couple of weeks, according to forecasts. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said that refreezing overnight could cause some problems driving Thursday morning, but conditions should dry up as a warmer weekend approaches. Although Friday’s high is only expected to be around 33 degrees Fahrenheit, sunshine is predicted for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 48 degrees, and Sunday’s high is 54, NWS’s website said.
KFVS12
Carbondale police find missing child
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing child has been found safe in Carbondale, Ill. on January 30. The child went missing around 5:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
